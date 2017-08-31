Welcome,
July 06, 2020
IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!
Ennio Morricone dead 91
Topic: Ennio Morricone dead 91
Ennio Morricone dead 91
Him and John Williams, both at the top of the tree for music scores in movies.
The Good The Bad & The Ugly, A Few Dollars More, The Untouchable's to name a few.
Re: Ennio Morricone dead 91
Quote from: RedSteel
Today
at 09:42:38 AM
Him and John Williams, both at the top of the tree for music scores in movies.
The Good The Bad & The Ugly, A Few Dollars More, The Untouchable's to name a few.
I feel like the man with no name on here sometimes
Re: Ennio Morricone dead 91
his music is amazing
RIP
Re: Ennio Morricone dead 91
HE DID MY ENTRANCE MUSIC WHEN I WAS A GRAPPLER IN WCW
TURNED IT DOWN AND HE FLOGGED IT TO THE FOUR NON BLONDES WHO PUT WORDS TO IT AND EVENTUALLY BECAME "WHAT'S UP?"
I ENDED UP USING MOTORCYCLE EMPTINESS BY THE PREACHERS INSTEAD
SO EVERYONE MADE OUT ALTHOUGH I DONT THINK JOHN WILLIAMS EVER FORGAVE ME
BEER ME BOYZ
Re: Ennio Morricone dead 91
Quote from: Oldfield
Today
at 09:46:22 AM
Quote from: RedSteel
Today
at 09:42:38 AM
Him and John Williams, both at the top of the tree for music scores in movies.
The Good The Bad & The Ugly, A Few Dollars More, The Untouchable's to name a few.
I feel like the man with no name on here sometimes
More like the man with no brain
Re: Ennio Morricone dead 91
Quote from: towz
Today
at 10:06:05 AM
Quote from: Oldfield
Today
at 09:46:22 AM
Quote from: RedSteel
Today
at 09:42:38 AM
Him and John Williams, both at the top of the tree for music scores in movies.
The Good The Bad & The Ugly, A Few Dollars More, The Untouchable's to name a few.
I feel like the man with no name on here sometimes
More like the man with no brain
HE IS THICK LIKE
BEER ME BOYZ
Re: Ennio Morricone dead 91
Quote from: towz
Today
at 10:06:05 AM
Quote from: Oldfield
Today
at 09:46:22 AM
Quote from: RedSteel
Today
at 09:42:38 AM
Him and John Williams, both at the top of the tree for music scores in movies.
The Good The Bad & The Ugly, A Few Dollars More, The Untouchable's to name a few.
I feel like the man with no name on here sometimes
More like the man with no brain
Strong words for a man who spent his entire weekend getting intellectually battered on a football forum by people he thinks are below him
Re: Ennio Morricone dead 91
Quote from: Oldfield
Today
at 10:09:43 AM
Quote from: towz
Today
at 10:06:05 AM
Quote from: Oldfield
Today
at 09:46:22 AM
Quote from: RedSteel
Today
at 09:42:38 AM
Him and John Williams, both at the top of the tree for music scores in movies.
The Good The Bad & The Ugly, A Few Dollars More, The Untouchable's to name a few.
I feel like the man with no name on here sometimes
More like the man with no brain
Strong words for a man who spent his entire weekend getting intellectually battered on a football forum by people he thinks are below him
I don't think anyone is below me mate, not even you
Re: Ennio Morricone dead 91
Quote from: towz
Today
at 10:10:32 AM
Quote from: Oldfield
Today
at 10:09:43 AM
Quote from: towz
Today
at 10:06:05 AM
Quote from: Oldfield
Today
at 09:46:22 AM
Quote from: RedSteel
Today
at 09:42:38 AM
Him and John Williams, both at the top of the tree for music scores in movies.
The Good The Bad & The Ugly, A Few Dollars More, The Untouchable's to name a few.
I feel like the man with no name on here sometimes
More like the man with no brain
Strong words for a man who spent his entire weekend getting intellectually battered on a football forum by people he thinks are below him
I don't think anyone is below me mate, not even you
Ohhhhh but you do ..... theres only one person rambling on about their day rate on here.......
Your psychological tells are a thing to behold
Re: Ennio Morricone dead 91
This'll be good, enlighten me?
Re: Ennio Morricone dead 91
Quote from: towz
Today
at 10:17:17 AM
This'll be good, enlighten me?
Got you chomping like one of pavlovs dogs........
Ding ding
Re: Ennio Morricone dead 91
Quote from: Oldfield
Today
at 10:20:13 AM
Quote from: towz
Today
at 10:17:17 AM
This'll be good, enlighten me?
Got you chomping like one of pavlovs dogs........
Ding ding
woof woof
Re: Ennio Morricone dead 91
GOT ALL HIS STUFF ON MY SD CARD IN THE CAR. 👍
THE BLOKE WAS A LEGEND AND A MASTER OF WHAT HE DID 👍
R.I.P. ENNIO x
Re: Ennio Morricone dead 91
Quote from: tunstall
Today
at 10:02:18 AM
his music is amazing
RIP
👍😎👍
Re: Ennio Morricone dead 91
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY
Today
at 10:30:36 AM
GOT ALL HIS STUFF ON MY SD CARD IN THE CAR. 👍
THE BLOKE WAS A LEGEND AND A MASTER OF WHAT HE DID 👍
R.I.P. ENNIO x
LIDDS HAVE YOU GOT ANY OF HIS RARER STUFF?
CAN P.M YOU THE LINK FOR STUFF HE DID FOR ME IN WCW MAYYYTE
BEER ME BOYZ
Re: Ennio Morricone dead 91
Went see him in London a few years back, amazing talent.
Undoubtedly the greatest man in film music. RIP
https://youtu.be/rKFpaCMRWgU
Re: Ennio Morricone dead 91
SEAL'S KISS FROM A ROSE FOR BATMAN FOREVER IS MILES BETTER THEN OUT THIS GREAT MAN HAS DONE
SEAL OOZES CLASS
BEER ME BOYZ
Re: Ennio Morricone dead 91
Quote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
Today
at 12:59:19 PM
SEAL'S KISS FROM A ROSE FOR BATMAN FOREVER IS MILES BETTER THEN OUT THIS GREAT MAN HAS DONE
SEAL OOZES CLASS
BEER ME BOYZ
Why does this character have to spoil every thread with his absolute shite?
Is it fucking boring borolad from over the road?
Re: Ennio Morricone dead 91
Quote from: TMG501
Today
at 01:18:13 PM
Quote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
Today
at 12:59:19 PM
SEAL'S KISS FROM A ROSE FOR BATMAN FOREVER IS MILES BETTER THEN OUT THIS GREAT MAN HAS DONE
SEAL OOZES CLASS
BEER ME BOYZ
Why does this character have to spoil every thread with his absolute shite?
Is it fucking boring borolad from over the road?
HE'S AN UTTER 🤡
THAT'S WHY 👎
