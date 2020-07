RedSteel

Online



Posts: 9 470



UTB





Posts: 9 470UTB Ennio Morricone dead 91 « on: Today at 09:42:38 AM »



The Good The Bad & The Ugly, A Few Dollars More, The Untouchable's to name a few.



Him and John Williams, both at the top of the tree for music scores in movies.The Good The Bad & The Ugly, A Few Dollars More, The Untouchable's to name a few. Logged

Oldfield

Online



Posts: 837







Posts: 837 Re: Ennio Morricone dead 91 « Reply #1 on: Today at 09:46:22 AM » Quote from: RedSteel on Today at 09:42:38 AM



The Good The Bad & The Ugly, A Few Dollars More, The Untouchable's to name a few.





Him and John Williams, both at the top of the tree for music scores in movies.The Good The Bad & The Ugly, A Few Dollars More, The Untouchable's to name a few.





I feel like the man with no name on here sometimes



I feel like the man with no name on here sometimes Logged

BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE



Online



Posts: 1 467





I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURNPosts: 1 467 Re: Ennio Morricone dead 91 « Reply #3 on: Today at 10:05:29 AM »



TURNED IT DOWN AND HE FLOGGED IT TO THE FOUR NON BLONDES WHO PUT WORDS TO IT AND EVENTUALLY BECAME "WHAT'S UP?"



I ENDED UP USING MOTORCYCLE EMPTINESS BY THE PREACHERS INSTEAD



SO EVERYONE MADE OUT ALTHOUGH I DONT THINK JOHN WILLIAMS EVER FORGAVE ME



BEER ME BOYZ HE DID MY ENTRANCE MUSIC WHEN I WAS A GRAPPLER IN WCWTURNED IT DOWN AND HE FLOGGED IT TO THE FOUR NON BLONDES WHO PUT WORDS TO IT AND EVENTUALLY BECAME "WHAT'S UP?"I ENDED UP USING MOTORCYCLE EMPTINESS BY THE PREACHERS INSTEADSO EVERYONE MADE OUT ALTHOUGH I DONT THINK JOHN WILLIAMS EVER FORGAVE MEBEER ME BOYZ Logged NO MORE HEROS... ANYMORE