Posts: 39 973 Canít fault the effort from the players « on: Today at 04:47:48 PM »



They were mentally weak and some only put half a shift in. According to Warnock, think itís time for some new glasses.

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Re: Canít fault the effort from the players « Reply #3 on: Today at 04:57:54 PM » DID WE HAVE A SHOT ON GOAL SECOND HALF ?

👎😠👎

THAT TEAM SELECTION 🤡



👎😠👎





THAT TEAM SELECTION 🤡 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......

Re: Canít fault the effort from the players « Reply #4 on: Today at 06:17:08 PM »



We needed, and should have got, points from the last two games but this shower of shite couldn't give a fuck.







No blame on COLIN if he doesn't make the great escape - this is all on FUNKY GIBSON and WOODTWAT - AND THE FUCKING USELESS CUNTS IN THE SCOUTING DEPARTMENT.



The squad is largely dogshit - there's fuck all talent, leadership and heart.We needed, and should have got, points from the last two games but this shower of shite couldn't give a fuck.No blame on COLIN if he doesn't make the great escape - this is all on FUNKY GIBSON and WOODTWAT - AND THE FUCKING USELESS CUNTS IN THE SCOUTING DEPARTMENT.

Posts: 770 Re: Canít fault the effort from the players « Reply #5 on: Today at 06:19:39 PM » Should have kept my mate on.



« Last Edit: Today at 06:24:22 PM by livefastdieyoung »

Re: Canít fault the effort from the players « Reply #8 on: Today at 06:32:31 PM » Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Today at 06:19:39 PM Should have kept my mate on.

He largely put us in this mess. I donít blame him, heís clearly thick as fuck so Gibson is to blame. I wouldnít give Woodgate any more responsibility than managing the bibs and cones.