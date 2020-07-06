Welcome,
July 09, 2020, 12:03:34 AM
IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!
We will beat Millwall
Author
Topic: We will beat Millwall (Read 318 times)
MrPorkandbean
Online
Posts: 20
We will beat Millwall
«
on:
July 06, 2020, 08:11:30 PM
I have a sneaky feeling we will win against Millwall.
I know the club is in a state, and we all know the reasons in so far as what we are told. It has been a sorry state of affairs for many years, but the root cause I believe was the short lived belief in Gary Monk, money spunked on players that were not worth it, laptop gate, dodgy agents. But we cant turn the clock back. Neil Warnock is a very good manager, not just direct or long ball. He has the capacity to turn a game on its side with rudimentary changes. He has an eye for a player, and his warmth for the Boro is unquestionable which I can only think comes from his time in Teesside at Hartlepool between 70-73. It's crucial we stay up, and I really believe Warnock can grab this club by the scruff of its neck and finally get something solid going.
Furthermore, I think its worse than we are being told. But if it is that bad, then Neil Warnock is the man to get it sorted. The disconnection between fans is there for all to feel and see, but if any man can get this sorted I firmly believe Neil Warnock can do it. My only slight reservation is he is 71, but, he's in good nick, and it his dream job.
Lastly, going into League one isn't an option for a club or more importantly a town like Middlesbrough, if it happens, we are in deep shite.
Up the Boro. x
Holgateoldskool
Offline
Posts: 1 185
Re: We will beat Millwall
«
Reply #1 on:
July 06, 2020, 08:14:05 PM
Blame in two words Steve Gibson. Taking us backwards - and has done for years
LEON TROTSKY
Offline
Posts: 75 083
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: We will beat Millwall
«
Reply #2 on:
July 06, 2020, 08:15:44 PM
AT THE MOMENT 4K SEEMS MORE APPERTISING IN MY BANK ACCOUNT 👍😎👍💷💷💷💷
MrPorkandbean
Online
Posts: 20
Re: We will beat Millwall
«
Reply #3 on:
July 06, 2020, 08:17:55 PM
I understand, but blaming a man who has from the outside looking in tried to do the best for a club doesn't seem the right thing to do at the moment. I get what you are saying, but, its crucial we stay up, then let the discussions and hard questions be sorted.
LEON TROTSKY
Offline
Posts: 75 083
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: We will beat Millwall
«
Reply #4 on:
July 06, 2020, 08:20:11 PM
Quote from: MrPorkandbean on July 06, 2020, 08:17:55 PM
I understand, but blaming a man who has from the outside looking in tried to do the best for a club doesn't seem the right thing to do at the moment. I get what you are saying, but, its crucial we stay up, then let the discussions and hard questions be sorted.
IT'S THE DAFT CUNTS WHO BOUGHT THE EARLY BIRD I FEEL SORRY FOR 👍😂😂😂👍
THEY COULD BE PAYING TOP MONEY FOR A CHUMPS DIVISION 👎👎👎
Tortured_Mind
TM
Offline
Posts: 15 793
Re: We will beat Millwall
«
Reply #5 on:
July 06, 2020, 08:21:26 PM
HAVE YOU EVER CONCOCTED PORK AND BEAN ???
MrPorkandbean
Online
Posts: 20
Re: We will beat Millwall
«
Reply #6 on:
July 06, 2020, 08:23:47 PM
For an area like Teesside Leon I totally understand that. I just think we are on the precipice, it will go either way. I know where I want it to go. I'll lay my hat in the ring and say, if we stay up, Boro under Warnock if he stays, will do very well next season. Its the best match for a long time.
LEON TROTSKY
Offline
Posts: 75 083
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: We will beat Millwall
«
Reply #7 on:
July 06, 2020, 08:26:50 PM
Quote from: MrPorkandbean on July 06, 2020, 08:23:47 PM
For an area like Teesside Leon I totally understand that. I just think we are on the precipice, it will go either way. I know where I want it to go. I'll lay my hat in the ring and say, if we stay up, Boro under Warnock if he stays, will do very well next season. Its the best match for a long time.
