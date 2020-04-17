Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
News: IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!

Author Topic: New to the board
Block21

Posts: 10


« on: Today at 06:34:09 PM »
Came over here I was being threatened on fmttm and Rob nor borolad even came to my rescue, I think I'll be in safer hands on here.
sockets
Welch
*****
Posts: 900


WELCHER RAT SNAKE


« Reply #1 on: Today at 06:50:38 PM »
Obviously you're not the Block21 shit pie who wrote this the other day on bore me to death


Can you please see thread on me from poster 10 Hickton. He has posted a threatening message and I would like to report it. Absolutely disgusting and its a bit far to see a comment like that on a football message board. Get rid of him off the board or I will leave the board and do not give him...
Block21 Thread Yesterday at 7:28 PM Replies: 6 Forum: Main forum

https://fmttmboro.com/index.php?threads/fao-admin.5544/

What a maggot Block21 sounds .. demanding this tough guy Hickton gets the chop for threatening to come round his house and slap him about in the garden for calling him a weirdo  charles charles


All the lefty maggots should fuck off from here and fester with bad bad n the rest of the freaks . leave this site to the honest hardworking decent blokes   :like: :like:
Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM
Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt




£100.00 it is ..

In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..
El Capitan
*****
Posts: 42 187


« Reply #2 on: Today at 06:52:29 PM »
Quote from: Block21 on Today at 06:34:09 PM
Came over here I was being threatened on fmttm and Rob nor borolad even came to my rescue, I think I'll be in safer hands on here.


Welcome aboard pal. Make yourself at home, post some shite from Breitbart or Parler    :like: :beer:
sockets
Welch
*****
Posts: 900


WELCHER RAT SNAKE


« Reply #3 on: Today at 06:54:04 PM »
DON'T PLACE ANY BETS WITH THIS CUNT ABOVE !!!
Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM
Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt




£100.00 it is ..

In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..
El Capitan
*****
Posts: 42 187


« Reply #4 on: Today at 06:54:41 PM »
Brain dead spaff sock 
Block21

Posts: 10


« Reply #5 on: Today at 06:55:32 PM »
Quote from: sockets on Today at 06:50:38 PM
Obviously you're not the Block21 shit pie who wrote this the other day on bore me to death


Can you please see thread on me from poster 10 Hickton. He has posted a threatening message and I would like to report it. Absolutely disgusting and its a bit far to see a comment like that on a football message board. Get rid of him off the board or I will leave the board and do not give him...
Block21 Thread Yesterday at 7:28 PM Replies: 6 Forum: Main forum

https://fmttmboro.com/index.php?threads/fao-admin.5544/

What a maggot Block21 sounds .. demanding this tough guy Hickton gets the chop for threatening to come round his house and slap him about in the garden for calling him a weirdo  charles charles


All the lefty maggots should fuck off from here and fester with bad bad n the rest of the freaks . leave this site to the honest hardworking decent blokes   :like: :like:


Omg you must be so crazy
Block21

Posts: 10


« Reply #6 on: Today at 06:56:07 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 06:52:29 PM
Quote from: Block21 on Today at 06:34:09 PM
Came over here I was being threatened on fmttm and Rob nor borolad even came to my rescue, I think I'll be in safer hands on here.


Welcome aboard pal. Make yourself at home, post some shite from Breitbart or Parler    :like: :beer:




Thanks for the warmest greetings friend
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Posts: 74 957

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #7 on: Today at 06:58:38 PM »
Quote from: Block21 on Today at 06:34:09 PM
Came over here I was being threatened on fmttm and Rob nor borolad even came to my rescue, I think I'll be in safer hands on here.

YOU HAVE GOT AN AMNESTY FOR NOW  👍 ALIAS SMITH & JONES STYLE  👍

DON'T FUCK IT UP THOUGH 👎 OR I WILL BE DOWN ON YOU LIKE A TON OF BRICKS  👍

I MAKE A BETTER FRIEND THAN AN ENEMY  👍

NOT THAT USELESS CUNT GEORGE MIND.... 😂😂😂😂😂
sockets
Welch
*****
Posts: 900


WELCHER RAT SNAKE


« Reply #8 on: Today at 06:59:43 PM »
Block21 Just another Rifle queerson retard account fuck him off
Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM
Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt




£100.00 it is ..

