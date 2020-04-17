Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
July 07, 2020, 01:10:49 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Rik  (Read 453 times)
Bobupanddown
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 075


View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 11:04:34 AM »
Spill the beans on Robbie Keane then.....
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 550


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 11:18:49 AM »
Oh yes, get coughing if you can Rik without dropping any cunt in it.  :like:
Logged
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 472


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 11:24:08 AM »
THE GOAL MACHINE BEING SLANDERED BY A KAREOKE MACHINE. THIS SHOULD BE GOOD  :jackanory:

BEER ME BOYZ  :beer:
Logged
NO MORE HEROS... ANYMORE
RIK MAYALL
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 11 784


Once in every lifetime


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 11:32:00 AM »
I cant honestly.

Lets just say I wouldnt trust him with a kids toy car, never mind a real car.
Logged
Glory Glory Man United
Pile
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 39 982



View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 11:33:55 AM »
Cheers for the PM rik.

Wow, I didnt think Keane was like that.
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
Bobupanddown
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 075


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 12:46:16 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 11:32:00 AM
I cant honestly.

Lets just say I wouldnt trust him with a kids toy car, never mind a real car.

You can, just put the word allegedly at the start of the sentence. Or pm me it  :chrisk:
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
RIK MAYALL
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 11 784


Once in every lifetime


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 12:55:36 PM »
Itll ruin someone elses career if it came out.
Logged
Glory Glory Man United
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 472


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 01:00:28 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 12:55:36 PM
Itll ruin someone elses career if it came out.

WHY THE FUCK BRING IT UP THEN?  :jackanory: :jackanory: :jackanory:

BEER ME RIKKI LAKE  :beer:
Logged
NO MORE HEROS... ANYMORE
RIK MAYALL
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 11 784


Once in every lifetime


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 01:01:33 PM »
Quote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE on Yesterday at 01:00:28 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 12:55:36 PM
Itll ruin someone elses career if it came out.

WHY THE FUCK BRING IT UP THEN?  :jackanory: :jackanory: :jackanory:

BEER ME RIKKI LAKE  :beer:


What the fuck has it got to do with you?

Fuck off
Logged
Glory Glory Man United
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 472


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 01:02:39 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 01:01:33 PM
Quote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE on Yesterday at 01:00:28 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 12:55:36 PM
Itll ruin someone elses career if it came out.

WHY THE FUCK BRING IT UP THEN?  :jackanory: :jackanory: :jackanory:

BEER ME RIKKI LAKE  :beer:


What the fuck has it got to do with you?

Fuck off


 

BEER ME WALLER  :beer: :beer: :beer:
Logged
NO MORE HEROS... ANYMORE
ZombieNadger
***
Offline Offline

Posts: 133


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 02:05:31 PM »
Quote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE on Yesterday at 01:00:28 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 12:55:36 PM
Itll ruin someone elses career if it came out.

WHY THE FUCK BRING IT UP THEN?  :jackanory: :jackanory: :jackanory:

BEER ME RIKKI LAKE  :beer:

He has a point....why bother bringing it up if you can't say anything 🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄
Logged
RIK MAYALL
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 11 784


Once in every lifetime


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 03:17:06 PM »
Quote from: ZombieNadger on Yesterday at 02:05:31 PM
Quote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE on Yesterday at 01:00:28 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 12:55:36 PM
Itll ruin someone elses career if it came out.

WHY THE FUCK BRING IT UP THEN?  :jackanory: :jackanory: :jackanory:

BEER ME RIKKI LAKE  :beer:

He has a point....why bother bringing it up if you can't say anything 🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄

because it gets right under the skin of wankers like yourself, and just like the mongster, you'll never know either.

So...

Get Fucked
Logged
Glory Glory Man United
Pile
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 39 982



View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 05:27:02 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 12:55:36 PM
Itll ruin someone elses career if it came out.
i would definitely say keep it to yourself Rik, obviously I wont say anything.  :like:
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 05:31:28 PM by Pile » Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
ZombieNadger
***
Offline Offline

Posts: 133


View Profile
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 05:54:07 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 03:17:06 PM
Quote from: ZombieNadger on Yesterday at 02:05:31 PM
Quote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE on Yesterday at 01:00:28 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 12:55:36 PM
Itll ruin someone elses career if it came out.

WHY THE FUCK BRING IT UP THEN?  :jackanory: :jackanory: :jackanory:

BEER ME RIKKI LAKE  :beer:

He has a point....why bother bringing it up if you can't say anything 🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄

because it gets right under the skin of wankers like yourself, and just like the mongster, you'll never know either.

So...

Get Fucked

Ooooooooooo #handbag #waller

Its the male equivalent of that thing lasses do on facebook.

'Can't say on here'

Wobble on waller 🎈
Logged
Block21

Offline Offline

Posts: 22


View Profile
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 05:57:24 PM »
I think it's clear to everybody here that Rik knows nothing, no wonder you aren't welcome onto our new board you pump sniffer
Logged
ZombieNadger
***
Offline Offline

Posts: 133


View Profile
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 05:58:22 PM »
Quote from: Block21 on Yesterday at 05:57:24 PM
I think it's clear to everybody here that Rik knows nothing, no wonder you aren't welcome onto our new board you pump sniffer

Pump sniffer 🤣
Logged
sockets
Welch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 902


WELCHER RAT SNAKE


View Profile WWW
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 06:53:24 PM »
Right eye opener that like Rik u sure that's genuine 


Cheers for the PM all the same  :like: :like:
Logged
Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM
Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt




£100.00 it is ..

In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..
Block21

Offline Offline

Posts: 22


View Profile
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 06:56:58 PM »
Quote from: sockets on Yesterday at 06:53:24 PM
Right eye opener that like Rik u sure that's genuine 


Cheers for the PM all the same  :like: :like:

Yeah thanks for the PM Rik  :like:
Logged
sockets
Welch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 902


WELCHER RAT SNAKE


View Profile WWW
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 06:58:34 PM »
Fake account number 4323 Block21  :wanker: :wanker: :wanker: :wanker:
Logged
Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM
Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt




£100.00 it is ..

In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..
Bobupanddown
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 075


View Profile
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 09:21:01 PM »
wow, unbelievable that Rik. I'll keep it under my hat, thanks for the PM.  :beer:
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
maggiethatcherrulesok
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 341


WLM


View Profile
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 11:47:46 PM »
Hmmm.  Interesting.  I know someone very close to the club.   The odd time he mentioned there was certainly some unease.

Wonder how much its been exaggerated though
Logged
WLM
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 