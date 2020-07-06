Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
July 06, 2020, 08:13:13 PM
News:
IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
BUBONIC PLAGUE ON ITS WAY NEXT !!!
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: BUBONIC PLAGUE ON ITS WAY NEXT !!! (Read 109 times)
Tortured_Mind
TM
Online
Posts: 15 735
BUBONIC PLAGUE ON ITS WAY NEXT !!!
«
on:
Today
at 06:41:26 PM »
https://www.cnn.com/2020/07/06/asia/china-mongolia-bubonic-plague-intl-hnk-scli-scn/index.html
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 74 957
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: BUBONIC PLAGUE ON ITS WAY NEXT !!!
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 07:24:59 PM »
👍🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Tortured_Mind
TM
Online
Posts: 15 735
Re: BUBONIC PLAGUE ON ITS WAY NEXT !!!
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 07:40:07 PM »
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
towz
Online
Posts: 8 595
Re: BUBONIC PLAGUE ON ITS WAY NEXT !!!
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 08:00:04 PM »
Something to look forward to, a change is as good as a rest
Logged
Tortured_Mind
TM
Online
Posts: 15 735
Re: BUBONIC PLAGUE ON ITS WAY NEXT !!!
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 08:09:07 PM »
I WONDER IF THEY DO LOCKDOWNS WITH
THAT
ONE ???
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...