In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..
Block21

Posts: 10


« Reply #9 on: Today at 07:02:10 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 06:58:38 PM
Quote from: Block21 on Today at 06:34:09 PM
Came over here I was being threatened on fmttm and Rob nor borolad even came to my rescue, I think I'll be in safer hands on here.

YOU HAVE GOT AN AMNESTY FOR NOW  👍 ALIAS SMITH & JONES STYLE  👍

DON'T FUCK IT UP THOUGH 👎 OR I WILL BE DOWN ON YOU LIKE A TON OF BRICKS  👍

I MAKE A BETTER FRIEND THAN AN ENEMY  👍

NOT THAT USELESS CUNT GEORGE MIND.... 😂😂😂😂😂

Glad to see what everybody says about you isn't true lidds  :like: you're one of the gooduns
monkeyman
*****
Posts: 10 016


« Reply #10 on: Today at 07:07:07 PM »
Quote from: sockets on Today at 06:54:04 PM
DON'T PLACE ANY BETS WITH THIS CUNT ABOVE !!!
  lost
monkeyman
*****
Posts: 10 016


« Reply #11 on: Today at 07:09:59 PM »
THAT 10 HICKTON IS A CUNT  :wanker:
WELCOME BLOCK 21 BUT I DONT TRUST YER YET  mcl
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Posts: 74 957

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #12 on: Today at 07:11:04 PM »
Quote from: Block21 on Today at 07:02:10 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 06:58:38 PM
Quote from: Block21 on Today at 06:34:09 PM
Came over here I was being threatened on fmttm and Rob nor borolad even came to my rescue, I think I'll be in safer hands on here.

YOU HAVE GOT AN AMNESTY FOR NOW  👍 ALIAS SMITH & JONES STYLE  👍

DON'T FUCK IT UP THOUGH 👎 OR I WILL BE DOWN ON YOU LIKE A TON OF BRICKS  👍

I MAKE A BETTER FRIEND THAN AN ENEMY  👍

NOT THAT USELESS CUNT GEORGE MIND.... 😂😂😂😂😂

Glad to see what everybody says about you isn't true lidds  :like: you're one of the gooduns

MOST PEOPLE WHO KNOW ME AND WHO HAVE MET ME SEE THE GOOD SIDE  👍

I LIKE TO PLAY THE PANTOMIME VILLAIN WHEN IT SUITS  😂😂😂
Block21

Posts: 10


« Reply #13 on: Today at 07:13:19 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 07:11:04 PM
Quote from: Block21 on Today at 07:02:10 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 06:58:38 PM
Quote from: Block21 on Today at 06:34:09 PM
Came over here I was being threatened on fmttm and Rob nor borolad even came to my rescue, I think I'll be in safer hands on here.

YOU HAVE GOT AN AMNESTY FOR NOW  👍 ALIAS SMITH & JONES STYLE  👍

DON'T FUCK IT UP THOUGH 👎 OR I WILL BE DOWN ON YOU LIKE A TON OF BRICKS  👍

I MAKE A BETTER FRIEND THAN AN ENEMY  👍

NOT THAT USELESS CUNT GEORGE MIND.... 😂😂😂😂😂

Glad to see what everybody says about you isn't true lidds  :like: you're one of the gooduns

MOST PEOPLE WHO KNOW ME AND WHO HAVE MET ME SEE THE GOOD SIDE  👍

I LIKE TO PLAY THE PANTOMIME VILLAIN WHEN IT SUITS  😂😂😂


Happy days I've seen you running rings round the zombie the fat bitch
ZombieNadger
***
Posts: 127


« Reply #14 on: Today at 07:20:48 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 07:11:04 PM
Quote from: Block21 on Today at 07:02:10 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 06:58:38 PM
Quote from: Block21 on Today at 06:34:09 PM
Came over here I was being threatened on fmttm and Rob nor borolad even came to my rescue, I think I'll be in safer hands on here.

