Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
July 05, 2020, 05:04:19 PM
News:
IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Cant fault the effort from the players
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Cant fault the effort from the players (Read 45 times)
Pile
Online
Posts: 39 962
Cant fault the effort from the players
«
on:
Today
at 04:47:48 PM »
According to Warnock, think its time for some new glasses.
They were mentally weak and some only put half a shift in.
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
Pile
Online
Posts: 39 962
Re: Cant fault the effort from the players
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 04:54:30 PM »
No complaints from me today, we just need a bit of luck
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
Online
Posts: 10 095
Re: Cant fault the effort from the players
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 04:57:36 PM »
Warnock says its the hardest task he's ever had' didn't realise how bad the squad was.
Logged
All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 74 929
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: Cant fault the effort from the players
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 04:57:54 PM »
DID WE HAVE A SHOT ON GOAL SECOND HALF ?
👎😠👎
THAT TEAM SELECTION 🤡
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...