Posts: 74 940I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: F##K IT..... IM OFF DOWN THE BATTLECRUISER 👍🍺👍 « Reply #3 on: Today at 05:00:41 PM » POOR ANDY 😂😂😂



HIS CHICKENS 🐣🐤🐥🐓🐔



HAVE FINALLY COME HOME TO ROOST 👍



THE MAXWELL BITCH IS GONNA COP A PLEA BARGAIN 👍



OR TURN QUEENS 😂😂😂 EVIDENCE AS WE KNOW IT 👍 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......

TMPosts: 15 720 Re: F##K IT..... IM OFF DOWN THE BATTLECRUISER 👍🍺👍 « Reply #4 on: Today at 05:04:38 PM » ARE YOU IN THE POOB ??? Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

Posts: 526 Re: F##K IT..... IM OFF DOWN THE BATTLECRUISER 👍🍺👍 « Reply #13 on: Today at 06:14:56 PM » Quote from: Jethro Tull on Today at 06:06:29 PM He'd get away with it here but can't see the American lawyers giving up easily.



Correct in away but if they cant stop a billionaire from dying in custody ... What chance as a millionairess of surviving.... I ain't sticking up for the cunt but im wise enough to understand that money talks but fuck me power talks even stronger... At best she might name him. but she'll never see the inside of a courtroom to find him guilty and jail him.... Correct in away but if they cant stop a billionaire from dying in custody ... What chance as a millionairess of surviving.... I ain't sticking up for the cunt but im wise enough to understand that money talks but fuck me power talks even stronger... At best she might name him. but she'll never see the inside of a courtroom to find him guilty and jail him.... « Last Edit: Today at 06:17:55 PM by headset » Logged

Posts: 526 Re: F##K IT..... IM OFF DOWN THE BATTLECRUISER 👍🍺👍 « Reply #17 on: Today at 06:34:04 PM » Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 06:18:38 PM





There's no fucking way the regal nonce will go down for this.

Spot on. The will even wangle it that a fellow con does her with a blade or something. That's how fucked up the system is when it needs to be. It's gone on in this country for years-ref Jimmy S and the BBC. If u cant nail Jimmy the nonce what chance have you got trying to nail randy andy the Royal in the usa or britain....



I will tell u what chance ..NONE. Spot on. The will even wangle it that a fellow con does her with a blade or something. That's how fucked up the system is when it needs to be. It's gone on in this country for years-ref Jimmy S and the BBC. If u cant nail Jimmy the nonce what chance have you got trying to nail randy andy the Royal in the usa or britain....I will tell u what chance ..NONE. Logged

Posts: 526 Re: F##K IT..... IM OFF DOWN THE BATTLECRUISER 👍🍺👍 « Reply #22 on: Today at 06:47:59 PM » Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Today at 06:41:31 PM

I'll pay the bet



Good for u.... now which part of it........ and this eventually will go to Golby with proof of funds So don't be putting up you've got a stake in half ove Nigeria.... I will run u on this one but I might not beat u but I will front u one day if u owe me... Good for u.... now which part of it........ and this eventually will go to Golby with proof of funds So don't be putting up you've got a stake in half ove Nigeria.... I will run u on this one but I might not beat u but I will front u one day if u owe me... Logged

Posts: 761 Re: F##K IT..... IM OFF DOWN THE BATTLECRUISER 👍🍺👍 « Reply #28 on: Today at 07:06:14 PM »



Imagine being that scared to sort your problems out that you have to hide behind a username.



Have three Sids. Imagine being that scared to sort your problems out that you have to hide behind a username.Have three Sids. Logged

Posts: 526 Re: F##K IT..... IM OFF DOWN THE BATTLECRUISER 👍🍺👍 « Reply #29 on: Today at 07:08:35 PM » Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Today at 07:00:51 PM













I've just told you I will pay it

Good for you... the fact you've jumped in to cover another man's bet means your a cling on or he can't play the game himself. It can only be one or the other. although out ov respect, i will let u or him answer thiat one.



I say that due 2 the fact i don't know any siamese twins Good for you... the fact you've jumped in to cover another man's bet means your a cling on or he can't play the game himself. It can only be one or the other. although out ov respect, i will let u or him answer thiat one.I say that due 2 the fact i don't know any siamese twins Logged

Posts: 117 Re: F##K IT..... IM OFF DOWN THE BATTLECRUISER 👍🍺👍 « Reply #30 on: Today at 07:08:58 PM » Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Today at 07:06:14 PM



Imagine being that scared to sort your problems out that you have to hide behind a username.



Have three Sids.

Imagine being that scared to sort your problems out that you have to hide behind a username.Have three Sids.

I know right? Imagine pretending to be dead hard on a message board but then never turning up to any arranged meet.



Have a chicken and a head slap 🐔🤦‍♂️ I know right? Imagine pretending to be dead hard on a message board but then never turning up to any arranged meet.Have a chicken and a head slap 🐔🤦‍♂️ Logged