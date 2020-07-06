Welcome,
July 07, 2020, 10:09:33 AM

IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
BUBONIC PLAGUE ON ITS WAY NEXT !!!
Author
Topic: BUBONIC PLAGUE ON ITS WAY NEXT !!! (Read 326 times)
Tortured_Mind
TM
Online
Posts: 15 740
BUBONIC PLAGUE ON ITS WAY NEXT !!!
«
on:
Yesterday
at 06:41:26 PM
https://www.cnn.com/2020/07/06/asia/china-mongolia-bubonic-plague-intl-hnk-scli-scn/index.html

LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 74 975
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: BUBONIC PLAGUE ON ITS WAY NEXT !!!
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 07:24:59 PM
👍🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄👍

Tortured_Mind
TM
Online
Posts: 15 740
Re: BUBONIC PLAGUE ON ITS WAY NEXT !!!
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 07:40:07 PM

towz
Offline
Posts: 8 596
Re: BUBONIC PLAGUE ON ITS WAY NEXT !!!
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 08:00:04 PM
Something to look forward to, a change is as good as a rest
Tortured_Mind
TM
Online
Posts: 15 740
Re: BUBONIC PLAGUE ON ITS WAY NEXT !!!
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 08:09:07 PM
I WONDER IF THEY DO LOCKDOWNS WITH
THAT
ONE ???

thicko
Offline
Posts: 90
Seriously thick...
Re: BUBONIC PLAGUE ON ITS WAY NEXT !!!
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 08:55:43 PM
That Colin fucking Cheng up to no fucking good afuckinggain...
Steboro
Offline
Posts: 3 332
Re: BUBONIC PLAGUE ON ITS WAY NEXT !!!
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
at 10:38:57 PM
Sweet that will get rid of Covid.
nekder365
Offline
Posts: 2 041
Re: BUBONIC PLAGUE ON ITS WAY NEXT !!!
«
Reply #7 on:
Yesterday
at 11:14:17 PM
Quote from: Steboro on
Yesterday
at 10:38:57 PM
Sweet that will get rid of Covid.
Get rid of what? No never heard of it Ste. "covid?" New one on me..... Did it really ever exist?......
TerryCochranesSocks
Online
Posts: 7 402
Pull your socks up Tel.
Re: BUBONIC PLAGUE ON ITS WAY NEXT !!!
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 09:50:23 AM
Bubonic plague never went away, there are a handful or so cases every year in the USA. Also in Africa, South America, China and Russia.
You can't keep a good rat down.

Loading...