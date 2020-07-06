Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
News: IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!

Author Topic: NEVER HEARD OF HER 👎  (Read 165 times)
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 74 950

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« on: Today at 02:35:29 PM »
ONLY WAY SHE EVER GONNA GET NOTICED  👎👎👎

https://news.sky.com/story/team-gb-sprinter-calls-for-police-commissioner-to-step-down-after-stop-and-search-12022316
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
OzzyPorter
Posts: 408


« Reply #1 on: Today at 02:39:23 PM »
The silly girl should have just got out of the car with her son like she ass asked to do. The suspicious part of me would think that she orchestrated further confrontation just to get attention and media coverage. 🤔
Priv
Posts: 1 384


« Reply #2 on: Today at 03:23:22 PM »
Attention seeking bitch, if your driving on the wrong side of the road with blacked out windows your going to get pulled over and searched no matter what colour you are.
Westlane_rightwinger
Posts: 680


Fred West ruined my wife


« Reply #3 on: Today at 03:31:07 PM »
Priv ffs please can you use an alternative in future. Imagine how those windows feel.
#BlackCocksMatter
