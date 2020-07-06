Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
July 07, 2020, 10:09:33 AM
Author Topic: BUBONIC PLAGUE ON ITS WAY NEXT !!!  (Read 326 times)
Tortured_Mind
« on: Yesterday at 06:41:26 PM »
  https://www.cnn.com/2020/07/06/asia/china-mongolia-bubonic-plague-intl-hnk-scli-scn/index.html     jc
LEON TROTSKY
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 07:24:59 PM »
👍🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄👍
Tortured_Mind
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 07:40:07 PM »
towz
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 08:00:04 PM »
Something to look forward to, a change is as good as a rest  :like:
Tortured_Mind
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 08:09:07 PM »
I WONDER IF THEY DO LOCKDOWNS WITH THAT ONE ???   
thicko
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 08:55:43 PM »
That Colin fucking Cheng up to no fucking good afuckinggain...

 
Steboro
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 10:38:57 PM »
Sweet that will get rid of Covid.
nekder365
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 11:14:17 PM »
Quote from: Steboro on Yesterday at 10:38:57 PM
Sweet that will get rid of Covid.

Get rid of what? No never heard of it Ste. "covid?" New one on me..... Did it really ever exist?......
TerryCochranesSocks
« Reply #8 on: Today at 09:50:23 AM »
Bubonic plague never went away, there are a handful or so cases every year in the USA. Also in Africa, South America, China and Russia.
You can't keep a good rat down.
