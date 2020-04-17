Tortured_Mind



Online



Posts: 15 735







TMPosts: 15 735 Re: Its good to be back « Reply #7 on: Today at 09:47:40 AM » Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

sockets



Offline



Posts: 900





WELCHER RAT SNAKE





WelchPosts: 900WELCHER RAT SNAKE Re: Its good to be back « Reply #16 on: Today at 04:41:28 PM »



Done out productive today .. thought not u bone idle bet welching good for nothing fucking pest













Hows your day been King Rat Snake ?Done out productive today .. thought not u bone idle bet welching good for nothing fucking pest Logged Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM

Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM

Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt









£100.00 it is ..



In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..

Tortured_Mind



Online



Posts: 15 735







TMPosts: 15 735 Re: Its good to be back « Reply #18 on: Today at 04:42:50 PM » AYE AYE CAP'N !!! Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats