TerryCochranesSocks

Online



Posts: 7 402





Pull your socks up Tel.





Posts: 7 402Pull your socks up Tel.

Re: BUBONIC PLAGUE ON ITS WAY NEXT !!! « Reply #8 on: Today at 09:50:23 AM » Bubonic plague never went away, there are a handful or so cases every year in the USA. Also in Africa, South America, China and Russia.

You can't keep a good rat down.





