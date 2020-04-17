Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: New to the board  (Read 479 times)
Block21

« on: Today at 06:34:09 PM »
Came over here I was being threatened on fmttm and Rob nor borolad even came to my rescue, I think I'll be in safer hands on here.
sockets
Welch
WELCHER RAT SNAKE


« Reply #1 on: Today at 06:50:38 PM »
Obviously you're not the Block21 shit pie who wrote this the other day on bore me to death


Can you please see thread on me from poster 10 Hickton. He has posted a threatening message and I would like to report it. Absolutely disgusting and its a bit far to see a comment like that on a football message board. Get rid of him off the board or I will leave the board and do not give him...
Block21 Thread Yesterday at 7:28 PM Replies: 6 Forum: Main forum

https://fmttmboro.com/index.php?threads/fao-admin.5544/

What a maggot Block21 sounds .. demanding this tough guy Hickton gets the chop for threatening to come round his house and slap him about in the garden for calling him a weirdo  charles charles


All the lefty maggots should fuck off from here and fester with bad bad n the rest of the freaks . leave this site to the honest hardworking decent blokes   :like: :like:
Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM
Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt




£100.00 it is ..

In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..
El Capitan
« Reply #2 on: Today at 06:52:29 PM »
Quote from: Block21 on Today at 06:34:09 PM
Came over here I was being threatened on fmttm and Rob nor borolad even came to my rescue, I think I'll be in safer hands on here.


Welcome aboard pal. Make yourself at home, post some shite from Breitbart or Parler    :like: :beer:
sockets
Welch
WELCHER RAT SNAKE


« Reply #3 on: Today at 06:54:04 PM »
DON'T PLACE ANY BETS WITH THIS CUNT ABOVE !!!
Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM
Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt




£100.00 it is ..

In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..
El Capitan
« Reply #4 on: Today at 06:54:41 PM »
Brain dead spaff sock 
Block21

« Reply #5 on: Today at 06:55:32 PM »
Quote from: sockets on Today at 06:50:38 PM
Obviously you're not the Block21 shit pie who wrote this the other day on bore me to death


Can you please see thread on me from poster 10 Hickton. He has posted a threatening message and I would like to report it. Absolutely disgusting and its a bit far to see a comment like that on a football message board. Get rid of him off the board or I will leave the board and do not give him...
Block21 Thread Yesterday at 7:28 PM Replies: 6 Forum: Main forum

https://fmttmboro.com/index.php?threads/fao-admin.5544/

What a maggot Block21 sounds .. demanding this tough guy Hickton gets the chop for threatening to come round his house and slap him about in the garden for calling him a weirdo  charles charles


All the lefty maggots should fuck off from here and fester with bad bad n the rest of the freaks . leave this site to the honest hardworking decent blokes   :like: :like:


Omg you must be so crazy
Block21

« Reply #6 on: Today at 06:56:07 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 06:52:29 PM
Quote from: Block21 on Today at 06:34:09 PM
Came over here I was being threatened on fmttm and Rob nor borolad even came to my rescue, I think I'll be in safer hands on here.


Welcome aboard pal. Make yourself at home, post some shite from Breitbart or Parler    :like: :beer:




Thanks for the warmest greetings friend
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #7 on: Today at 06:58:38 PM »
Quote from: Block21 on Today at 06:34:09 PM
Came over here I was being threatened on fmttm and Rob nor borolad even came to my rescue, I think I'll be in safer hands on here.

YOU HAVE GOT AN AMNESTY FOR NOW  👍 ALIAS SMITH & JONES STYLE  👍

DON'T FUCK IT UP THOUGH 👎 OR I WILL BE DOWN ON YOU LIKE A TON OF BRICKS  👍

I MAKE A BETTER FRIEND THAN AN ENEMY  👍

NOT THAT USELESS CUNT GEORGE MIND.... 😂😂😂😂😂
sockets
Welch
WELCHER RAT SNAKE


« Reply #8 on: Today at 06:59:43 PM »
Block21 Just another Rifle queerson retard account fuck him off
Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM
Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt




£100.00 it is ..

