Author Topic: F##K IT..... IM OFF DOWN THE BATTLECRUISER 👍🍺👍  (Read 307 times)
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 74 940

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« on: Today at 04:51:43 PM »




😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
Pile
Posts: 39 967



« Reply #1 on: Today at 04:55:11 PM »
😂
monkeyman
Posts: 10 001


« Reply #2 on: Today at 04:57:06 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 04:51:43 PM




😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
IT WILL BE FULL OF KIDS  mcl
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 74 940

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #3 on: Today at 05:00:41 PM »
POOR ANDY  😂😂😂

HIS CHICKENS 🐣🐤🐥🐓🐔

HAVE FINALLY COME HOME TO ROOST 👍

THE MAXWELL BITCH IS GONNA COP A PLEA BARGAIN  👍

OR TURN QUEENS  😂😂😂  EVIDENCE AS WE KNOW IT  👍
Tortured_Mind
TM
Posts: 15 720



« Reply #4 on: Today at 05:04:38 PM »
ARE YOU IN THE POOB ???   :pd:
ZombieNadger
Posts: 117


« Reply #5 on: Today at 05:30:09 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 04:51:43 PM




😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

So you can feel tall? 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🐔🐔
Tortured_Mind
Posts: 15 720



« Reply #6 on: Today at 05:30:55 PM »
 mick
headset
Posts: 526


« Reply #7 on: Today at 05:42:51 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 04:51:43 PM




😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

As gilty, as he is the, is not a fucking chance will he go down. U don't fuck about or beat royalty. See lady Di for that one. U can hoof this one whenever you like.... jc
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 74 940

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #8 on: Today at 05:45:26 PM »
Quote from: headset on Today at 05:42:51 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 04:51:43 PM




😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

As gilty, as he is the, is not a fucking chance will he go down. U don't fuck about or beat royalty. See lady Di for that one. U can hoof this one whenever you like.... jc


WHERE'S TERRY ? WHEN YA NEED HIM  😂😂😂😂😂😂

HEADCASE MORE LIKE 👍
ZombieNadger
Posts: 117


« Reply #9 on: Today at 05:47:50 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 05:45:26 PM
Quote from: headset on Today at 05:42:51 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 04:51:43 PM




😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

As gilty, as he is the, is not a fucking chance will he go down. U don't fuck about or beat royalty. See lady Di for that one. U can hoof this one whenever you like.... jc


WHERE'S TERRY ? WHEN YA NEED HIM  😂😂😂😂😂😂

HEADCASE MORE LIKE 👍

Makes the village idiot look like mastermind this lad 😉
headset
Posts: 526


« Reply #10 on: Today at 05:53:04 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 05:45:26 PM
Quote from: headset on Today at 05:42:51 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 04:51:43 PM




😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

As gilty, as he is the, is not a fucking chance will he go down. U don't fuck about or beat royalty. See lady Di for that one. U can hoof this one whenever you like.... jc


WHERE'S TERRY ? WHEN YA NEED HIM  😂😂😂😂😂😂

HEADCASE MORE LIKE 👍

She will not spunk him up... She will give them some cunt but it won't be randy Andy...just u watch... Sportsman's bet because u wont put your Jag AND Aszta Zenca shares up and I've only got 30k disposable and i will neverl  offer u or give u the roof over my head....  cant be fairer than that unless u fancy your chances... :like:
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
Posts: 10 097



« Reply #11 on: Today at 06:06:29 PM »
He'd get away with it here but can't see the American lawyers giving up easily.
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 74 940

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #12 on: Today at 06:14:04 PM »
Quote from: Jethro Tull on Today at 06:06:29 PM
He'd get away with it here but can't see the American lawyers giving up easily.

HE'S IN SOME BIG SOAPY BUBBLE 👍😂😂😂👍

THAT'S WHAT HAPPENS WHEN YA PUT YA DICK IN THE FORBIDDEN FRUIT  👎😂😂😂😂😂👎
headset
Posts: 526


« Reply #13 on: Today at 06:14:56 PM »
Quote from: Jethro Tull on Today at 06:06:29 PM
He'd get away with it here but can't see the American lawyers giving up easily.

Correct in away but if they cant stop a billionaire from dying in custody ... What chance as a millionairess of surviving.... I ain't sticking up for the cunt but im wise enough to understand that money talks but fuck me power talks even stronger... At best she might name him. but she'll never see the inside of a courtroom to find him guilty and jail him....
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 14 496



« Reply #14 on: Today at 06:18:38 PM »
There's no fucking way the regal nonce will go down for this.

 :steptoe:
livefastdieyoung
Posts: 761


« Reply #15 on: Today at 06:20:24 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 04:51:43 PM




😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

Any good?
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 74 940

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #16 on: Today at 06:31:38 PM »
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Today at 06:20:24 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 04:51:43 PM




😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

Any good?

😂😂😂😂😂😂
headset
Posts: 526


« Reply #17 on: Today at 06:34:04 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 06:18:38 PM
There's no fucking way the regal nonce will go down for this.

 :steptoe:

Spot on. The will even wangle it that a fellow con does her with a blade or something. That's how fucked up the system is when it needs to be. It's gone on in this country for years-ref Jimmy S and the BBC. If u cant nail Jimmy the nonce what chance have you got trying to nail randy andy the Royal in the usa or britain....

I will tell u what chance ..NONE. :like:
livefastdieyoung
Posts: 761


« Reply #18 on: Today at 06:35:31 PM »
Have you seen stormzy has just opened a pub called the white bull?

