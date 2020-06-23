Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
July 05, 2020, 07:20:15 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: The village editing bets....  (Read 181 times)
ZombieNadger
***
Online Online

Posts: 117


View Profile
« on: Today at 04:29:08 PM »
...bell end behaviour from the floppy titted chicken pensioner 🐔👎
Logged
Bobupanddown
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 067


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 04:36:27 PM »
Another Liddle post, imagine my shock  mick
« Last Edit: Today at 04:40:00 PM by Bobupanddown » Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Tortured_Mind
TM
*****
Online Online

Posts: 15 719



View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 04:38:21 PM »
             
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
*****
Online Online

Posts: 10 097



View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 04:41:26 PM »
Quote from: ZombieNadger on Today at 04:29:08 PM
...bell end behaviour from the floppy titted chicken pensioner 🐔👎
Fuck of you fucking infantile bastard.
Logged
All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.
Pile
*****
Online Online

Posts: 39 967



View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 04:43:11 PM »
Quote from: Jethro Tull on Today at 04:41:26 PM
Quote from: ZombieNadger on Today at 04:29:08 PM
...bell end behaviour from the floppy titted chicken pensioner 🐔👎
Fuck of you fucking infantile bastard.
Wheres that bulldozer?  charles
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 526


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 04:51:13 PM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Today at 04:38:21 PM
             


 ave 3 sids.....
Logged
Tortured_Mind
TM
*****
Online Online

Posts: 15 719



View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 05:13:40 PM »
OH . . . . TA VERY MUCH !!!    jc
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
ZombieNadger
***
Online Online

Posts: 117


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 05:26:41 PM »
Quote from: Jethro Tull on Today at 04:41:26 PM
Quote from: ZombieNadger on Today at 04:29:08 PM
...bell end behaviour from the floppy titted chicken pensioner 🐔👎
Fuck of you fucking infantile bastard.

Fuck of you?🤫
Logged
livefastdieyoung
*****
Online Online

Posts: 761


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 06:21:42 PM »
Quote from: ZombieNadger on Today at 04:29:08 PM
...bell end behaviour from the floppy titted chicken pensioner 🐔👎

You're still a shithouse though 
Logged
ZombieNadger
***
Online Online

Posts: 117


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Today at 06:56:48 PM »
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Today at 06:21:42 PM
Quote from: ZombieNadger on Today at 04:29:08 PM
...bell end behaviour from the floppy titted chicken pensioner 🐔👎

You're still a shithouse though 

I was there....where was the village 👎
Logged
livefastdieyoung
*****
Online Online

Posts: 761


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Today at 06:58:31 PM »
You're still a shithouse though 
Logged
ZombieNadger
***
Online Online

Posts: 117


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Today at 07:03:51 PM »
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Today at 06:58:31 PM
You're still a shithouse though 

I was there...where was the village👎
Logged
livefastdieyoung
*****
Online Online

Posts: 761


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Today at 07:07:13 PM »
 

Shithouse.
Logged
ZombieNadger
***
Online Online

Posts: 117


View Profile
« Reply #13 on: Today at 07:09:57 PM »
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Today at 07:07:13 PM


Shithouse.

Me there, village not👎
Logged
livefastdieyoung
*****
Online Online

Posts: 761


View Profile
« Reply #14 on: Today at 07:15:06 PM »
Shithouse

 
Logged
ZombieNadger
***
Online Online

Posts: 117


View Profile
« Reply #15 on: Today at 07:19:02 PM »
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Today at 07:15:06 PM
Shithouse

 

Bumdar
Logged
livefastdieyoung
*****
Online Online

Posts: 761


View Profile
« Reply #16 on: Today at 07:20:01 PM »
 

Have three Sids

 :like:
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 