Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
July 06, 2020, 08:13:02 PM
News:
IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
LOOK AT ALL THESE BRAVE C##TS....
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: LOOK AT ALL THESE BRAVE C##TS.... (Read 131 times)
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 74 957
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
LOOK AT ALL THESE BRAVE C##TS....
«
on:
Today
at 06:22:13 PM »
SHAME THE BLOKE NEVER HAD AN UZI ON HIM 👍😠😠😠👍
https://districtherald.com/portland-riot-mob-brutally-beats-man-for-having-american-flag-attack-man-who-tried-to-help-him/?fbclid=IwAR2sciqEp_5iyxL_EIJ7tpmEcU4wyKfxoxVpPfXz5pWojQj5p9YLPTWucIA
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Pile
Offline
Posts: 39 980
Re: LOOK AT ALL THESE BRAVE C##TS....
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 06:45:12 PM »
Some crazy cunts probably gonna go on a rampage with an automatic rifle soon.
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Online
Posts: 7 004
Pack o cunts
Re: LOOK AT ALL THESE BRAVE C##TS....
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 08:05:06 PM »
Was a month ago like...
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...