 

As if we give a fuck! Crack on lad.
headset
Posts: 526


« Reply #19 on: Today at 06:37:50 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 06:31:38 PM
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Today at 06:20:24 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 04:51:43 PM




😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

Any good?

😂😂😂😂😂😂

You've swerved the bet thoughj havent u...... U cant be that sure of yourself.....even a sportsmans bet carries some weight due 2 the fact this topic is in play... i will forgive u if your balls have dropped ..
Pile
Posts: 39 967



« Reply #20 on: Today at 06:40:23 PM »
Quote from: headset on Today at 06:37:50 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 06:31:38 PM
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Today at 06:20:24 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 04:51:43 PM




😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

Any good?

😂😂😂😂😂😂

You've swerved the bet thoughj havent u...... U cant be that sure of yourself.....even a sportsmans bet carries some weight due 2 the fact this topic is in play... i will forgive u if your balls have dropped ..
Bottled out of a sportsmans bet.  charles
livefastdieyoung
Posts: 761


« Reply #21 on: Today at 06:41:31 PM »
I'll pay the bet  :like:
headset
Posts: 526


« Reply #22 on: Today at 06:47:59 PM »
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Today at 06:41:31 PM
I'll pay the bet  :like:


Good for u.... now which part of it........ and this eventually will go to Golby with proof of funds So don't be putting up you've got a stake in half ove Nigeria.... I will run u on this one but I might not beat u but I will front u one day if u owe me... :like:
livefastdieyoung
Posts: 761


« Reply #23 on: Today at 06:53:13 PM »
What does he owe you? I'll pay it.

 :like:
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 74 940

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #24 on: Today at 06:53:41 PM »
Quote from: headset on Today at 06:37:50 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 06:31:38 PM
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Today at 06:20:24 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 04:51:43 PM




😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

Any good?

😂😂😂😂😂😂

You've swerved the bet thoughj havent u...... U cant be that sure of yourself.....even a sportsmans bet carries some weight due 2 the fact this topic is in play... i will forgive u if your balls have dropped ..

I WILL DROP MY FUCKING BROW ON YOU  👍

IF YOU EVER GET SLAVVERY AGAIN WITH ME LIKE THAT  👎😠👎
headset
Posts: 526


« Reply #25 on: Today at 06:58:47 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 06:53:41 PM
Quote from: headset on Today at 06:37:50 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 06:31:38 PM
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Today at 06:20:24 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 04:51:43 PM




😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

Any good?

😂😂😂😂😂😂

You've swerved the bet thoughj havent u...... U cant be that sure of yourself.....even a sportsmans bet carries some weight due 2 the fact this topic is in play... i will forgive u if your balls have dropped ..

I WILL DROP MY FUCKING BROW ON YOU  👍

IF YOU EVER GET SLAVVERY AGAIN WITH ME LIKE THAT  👎😠👎

So your not so sure of Randy Andy is going down after all or are frightened of losing your shares and Jag.

This bet was never about meeting in the cross car park..... Or is this your way of bottling a bet that you thought was nailed on... :like:
livefastdieyoung
Posts: 761


« Reply #26 on: Today at 07:00:51 PM »
I've just told you I will pay it

 
ZombieNadger
Posts: 117


« Reply #27 on: Today at 07:02:46 PM »
Another thread that village is backing out on...🤦‍♂️
livefastdieyoung
Posts: 761


« Reply #28 on: Today at 07:06:14 PM »
  

Imagine being that scared to sort your problems out that you have to hide behind a username.

Have three Sids.
headset
Posts: 526


« Reply #29 on: Today at 07:08:35 PM »
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Today at 07:00:51 PM
I've just told you I will pay it

 





Good for you... the fact you've jumped in to cover another man's bet means your a cling on or he can't play the game himself. It can only be one or the other. although out ov respect, i will let u  or him answer thiat one.

I say that due 2 the fact i don't know any siamese  twins  
ZombieNadger
Posts: 117


« Reply #30 on: Today at 07:08:58 PM »
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Today at 07:06:14 PM
 

Imagine being that scared to sort your problems out that you have to hide behind a username.

Have three Sids.

I know right? Imagine pretending to be dead hard on a message board but then never turning up to any arranged meet.

Have a chicken and a head slap 🐔🤦‍♂️
headset
Posts: 526


« Reply #31 on: Today at 07:13:08 PM »
Quote from: ZombieNadger on Today at 07:08:58 PM
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Today at 07:06:14 PM
 

Imagine being that scared to sort your problems out that you have to hide behind a username.

Have three Sids.

I know right? Imagine pretending to be dead hard on a message board but then never turning up to any arranged meet.

Have a chicken and a head slap 🐔🤦‍♂️

Leave this one 2 me rifle becasue its got legs... it might take years but this one will get bumped to make me out a cunt or to make someelse a cunt... Choo cu is just a sideshow with fuck all else 2 do... At least it keeps himaway from fly me... ... :stairlift:
livefastdieyoung
Posts: 761


« Reply #32 on: Today at 07:13:44 PM »
Don't you want the money?

 
headset
Posts: 526


« Reply #33 on: Today at 07:15:41 PM »
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Today at 07:13:44 PM
Don't you want the money?

 



I don't want your money.....if thats want to no. :like:
livefastdieyoung
Posts: 761


« Reply #34 on: Today at 07:18:12 PM »
I'll get it off lids. Nobody likes a welcher.  How much do you want?
