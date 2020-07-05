Welcome,
July 05, 2020, 09:32:13 PM
Nmecha
Author
Topic: Nmecha (Read 138 times)
Pile
Posts: 39 973
Nmecha
«
on:
Today
at 03:40:42 PM »
Fucking terrible, should have been chased with Gestede.
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
Holgateoldskool
Posts: 1 182
Re: Nmecha
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 03:43:44 PM »
Agreed, he adds fuck all
monkeyman
Posts: 10 002
Re: Nmecha
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 03:52:11 PM »
AGREE
Bobupanddown
Posts: 3 068
Re: Nmecha
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 09:08:40 PM »
Not a professional footballer in a million years
nekder365
Posts: 2 028
Re: Nmecha
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 09:11:56 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on
Today
at 09:08:40 PM
Not a professional footballer in a million years
He reminds of that bloke who played once for Southampton. He said he was George Weah's cousin..
Gingerpig
Posts: 613
Re: Nmecha
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 09:17:01 PM »
This clown could be one of the worst i have seen since 1970 .....i fail to see what makes him better than a paul sugrue, etc , Roberts at least threatens to be decent ...this clown will drift down the leagues rapidly
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
Wee_Willie
Posts: 9 088
Re: Nmecha
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 09:20:08 PM »
tbf he knows how to control the ball and his touch is decent.
After that he is completely gash
predictable
no end product
ball greedy
I could go on but ffs he's had his chances
Who scouts these charlatans?