In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..
Block21

Offline Offline

Posts: 22


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Today at 07:02:10 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 06:58:38 PM
Quote from: Block21 on Today at 06:34:09 PM
Came over here I was being threatened on fmttm and Rob nor borolad even came to my rescue, I think I'll be in safer hands on here.

YOU HAVE GOT AN AMNESTY FOR NOW  👍 ALIAS SMITH & JONES STYLE  👍

DON'T FUCK IT UP THOUGH 👎 OR I WILL BE DOWN ON YOU LIKE A TON OF BRICKS  👍

I MAKE A BETTER FRIEND THAN AN ENEMY  👍

NOT THAT USELESS CUNT GEORGE MIND.... 😂😂😂😂😂

Glad to see what everybody says about you isn't true lidds  :like: you're one of the gooduns
monkeyman
« Reply #10 on: Today at 07:07:07 PM »
Quote from: sockets on Today at 06:54:04 PM
DON'T PLACE ANY BETS WITH THIS CUNT ABOVE !!!
  lost
monkeyman
« Reply #11 on: Today at 07:09:59 PM »
THAT 10 HICKTON IS A CUNT  :wanker:
WELCOME BLOCK 21 BUT I DONT TRUST YER YET  mcl
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #12 on: Today at 07:11:04 PM »
Quote from: Block21 on Today at 07:02:10 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 06:58:38 PM
Quote from: Block21 on Today at 06:34:09 PM
Came over here I was being threatened on fmttm and Rob nor borolad even came to my rescue, I think I'll be in safer hands on here.

YOU HAVE GOT AN AMNESTY FOR NOW  👍 ALIAS SMITH & JONES STYLE  👍

DON'T FUCK IT UP THOUGH 👎 OR I WILL BE DOWN ON YOU LIKE A TON OF BRICKS  👍

I MAKE A BETTER FRIEND THAN AN ENEMY  👍

NOT THAT USELESS CUNT GEORGE MIND.... 😂😂😂😂😂

Glad to see what everybody says about you isn't true lidds  :like: you're one of the gooduns

MOST PEOPLE WHO KNOW ME AND WHO HAVE MET ME SEE THE GOOD SIDE  👍

I LIKE TO PLAY THE PANTOMIME VILLAIN WHEN IT SUITS  😂😂😂
Block21

« Reply #13 on: Today at 07:13:19 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 07:11:04 PM
Quote from: Block21 on Today at 07:02:10 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 06:58:38 PM
Quote from: Block21 on Today at 06:34:09 PM
Came over here I was being threatened on fmttm and Rob nor borolad even came to my rescue, I think I'll be in safer hands on here.

YOU HAVE GOT AN AMNESTY FOR NOW  👍 ALIAS SMITH & JONES STYLE  👍

DON'T FUCK IT UP THOUGH 👎 OR I WILL BE DOWN ON YOU LIKE A TON OF BRICKS  👍

I MAKE A BETTER FRIEND THAN AN ENEMY  👍

NOT THAT USELESS CUNT GEORGE MIND.... 😂😂😂😂😂

Glad to see what everybody says about you isn't true lidds  :like: you're one of the gooduns

MOST PEOPLE WHO KNOW ME AND WHO HAVE MET ME SEE THE GOOD SIDE  👍

I LIKE TO PLAY THE PANTOMIME VILLAIN WHEN IT SUITS  😂😂😂


Happy days I've seen you running rings round the zombie the fat bitch
ZombieNadger
« Reply #14 on: Today at 07:20:48 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 07:11:04 PM
Quote from: Block21 on Today at 07:02:10 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 06:58:38 PM
Quote from: Block21 on Today at 06:34:09 PM
Came over here I was being threatened on fmttm and Rob nor borolad even came to my rescue, I think I'll be in safer hands on here.

YOU HAVE GOT AN AMNESTY FOR NOW  👍 ALIAS SMITH & JONES STYLE  👍

DON'T FUCK IT UP THOUGH 👎 OR I WILL BE DOWN ON YOU LIKE A TON OF BRICKS  👍

I MAKE A BETTER FRIEND THAN AN ENEMY  👍

NOT THAT USELESS CUNT GEORGE MIND.... 😂😂😂😂😂

Glad to see what everybody says about you isn't true lidds  :like: you're one of the gooduns

MOST PEOPLE WHO KNOW ME AND WHO HAVE MET ME SEE THE GOOD SIDE  👍

I LIKE TO PLAY THE PANTOMIME VILLAIN WHEN IT SUITS  😂😂😂

'Met me'

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🐔
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #15 on: Today at 07:21:26 PM »
Quote from: Block21 on Today at 07:13:19 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 07:11:04 PM
Quote from: Block21 on Today at 07:02:10 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 06:58:38 PM
Quote from: Block21 on Today at 06:34:09 PM
Came over here I was being threatened on fmttm and Rob nor borolad even came to my rescue, I think I'll be in safer hands on here.

YOU HAVE GOT AN AMNESTY FOR NOW  👍 ALIAS SMITH & JONES STYLE  👍

DON'T FUCK IT UP THOUGH 👎 OR I WILL BE DOWN ON YOU LIKE A TON OF BRICKS  👍

I MAKE A BETTER FRIEND THAN AN ENEMY  👍

NOT THAT USELESS CUNT GEORGE MIND.... 😂😂😂😂😂

Glad to see what everybody says about you isn't true lidds  :like: you're one of the gooduns

MOST PEOPLE WHO KNOW ME AND WHO HAVE MET ME SEE THE GOOD SIDE  👍

I LIKE TO PLAY THE PANTOMIME VILLAIN WHEN IT SUITS  😂😂😂


Happy days I've seen you running rings round the zombie the fat bitch

😂😂😂😂😂😂

HE HAS ABOUT 5 TROLL ACCOUNTS AND HE STILL CAN'T BEAT ME  😂😂😂😂😂😂

HE'S A BIGGER CLOWN  🤡🤡🤡

THAN BORO BAD DAD  👍
ZombieNadger
« Reply #16 on: Today at 07:23:14 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 07:21:26 PM
Quote from: Block21 on Today at 07:13:19 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 07:11:04 PM
Quote from: Block21 on Today at 07:02:10 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 06:58:38 PM
Quote from: Block21 on Today at 06:34:09 PM
Came over here I was being threatened on fmttm and Rob nor borolad even came to my rescue, I think I'll be in safer hands on here.

YOU HAVE GOT AN AMNESTY FOR NOW  👍 ALIAS SMITH & JONES STYLE  👍

DON'T FUCK IT UP THOUGH 👎 OR I WILL BE DOWN ON YOU LIKE A TON OF BRICKS  👍

I MAKE A BETTER FRIEND THAN AN ENEMY  👍

NOT THAT USELESS CUNT GEORGE MIND.... 😂😂😂😂😂

Glad to see what everybody says about you isn't true lidds  :like: you're one of the gooduns

MOST PEOPLE WHO KNOW ME AND WHO HAVE MET ME SEE THE GOOD SIDE  👍

I LIKE TO PLAY THE PANTOMIME VILLAIN WHEN IT SUITS  😂😂😂


Happy days I've seen you running rings round the zombie the fat bitch

😂😂😂😂😂😂

HE HAS ABOUT 5 TROLL ACCOUNTS AND HE STILL CAN'T BEAT ME  😂😂😂😂😂😂

HE'S A BIGGER CLOWN  🤡🤡🤡

THAN BORO BAD DAD  👍

Not a scooby ey village 😉
SmogOnTour
« Reply #17 on: Today at 07:41:02 PM »
So you've come here because you were getting threatened on fmttm?

