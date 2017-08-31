RedSteel

Posts: 9 470UTB Ennio Morricone dead 91 « on: Today at 09:42:38 AM »



The Good The Bad & The Ugly, A Few Dollars More, The Untouchable's to name a few.



The Good The Bad & The Ugly, A Few Dollars More, The Untouchable's to name a few.

Him and John Williams, both at the top of the tree for music scores in movies.

Posts: 837 Re: Ennio Morricone dead 91 « Reply #1 on: Today at 09:46:22 AM » Quote from: RedSteel on Today at 09:42:38 AM



The Good The Bad & The Ugly, A Few Dollars More, The Untouchable's to name a few.





Him and John Williams, both at the top of the tree for music scores in movies.The Good The Bad & The Ugly, A Few Dollars More, The Untouchable's to name a few.





I feel like the man with no name on here sometimes



I feel like the man with no name on here sometimes

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURNPosts: 1 472 Re: Ennio Morricone dead 91 « Reply #3 on: Today at 10:05:29 AM »



TURNED IT DOWN AND HE FLOGGED IT TO THE FOUR NON BLONDES WHO PUT WORDS TO IT AND EVENTUALLY BECAME "WHAT'S UP?"



I ENDED UP USING MOTORCYCLE EMPTINESS BY THE PREACHERS INSTEAD



SO EVERYONE MADE OUT ALTHOUGH I DONT THINK JOHN WILLIAMS EVER FORGAVE ME



BEER ME BOYZ HE DID MY ENTRANCE MUSIC WHEN I WAS A GRAPPLER IN WCW

TURNED IT DOWN AND HE FLOGGED IT TO THE FOUR NON BLONDES WHO PUT WORDS TO IT AND EVENTUALLY BECAME "WHAT'S UP?"

I ENDED UP USING MOTORCYCLE EMPTINESS BY THE PREACHERS INSTEAD

SO EVERYONE MADE OUT ALTHOUGH I DONT THINK JOHN WILLIAMS EVER FORGAVE ME

BEER ME BOYZ

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Posts: 74 949I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: Ennio Morricone dead 91 « Reply #12 on: Today at 10:30:36 AM » GOT ALL HIS STUFF ON MY SD CARD IN THE CAR. 👍

THE BLOKE WAS A LEGEND AND A MASTER OF WHAT HE DID 👍

R.I.P. ENNIO x



THE BLOKE WAS A LEGEND AND A MASTER OF WHAT HE DID 👍



R.I.P. ENNIO x Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURNPosts: 1 472 Re: Ennio Morricone dead 91 « Reply #14 on: Today at 10:48:03 AM » Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 10:30:36 AM



THE BLOKE WAS A LEGEND AND A MASTER OF WHAT HE DID 👍



R.I.P. ENNIO x



LIDDS HAVE YOU GOT ANY OF HIS RARER STUFF?



CAN P.M YOU THE LINK FOR STUFF HE DID FOR ME IN WCW MAYYYTE



LIDDS HAVE YOU GOT ANY OF HIS RARER STUFF?

CAN P.M YOU THE LINK FOR STUFF HE DID FOR ME IN WCW MAYYYTE

BEER ME BOYZ

Posts: 3 329 Re: Ennio Morricone dead 91 « Reply #15 on: Today at 12:56:30 PM »



Undoubtedly the greatest man in film music. RIP



https://youtu.be/rKFpaCMRWgU



Went see him in London a few years back, amazing talent.

Undoubtedly the greatest man in film music. RIP

https://youtu.be/rKFpaCMRWgU

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURNPosts: 1 472 Re: Ennio Morricone dead 91 « Reply #16 on: Today at 12:59:19 PM »



SEAL OOZES CLASS



SEAL'S KISS FROM A ROSE FOR BATMAN FOREVER IS MILES BETTER THEN OUT THIS GREAT MAN HAS DONE

SEAL OOZES CLASS

BEER ME BOYZ