YOU HAVE GOT AN AMNESTY FOR NOW  👍 ALIAS SMITH & JONES STYLE  👍

DON'T FUCK IT UP THOUGH 👎 OR I WILL BE DOWN ON YOU LIKE A TON OF BRICKS  👍

I MAKE A BETTER FRIEND THAN AN ENEMY  👍

NOT THAT USELESS CUNT GEORGE MIND.... 😂😂😂😂😂

Glad to see what everybody says about you isn't true lidds  :like: you're one of the gooduns

MOST PEOPLE WHO KNOW ME AND WHO HAVE MET ME SEE THE GOOD SIDE  👍

I LIKE TO PLAY THE PANTOMIME VILLAIN WHEN IT SUITS  😂😂😂

'Met me'

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🐔
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Posts: 74 957

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #15 on: Today at 07:21:26 PM »
Quote from: Block21 on Today at 07:13:19 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 07:11:04 PM
Quote from: Block21 on Today at 07:02:10 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 06:58:38 PM
Quote from: Block21 on Today at 06:34:09 PM
Came over here I was being threatened on fmttm and Rob nor borolad even came to my rescue, I think I'll be in safer hands on here.

YOU HAVE GOT AN AMNESTY FOR NOW  👍 ALIAS SMITH & JONES STYLE  👍

DON'T FUCK IT UP THOUGH 👎 OR I WILL BE DOWN ON YOU LIKE A TON OF BRICKS  👍

I MAKE A BETTER FRIEND THAN AN ENEMY  👍

NOT THAT USELESS CUNT GEORGE MIND.... 😂😂😂😂😂

Glad to see what everybody says about you isn't true lidds  :like: you're one of the gooduns

MOST PEOPLE WHO KNOW ME AND WHO HAVE MET ME SEE THE GOOD SIDE  👍

I LIKE TO PLAY THE PANTOMIME VILLAIN WHEN IT SUITS  😂😂😂


Happy days I've seen you running rings round the zombie the fat bitch

😂😂😂😂😂😂

HE HAS ABOUT 5 TROLL ACCOUNTS AND HE STILL CAN'T BEAT ME  😂😂😂😂😂😂

HE'S A BIGGER CLOWN  🤡🤡🤡

THAN BORO BAD DAD  👍
ZombieNadger
***
Posts: 127


« Reply #16 on: Today at 07:23:14 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 07:21:26 PM
Quote from: Block21 on Today at 07:13:19 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 07:11:04 PM
Quote from: Block21 on Today at 07:02:10 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 06:58:38 PM
Quote from: Block21 on Today at 06:34:09 PM
Came over here I was being threatened on fmttm and Rob nor borolad even came to my rescue, I think I'll be in safer hands on here.

YOU HAVE GOT AN AMNESTY FOR NOW  👍 ALIAS SMITH & JONES STYLE  👍

DON'T FUCK IT UP THOUGH 👎 OR I WILL BE DOWN ON YOU LIKE A TON OF BRICKS  👍

I MAKE A BETTER FRIEND THAN AN ENEMY  👍

NOT THAT USELESS CUNT GEORGE MIND.... 😂😂😂😂😂

Glad to see what everybody says about you isn't true lidds  :like: you're one of the gooduns

MOST PEOPLE WHO KNOW ME AND WHO HAVE MET ME SEE THE GOOD SIDE  👍

I LIKE TO PLAY THE PANTOMIME VILLAIN WHEN IT SUITS  😂😂😂


Happy days I've seen you running rings round the zombie the fat bitch

😂😂😂😂😂😂

HE HAS ABOUT 5 TROLL ACCOUNTS AND HE STILL CAN'T BEAT ME  😂😂😂😂😂😂

HE'S A BIGGER CLOWN  🤡🤡🤡

THAN BORO BAD DAD  👍

Not a scooby ey village 😉
SmogOnTour
*****
Posts: 1 678


« Reply #17 on: Today at 07:41:02 PM »
So you've come here because you were getting threatened on fmttm?

You know nowt of this place then.  :nige:
Block21

Posts: 10


« Reply #18 on: Today at 08:00:14 PM »
Fmttm was getting a bit too much for me, the posters on the whole are a bunch of lefty wankers and i don't like most of them, I also hate borolads dog it makes him look a right felcher