You know nowt of this place then.  :nige:
Block21

« Reply #18 on: Today at 08:00:14 PM »
Fmttm was getting a bit too much for me, the posters on the whole are a bunch of lefty wankers and i don't like most of them, I also hate borolads dog it makes him look a right felcher
barwick b'stard
« Reply #19 on: Today at 08:52:55 PM »
Don't think there's any need to even stick that pic up.  lost
sockets
Welch
WELCHER RAT SNAKE


« Reply #20 on: Today at 08:53:44 PM »
 :like:
Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM
Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt




£100.00 it is ..

In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..
MrPorkandbean

« Reply #21 on: Today at 09:03:11 PM »
FMTTM isn't independent. Rob and Bob have used it to gain their own personalities. That wasn't the case when it first started. They sold out a long time ago.
Atomic Dog
Bow Wow Wow


« Reply #22 on: Today at 10:11:00 PM »
Quote from: MrPorkandbean on Today at 09:03:11 PM
FMTTM isn't independent. Rob and Bob have used it to gain their own personalities. That wasn't the case when it first started. They sold out a long time ago.


." Rob and Bob have used it to gain their own personalities"

You are being facetious
Aren't you?
I've seen shithouse windows with more 'personality'
nekder365
« Reply #23 on: Today at 10:12:55 PM »
Quote from: Block21 on Today at 08:00:14 PM
Fmttm was getting a bit too much for me, the posters on the whole are a bunch of lefty wankers and i don't like most of them, I also hate borolads dog it makes him look a right felcher

Ow billy bullshitter saying this 21 mins ago......"I am not bothered now. Not even going to look at it, I had never been on there before until Parnabys informed what was happening. I certainly wont be paying a second visit. This is by far the best board!........

FUCK OFF RIFLE............ :wanker: :wanker:
MrPorkandbean

« Reply #24 on: Today at 10:29:04 PM »
Quote from: Atomic Dog on Today at 10:11:00 PM
Quote from: MrPorkandbean on Today at 09:03:11 PM
FMTTM isn't independent. Rob and Bob have used it to gain their own personalities. That wasn't the case when it first started. They sold out a long time ago.


." Rob and Bob have used it to gain their own personalities"

You are being facetious
Aren't you?
I've seen shithouse windows with more 'personality'




That is of your decision, I have no opinion on it. I know what it is, FMTTM is ran by a bunch of people who i know of, and they have their own opinion of their utopia of Middlesbrough. People in the town suck it up or spit it out. But, an independent Boro fanzine should never be ran on that basis. If you dont like it, change it. Forge your own fanzine, but whilst your all arguing, and certain people are playing the big hard man of Middlesbrough, Mr Rob Nicholls will mop up. Because he knows you resort to type. Now my argument with that is, well, what is my type, i don't know, does anybody in Middlesbrough? What is my type? Is it right wing, I aint, is it, left wing, i ain't that too...so what is my type?
MrPorkandbean

« Reply #25 on: Today at 10:30:02 PM »
Forgive me im still getting used to the board.....

That is of your decision, I have no opinion on it. I know what it is, FMTTM is ran by a bunch of people who i know of, and they have their own opinion of their utopia of Middlesbrough. People in the town suck it up or spit it out. But, an independent Boro fanzine should never be ran on that basis. If you dont like it, change it. Forge your own fanzine, but whilst your all arguing, and certain people are playing the big hard man of Middlesbrough, Mr Rob Nicholls will mop up. Because he knows you resort to type. Now my argument with that is, well, what is my type, i don't know, does anybody in Middlesbrough? What is my type? Is it right wing, I aint, is it, left wing, i ain't that too...so what is my type?
RiversideRifle

« Reply #26 on: Today at 10:38:31 PM »
Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 10:12:55 PM
Quote from: Block21 on Today at 08:00:14 PM
Fmttm was getting a bit too much for me, the posters on the whole are a bunch of lefty wankers and i don't like most of them, I also hate borolads dog it makes him look a right felcher

Ow billy bullshitter saying this 21 mins ago......"I am not bothered now. Not even going to look at it, I had never been on there before until Parnabys informed what was happening. I certainly wont be paying a second visit. This is by far the best board!........

FUCK OFF RIFLE............ :wanker: :wanker:


Come on ken chill out kid
RIK MAYALL
Once in every lifetime


« Reply #27 on: Today at 10:41:03 PM »
Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 10:12:55 PM
Quote from: Block21 on Today at 08:00:14 PM
Fmttm was getting a bit too much for me, the posters on the whole are a bunch of lefty wankers and i don't like most of them, I also hate borolads dog it makes him look a right felcher

Ow billy bullshitter saying this 21 mins ago......"I am not bothered now. Not even going to look at it, I had never been on there before until Parnabys informed what was happening. I certainly wont be paying a second visit. This is by far the best board!........

FUCK OFF RIFLE............ :wanker: :wanker:

This site is turning to rat shit, and Göldby is just sat there letting it happen.

70% of posters are trolls. Boring as fuck
MrPorkandbean

« Reply #28 on: Today at 10:43:22 PM »
Really? Because someone dare come along and ask the questions that should have been asked of you all a long long time ago, without violence, without veiled threats and without politics?
RiversideRifle

« Reply #29 on: Today at 10:47:09 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 10:41:03 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 10:12:55 PM
Quote from: Block21 on Today at 08:00:14 PM
Fmttm was getting a bit too much for me, the posters on the whole are a bunch of lefty wankers and i don't like most of them, I also hate borolads dog it makes him look a right felcher

Ow billy bullshitter saying this 21 mins ago......"I am not bothered now. Not even going to look at it, I had never been on there before until Parnabys informed what was happening. I certainly wont be paying a second visit. This is by far the best board!........

FUCK OFF RIFLE............ :wanker: :wanker:

This site is turning to rat shit, and Göldby is just sat there letting it happen.

70% of posters are trolls. Boring as fuck
you still a fan of karaoke Rik me owld fruit?
RIK MAYALL
Once in every lifetime


« Reply #30 on: Today at 10:49:25 PM »
Quote from: MrPorkandbean on Today at 10:43:22 PM
Really? Because someone dare come along and ask the questions that should have been asked of you all a long long time ago, without violence, without veiled threats and without politics?

Ooooh sorry mr 13 posts.
RiversideRifle

« Reply #31 on: Today at 10:51:11 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 10:49:25 PM
Quote from: MrPorkandbean on Today at 10:43:22 PM
Really? Because someone dare come along and ask the questions that should have been asked of you all a long long time ago, without violence, without veiled threats and without politics?

Ooooh sorry mr 13 posts.




Leave it out Rik, we can't all be unemployed and be on here all day you wanksock  :ponce: does karaoke count as a job?
MrPorkandbean

« Reply #32 on: Today at
Only 13, Jesus im lucky
nekder365
« Reply #33 on: Today at 10:54:10 PM »
Quote from: MrPorkandbean on Today at 10:43:22 PM
Really? Because someone dare come along and ask the questions that should have been asked of you all a long long time ago, without violence, without veiled threats and without politics?

Who the fuck made you the COB Copper?..............
RiversideRifle

« Reply #34 on: Today at 10:57:01 PM »
Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 10:54:10 PM
Quote from: MrPorkandbean on Today at 10:43:22 PM
Really? Because someone dare come along and ask the questions that should have been asked of you all a long long time ago, without violence, without veiled threats and without politics?

Who the fuck made you the COB Copper?..............


