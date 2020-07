Jethro Tull



Offline



Posts: 10 098







We need to win football matchesPosts: 10 098 Re: Will We Stay Up? « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 06:34:15 PM » Only if Wigan lose points and Barnsley and Luton don't pick any more points up will we have a slight chance. Logged All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.

Pile

Offline



Posts: 39 980







Posts: 39 980 Re: Will We Stay Up? « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 06:35:41 PM » I voted for staying up but only through hope. Warnock needs to find a winning formula and quickly.



No more Nmecha or Stojanivic or whatever hes called, Pears is better. Logged History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.

Jake Andrews

Offline



Posts: 10 627







Posts: 10 627 Re: Will We Stay Up? « Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 07:47:02 PM » Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 06:35:41 PM I voted for staying up but only through hope. Warnock needs to find a winning formula and quickly.



No more Nmecha or Stojanivic or whatever hes called, Pears is better.





I'm the same. I never thought we'd lose like that today. We can't afford to lose the next game.









I don't trust Pears at all. Neither do the defenders. I'm the same. I never thought we'd lose like that today. We can't afford to lose the next game.I don't trust Pears at all. Neither do the defenders. Logged

Jethro Tull



Offline



Posts: 10 098







We need to win football matchesPosts: 10 098 Re: Will We Stay Up? « Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 08:42:33 PM »

Bristol City (h)

Reading (a)

Cardiff (h)

Sheff Wed (a)

Can anyone see us taking anything from these games? hardly likely is it. Millwall (a)Bristol City (h)Reading (a)Cardiff (h)Sheff Wed (a)Can anyone see us taking anything from these games? hardly likely is it. Logged All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.

Pile

Offline



Posts: 39 980







Posts: 39 980 Re: Will We Stay Up? « Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 08:56:22 PM » Its a funny time of the season. Like the first half a dozen games, loads of surprises pop up so its hard to say. Logged History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.