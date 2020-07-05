Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
July 05, 2020, 09:32:13 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Nmecha  (Read 138 times)
Pile
*****
Online Online

Posts: 39 973



View Profile
« on: Today at 03:40:42 PM »
Fucking terrible, should have been chased with Gestede.
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
Holgateoldskool
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 182


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 03:43:44 PM »
Agreed, he adds fuck all
Logged
monkeyman
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 002


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 03:52:11 PM »
Quote from: Pile on Today at 03:40:42 PM
Fucking terrible, should have been chased with Gestede.
AGREE
Logged
Bobupanddown
*****
Online Online

Posts: 3 068


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 09:08:40 PM »
Quote from: Pile on Today at 03:40:42 PM
Fucking terrible, should have been chased with Gestede.

Not a professional footballer in a million years
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
nekder365
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 028


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 09:11:56 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 09:08:40 PM
Quote from: Pile on Today at 03:40:42 PM
Fucking terrible, should have been chased with Gestede.

Not a professional footballer in a million years

He reminds of that bloke who played once for Southampton. He said he was George Weah's cousin.. souey souey
Logged
Gingerpig
*****
Online Online

Posts: 613


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 09:17:01 PM »
This clown could be one of the worst i have seen since 1970 .....i fail to see what makes him better than a paul sugrue,  etc , Roberts at least threatens to be decent ...this clown will drift down the leagues rapidly
Logged
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
Wee_Willie
*****
Online Online

Posts: 9 088



View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 09:20:08 PM »
tbf he knows how to control the ball and his touch is decent.

After that he is completely gash

predictable
no end product
ball greedy

I could go on but ffs he's had his chances

Who scouts these charlatans?
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 