Your craic is awful ken, maybe stick to posting about succling lidds teet you big bitch  :ponce:
MrPorkandbean

« Reply #35 on: Today at 10:57:25 PM »
I aint no 'copper' and I aint no spy from FMTTM. I'm just an older man, who see's the Boro for what it is, and you all seem to resort to insults and threats when anybody has something to say. Like I said, Rob Nicholls knows you revert to type
nekder365
« Reply #36 on: Today at 10:58:32 PM »
Quote from: Block21 on Today at 08:00:14 PM
Fmttm was getting a bit too much for me, the posters on the whole are a bunch of lefty wankers and i don't like most of them, I also hate borolads dog it makes him look a right felcher

Bang out of order using that name on here. The real Block21 has taken some shit OTR and yet you revel in it on here?
Says a lot about you Rifle.....And for future reference until you use your real name on here do not fucking use mine......
RiversideRifle

« Reply #37 on: Today at 10:58:57 PM »
Quote from: MrPorkandbean on Today at 10:57:25 PM
I aint no 'copper' and I aint no spy from FMTTM. I'm just an older man, who see's the Boro for what it is, and you all seem to resort to insults and threats when anybody has something to say. Like I said, Rob Nicholls knows you revert to type



Fuck off bad dad you daft cunt
nekder365
« Reply #38 on: Today at 11:00:24 PM »
Quote from: MrPorkandbean on Today at 10:57:25 PM
I aint no 'copper' and I aint no spy from FMTTM. I'm just an older man, who see's the Boro for what it is, and you all seem to resort to insults and threats when anybody has something to say. Like I said, Rob Nicholls knows you revert to type


Are you fuck any of them things you said...Your just "another" wind up merchant who will be outed soon enough...............
MrPorkandbean

« Reply #39 on: Today at 11:00:30 PM »
And with that, I rest my case, I'm wasting my time. Take care x
nekder365
« Reply #40 on: Today at 11:03:48 PM »
Quote from: MrPorkandbean on Today at 11:00:30 PM
And with that, I rest my case, I'm wasting my time. Take care x

Yeah ta-ra Borolad 
RiversideRifle

« Reply #41 on: Today at 11:08:04 PM »
Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 11:03:48 PM
Quote from: MrPorkandbean on Today at 11:00:30 PM
And with that, I rest my case, I'm wasting my time. Take care x

Yeah ta-ra Borolad 


Didn't even put up a fight, bad dad limp as fuck  :alf:
nekder365
« Reply #42 on: Today at 11:09:49 PM »
Quote from: RiversideRifle on Today at 11:08:04 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 11:03:48 PM
Quote from: MrPorkandbean on Today at 11:00:30 PM
And with that, I rest my case, I'm wasting my time. Take care x

Yeah ta-ra Borolad 


Didn't even put up a fight, bad dad limp as fuck  :alf:

As much as i dislike you at least you have bollocks Rifle to stick around......
RiversideRifle

« Reply #43 on: Today at 11:11:39 PM »
Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 11:09:49 PM
Quote from: RiversideRifle on Today at 11:08:04 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 11:03:48 PM
Quote from: MrPorkandbean on Today at 11:00:30 PM
And with that, I rest my case, I'm wasting my time. Take care x

Yeah ta-ra Borolad 


Didn't even put up a fight, bad dad limp as fuck  :alf:

As much as i dislike you at least you have bollocks Rifle to stick around......


I think we could really grow close in the coming days ken
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #44 on: Today at 11:12:03 PM »
Quote from: Block21 on Today at 08:00:14 PM
Fmttm was getting a bit too much for me, the posters on the whole are a bunch of lefty wankers and i don't like most of them, I also hate borolads dog it makes him look a right felcher

Careful
nekder365
« Reply #45 on: Today at 11:16:20 PM »
Quote from: RiversideRifle on Today at 11:11:39 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 11:09:49 PM
Quote from: RiversideRifle on Today at 11:08:04 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 11:03:48 PM
Quote from: MrPorkandbean on Today at 11:00:30 PM
And with that, I rest my case, I'm wasting my time. Take care x

Yeah ta-ra Borolad 


Didn't even put up a fight, bad dad limp as fuck  :alf:

As much as i dislike you at least you have bollocks Rifle to stick around......


I think we could really grow close in the coming days ken

Keep using my real name and we will be close enough for a fucking haymaker.........
RiversideRifle

« Reply #46 on: Today at 11:25:12 PM »
It's literally your username you thick fucker  :nige: you're a good egg Kenny  :ponce:
