|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
RIK MAYALL
|
|
|
« Reply #11 on: Today at 03:17:06 PM »
|
Itll ruin someone elses career if it came out.
WHY THE FUCK BRING IT UP THEN?
BEER ME RIKKI LAKE
He has a point....why bother bringing it up if you can't say anything 🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄
because it gets right under the skin of wankers like yourself, and just like the mongster, you'll never know either.
So...
Get Fucked
|
|
|
|
Logged
Glory Glory Man United
|
|
|
|
ZombieNadger
|
|
|
« Reply #13 on: Today at 05:54:07 PM »
|
Itll ruin someone elses career if it came out.
WHY THE FUCK BRING IT UP THEN?
BEER ME RIKKI LAKE
He has a point....why bother bringing it up if you can't say anything 🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄
because it gets right under the skin of wankers like yourself, and just like the mongster, you'll never know either.
So...
Get Fucked
Ooooooooooo #handbag #waller
Its the male equivalent of that thing lasses do on facebook.
'Can't say on here'
Wobble on waller 🎈
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
Block21
Offline
Posts: 3
|
|
|
« Reply #14 on: Today at 05:57:24 PM »
|
I think it's clear to everybody here that Rik knows nothing, no wonder you aren't welcome onto our new board you pump sniffer
|
|
|
|
Logged
|