WE WILL DO WELL.... IF HE CHASES ALL THE PLAYERS 👍😂😂😂👍
MrPorkandbean
Online
Posts: 20
Re: We will beat Millwall
«
Reply #8 on:
July 06, 2020, 08:27:27 PM
Totally agree
ZombieNadger
Offline
Posts: 221
Re: We will beat Millwall
«
Reply #9 on:
July 06, 2020, 08:32:05 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on July 06, 2020, 08:15:44 PM
AT THE MOMENT 4K SEEMS MORE APPERTISING IN MY BANK ACCOUNT 👍😎👍💷💷💷💷
Appertising, get it on the t-shirt. Thick cunt 🤦♂️
MrPorkandbean
Online
Posts: 20
Re: We will beat Millwall
«
Reply #10 on:
July 06, 2020, 08:35:28 PM
Zombie why the nastiness, we all make grammatical errors, and this isn't a dissertation its a quick message board to write down some feelings. I probably make the odd mistake now and again.
monkeyman
Online
Posts: 10 083
Re: We will beat Millwall
«
Reply #11 on:
July 06, 2020, 08:36:15 PM
WILL WE FUCK
ZombieNadger
Offline
Posts: 221
Re: We will beat Millwall
«
Reply #12 on:
July 06, 2020, 08:37:26 PM
Quote from: MrPorkandbean on July 06, 2020, 08:35:28 PM
Zombie why the nastiness, we all make grammatical errors, and this isn't a dissertation its a quick message board to write down some feelings. I probably make the odd mistake now and again.
Funny 👍
CLEM FANDANGO
Offline
Posts: 14 527
Re: We will beat Millwall
«
Reply #13 on:
July 06, 2020, 08:37:44 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on July 06, 2020, 08:36:15 PM
WILL WE FUCK
Correct.
Pile
Offline
Posts: 39 998
Re: We will beat Millwall
«
Reply #14 on:
July 06, 2020, 08:38:32 PM
You men eat your dinner, eat your pork and beans, I eat more chicken than any man ever seen
MrPorkandbean
Online
Posts: 20
Re: We will beat Millwall
«
Reply #15 on:
July 06, 2020, 08:39:28 PM
I have popped in to this site over the years, and mostly it is very funny and amusing, but sometime it feels like the banter goes over a boundary where it isnt funny, not even in a Teesside way. Which is a shame, because your all probably decent enough blokes without your keyboard. I dont get it like x
LEON TROTSKY
Offline
Posts: 75 083
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: We will beat Millwall
«
Reply #16 on:
July 06, 2020, 08:40:00 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on July 06, 2020, 08:36:15 PM
WILL WE FUCK
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
Pile
Offline
Posts: 39 998
Re: We will beat Millwall
«
Reply #17 on:
July 06, 2020, 09:17:31 PM
Quote from: MrPorkandbean on July 06, 2020, 08:39:28 PM
I have popped in to this site over the years, and mostly it is very funny and amusing, but sometime it feels like the banter goes over a boundary where it isnt funny, not even in a Teesside way. Which is a shame, because your all probably decent enough blokes without your keyboard. I dont get it like x
Stick around and tip the scales of decency.
Jake Andrews
Offline
Posts: 10 652
Re: We will beat Millwall
«
Reply #18 on:
July 07, 2020, 07:31:30 PM
LEON TROTSKY
Offline
Posts: 75 083
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: We will beat Millwall
«
Reply #19 on:
July 07, 2020, 07:35:40 PM
Quote from: MrPorkandbean on July 06, 2020, 08:39:28 PM
I have popped in to this site over the years, and mostly it is very funny and amusing, but sometime it feels like the banter goes over a boundary where it isnt funny, not even in a Teesside way. Which is a shame, because your all probably decent enough blokes without your keyboard. I dont get it like x
DON'T WORRY KIDDA 👍
I WILL LOOK AFTER YOU ON ERE 👍
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Online
Posts: 7 020
Pack o cunts
Re: We will beat Millwall
«
Reply #20 on:
July 07, 2020, 08:35:20 PM
Quote from: MrPorkandbean on July 06, 2020, 08:39:28 PM
I have popped in to this site over the years, and mostly it is very funny and amusing, but sometime it feels like the banter goes over a boundary where it isnt funny, not even in a Teesside way. Which is a shame, because your all probably decent enough blokes without your keyboard. I dont get it like x
Its just what we do.....
MrPorkandbean
Online
Posts: 20
Re: We will beat Millwall
«
Reply #21 on:
Yesterday
at 11:47:00 PM »
Mr Pork and Bean knew his onions!
