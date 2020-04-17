Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!

Its good to be back
RiversideRifle

Posts: 9


Today at 08:29:38 AM
The rifle is home  :ponce:
Ben G
Mountain King
Posts: 3 819


Reply #1 on: Today at 09:26:13 AM
Only because I said so.


I'm watching you :dftt:
Tory Cunt
RiversideRifle

Posts: 9


Reply #2 on: Today at 09:26:47 AM
I'm a good boy Ben me owld fruit  :ponce:
monkeyman
Posts: 10 016


Reply #3 on: Today at 09:32:03 AM
Quote from: RiversideRifle on Today at 09:26:47 AM
I'm a good boy Ben me owld fruit  :ponce:
  oleary
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN
Posts: 1 472


Reply #4 on: Today at 09:39:53 AM
Quote from: RiversideRifle on Today at 09:26:47 AM
I'm a good boy Ben me owld fruit  :ponce:

 lost THE RIFLE IS BACK  lost

BEER ME BOYZ  :beer:
NO MORE HEROS... ANYMORE
RedSteel
Posts: 9 469

UTB


Reply #5 on: Today at 09:43:56 AM
Give it 5-10 days to be gone again  monkey
headset
Posts: 550


Reply #6 on: Today at 09:47:10 AM
Quote from: RiversideRifle on Today at 08:29:38 AM
The rifle is home  :ponce:

Welcome, home Rifle.

 
Tortured_Mind
TM
Posts: 15 735



Reply #7 on: Today at 09:47:40 AM
       
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
headset
Posts: 550


Reply #8 on: Today at 09:50:32 AM
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Today at 09:47:40 AM
       

He's a good lad really  :homer:
RiversideRifle

Posts: 9


Reply #9 on: Today at 11:12:25 AM
 :ponce:
Pile
Posts: 39 980



Reply #10 on: Today at 11:32:19 AM
Quote from: RiversideRifle on Today at 08:29:38 AM
The rifle is home  :ponce:
Have you not been posting?
monkeyman
Posts: 10 016


Reply #11 on: Today at 11:49:16 AM
Quote from: Pile on Today at 11:32:19 AM
Quote from: RiversideRifle on Today at 08:29:38 AM
The rifle is home  :ponce:
Have you not been posting?
YES HE HAS ZOMBIE NADGER  mcl
RiversideRifle

Posts: 9


Reply #12 on: Today at 12:59:59 PM
Monkey lad!  :ponce:

I ain't no zombie kid
monkeyman
Posts: 10 016


Reply #13 on: Today at 01:05:32 PM
Quote from: RiversideRifle on Today at 12:59:59 PM
Monkey lad!  :ponce:

I ain't no zombie kid
  lost
Jake Andrews
Posts: 10 634



Reply #14 on: Today at 04:38:30 PM
Quote from: RiversideRifle on Today at 09:26:47 AM
I'm a good boy Ben me owld fruit  :ponce:


monkey    monkey    monkey
El Capitan
Posts: 42 187


Reply #15 on: Today at 04:39:01 PM
Quote from: Jake Andrews on Today at 04:38:30 PM
Quote from: RiversideRifle on Today at 09:26:47 AM
I'm a good boy Ben me owld fruit  :ponce:


monkey    monkey    monkey

 
sockets
Welch
Posts: 900


WELCHER RAT SNAKE


Reply #16 on: Today at 04:41:28 PM
Hows your day been King Rat Snake ?

Done out productive today .. thought not u bone idle bet welching good for nothing fucking pest  :matty: :matty: :wanker:

charles charles




El Capitan
Posts: 42 187


Reply #17 on: Today at 04:42:39 PM
Dont feed the trolls Crockpot me owld fruit  :alf: :dftt:
Tortured_Mind
TM
Posts: 15 735



Reply #18 on: Today at 04:42:50 PM
AYE AYE CAP'N !!!    
monkeyman
Posts: 10 016


Reply #19 on: Today at 04:50:41 PM
Quote from: sockets on Today at 04:41:28 PM
Hows your day been King Rat Snake ?

Done out productive today .. thought not u bone idle bet welching good for nothing fucking pest  :matty: :matty: :wanker:

charles charles





  mick
headset
Posts: 550


Reply #20 on: Today at 05:02:38 PM
Quote from: sockets on Today at 04:41:28 PM
Hows your day been King Rat Snake ?

Done out productive today .. thought not u bone idle bet welching good for nothing fucking pest  :matty: :matty: :wanker:

charles charles






 monkey monkey

Beer me Crocket..... :beer: :beer:
El Capitan
Posts: 42 187


Reply #21 on: Today at 05:03:25 PM
 monkey
RiversideRifle

Posts: 9


Reply #22 on: Today at 05:05:51 PM
Oi crocky the hopping mad cricket, did you get your hundred notes? Matty is well known for paying out  :ponce:
ZombieNadger
Posts: 127


Reply #23 on: Today at 06:38:07 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 11:49:16 AM
Quote from: Pile on Today at 11:32:19 AM
Quote from: RiversideRifle on Today at 08:29:38 AM
The rifle is home  :ponce:
Have you not been posting?
YES HE HAS ZOMBIE NADGER  mcl

Wrong again monkeymong 🙂
SmogOnTour
Posts: 1 678


Reply #24 on: Today at 07:52:48 PM
Headlocks all round?  :mido:
RiversideRifle

Posts: 9


Reply #25 on: Today at 08:02:13 PM
Quote from: SmogOnTour on Today at 07:52:48 PM
Headlocks all round?  :mido:


Only if they are deserved, headlocks are my endgame as they usually end in somebody's death 
