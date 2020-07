monkeyman

Online



Posts: 10 011





Posts: 10 011 Re: Poor team selection « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 02:44:17 PM » EVERY TIME FRIEND PLAYS WE GET TORTURED WHY CANT WARNOCK SEE HE IS FUCKING RUBBISH Logged

Pile

Offline



Posts: 39 982







Posts: 39 982 Re: Poor team selection « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 02:51:44 PM » Bunch of lazy cunts, itís not acceptable. Logged History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.

Pile

Offline



Posts: 39 982







Posts: 39 982 Re: Poor team selection « Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 04:00:35 PM » At one point in the second half they had 24 touches in our half without a single challenge. Thatís unforgivable, even at school boy level. Logged History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.

LEON TROTSKY

Online



Posts: 74 949



I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Posts: 74 949I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: Poor team selection « Reply #11 on: Today at 07:18:57 AM »



BE CENTRE FORWARD AGAINST MILLWALL 😂😂😂



https://t.co/tCU6s7KdkX BIG HAROLD.... HOLDING MIDFIELDER... FFS 😠BE CENTRE FORWARD AGAINST MILLWALL 😂😂😂 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......

Bill Buxton

Online



Posts: 4 407





Posts: 4 407 Re: Poor team selection « Reply #15 on: Today at 02:10:59 PM » When you look at that squad, ( probably the worst since 1983/4) then I defy anyone to select a good team. I still think Warnock will get us the two wins we need to survive. After that who the hell knows what will happen to this club? Logged