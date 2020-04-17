Welcome,
July 06, 2020, 08:12:57 PM
IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Its good to be back
Author
Topic: Its good to be back (Read 506 times)
RiversideRifle
Online
Posts: 9
Its good to be back
«
on:
Today
at 08:29:38 AM »
The rifle is home
Ben G
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 3 819
Re: Its good to be back
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 09:26:13 AM »
Only because I said so.
I'm watching you
Tory Cunt
RiversideRifle
Online
Posts: 9
Re: Its good to be back
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 09:26:47 AM »
I'm a good boy Ben me owld fruit
monkeyman
Online
Posts: 10 016
Re: Its good to be back
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 09:32:03 AM »
Quote from: RiversideRifle on
Today
at 09:26:47 AM
I'm a good boy Ben me owld fruit
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN
Offline
Posts: 1 472
Re: Its good to be back
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 09:39:53 AM »
Quote from: RiversideRifle on
Today
at 09:26:47 AM
I'm a good boy Ben me owld fruit
THE RIFLE IS BACK
BEER ME BOYZ
NO MORE HEROS... ANYMORE
RedSteel
Offline
Posts: 9 469
UTB
Re: Its good to be back
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 09:43:56 AM »
Give it 5-10 days to be gone again
headset
Offline
Posts: 550
Re: Its good to be back
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 09:47:10 AM »
Quote from: RiversideRifle on
Today
at 08:29:38 AM
The rifle is home
Welcome, home Rifle.
Tortured_Mind
TM
Online
Posts: 15 735
Re: Its good to be back
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 09:47:40 AM »
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
headset
Offline
Posts: 550
Re: Its good to be back
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 09:50:32 AM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on
Today
at 09:47:40 AM
He's a good lad really
RiversideRifle
Online
Posts: 9
Re: Its good to be back
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 11:12:25 AM »
Pile
Offline
Posts: 39 980
Re: Its good to be back
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 11:32:19 AM »
Quote from: RiversideRifle on
Today
at 08:29:38 AM
The rifle is home
Have you not been posting?
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
monkeyman
Online
Posts: 10 016
Re: Its good to be back
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 11:49:16 AM »
Quote from: Pile on
Today
at 11:32:19 AM
Quote from: RiversideRifle on
Today
at 08:29:38 AM
The rifle is home
Have you not been posting?
YES HE HAS ZOMBIE NADGER
RiversideRifle
Online
Posts: 9
Re: Its good to be back
«
Reply #12 on:
Today
at 12:59:59 PM »
Monkey lad!
I ain't no zombie kid
monkeyman
Online
Posts: 10 016
Re: Its good to be back
«
Reply #13 on:
Today
at 01:05:32 PM »
Quote from: RiversideRifle on
Today
at 12:59:59 PM
Monkey lad!
I ain't no zombie kid
Jake Andrews
Offline
Posts: 10 634
Re: Its good to be back
«
Reply #14 on:
Today
at 04:38:30 PM »
Quote from: RiversideRifle on
Today
at 09:26:47 AM
I'm a good boy Ben me owld fruit
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 42 187
Re: Its good to be back
«
Reply #15 on:
Today
at 04:39:01 PM »
Quote from: Jake Andrews on
Today
at 04:38:30 PM
Quote from: RiversideRifle on
Today
at 09:26:47 AM
I'm a good boy Ben me owld fruit
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
sockets
Welch
Offline
Posts: 900
WELCHER RAT SNAKE
Re: Its good to be back
«
Reply #16 on:
Today
at 04:41:28 PM »
Hows your day been King Rat Snake ?
Done out productive today .. thought not u bone idle bet welching good for nothing fucking pest
Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM
Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt
£100.00 it is ..
In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 42 187
Re: Its good to be back
«
Reply #17 on:
Today
at 04:42:39 PM »
Dont feed the trolls Crockpot me owld fruit
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Tortured_Mind
TM
Online
Posts: 15 735
Re: Its good to be back
«
Reply #18 on:
Today
at 04:42:50 PM »
AYE AYE CAP'N !!!
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
monkeyman
Online
Posts: 10 016
Re: Its good to be back
«
Reply #19 on:
Today
at 04:50:41 PM »
Quote from: sockets on
Today
at 04:41:28 PM
Hows your day been King Rat Snake ?
Done out productive today .. thought not u bone idle bet welching good for nothing fucking pest
headset
Offline
Posts: 550
Re: Its good to be back
«
Reply #20 on:
Today
at 05:02:38 PM »
Quote from: sockets on
Today
at 04:41:28 PM
Hows your day been King Rat Snake ?
Done out productive today .. thought not u bone idle bet welching good for nothing fucking pest
Beer me Crocket.....
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 42 187
Re: Its good to be back
«
Reply #21 on:
Today
at 05:03:25 PM »
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
RiversideRifle
Online
Posts: 9
Re: Its good to be back
«
Reply #22 on:
Today
at 05:05:51 PM »
Oi crocky the hopping mad cricket, did you get your hundred notes? Matty is well known for paying out
ZombieNadger
Online
Posts: 127
Re: Its good to be back
«
Reply #23 on:
Today
at 06:38:07 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on
Today
at 11:49:16 AM
Quote from: Pile on
Today
at 11:32:19 AM
Quote from: RiversideRifle on
Today
at 08:29:38 AM
The rifle is home
Have you not been posting?
YES HE HAS ZOMBIE NADGER
Wrong again monkeymong 🙂
SmogOnTour
Online
Posts: 1 678
Re: Its good to be back
«
Reply #24 on:
Today
at 07:52:48 PM »
Headlocks all round?
RiversideRifle
Online
Posts: 9
Re: Its good to be back
«
Reply #25 on:
Today
at 08:02:13 PM »
Quote from: SmogOnTour on
Today
at 07:52:48 PM
Headlocks all round?
Only if they are deserved, headlocks are my endgame as they usually end in somebody's death
Login with username, password and session length
