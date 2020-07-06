Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
July 06, 2020, 04:40:41 PM
News:
IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
NEVER HEARD OF HER 👎
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: NEVER HEARD OF HER 👎 (Read 165 times)
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 74 950
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
NEVER HEARD OF HER 👎
«
on:
Today
at 02:35:29 PM »
ONLY WAY SHE EVER GONNA GET NOTICED 👎👎👎
https://news.sky.com/story/team-gb-sprinter-calls-for-police-commissioner-to-step-down-after-stop-and-search-12022316
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
OzzyPorter
Offline
Posts: 408
Re: NEVER HEARD OF HER 👎
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 02:39:23 PM »
The silly girl should have just got out of the car with her son like she ass asked to do. The suspicious part of me would think that she orchestrated further confrontation just to get attention and media coverage. 🤔
Logged
Priv
Offline
Posts: 1 384
Re: NEVER HEARD OF HER 👎
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 03:23:22 PM »
Attention seeking bitch, if your driving on the wrong side of the road with blacked out windows your going to get pulled over and searched no matter what colour you are.
Logged
Westlane_rightwinger
Offline
Posts: 680
Fred West ruined my wife
Re: NEVER HEARD OF HER 👎
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 03:31:07 PM »
Priv ffs please can you use an alternative in future. Imagine how those windows feel.
#BlackCocksMatter
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...