July 06, 2020, 06:30:17 PM
News: IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!

Author Topic: Roberts  (Read 365 times)
El Capitan
« on: Yesterday at 02:22:09 PM »
Quality  :like:


Reminds me a lot of Grealish
monkeyman
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 02:35:12 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 02:22:09 PM
Quality  :like:


Reminds me a lot of Grealish
  souey
El Capitan
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 02:37:17 PM »
In style of play.


Im not suggesting hes going to sign for Man Utd for £70m in the summer  mcl
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 02:38:20 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 02:22:09 PM
Quality  :like:


Reminds me a lot of Grealish

OK COCO  🤡🤡🤡

😂😂😂😂😂
El Capitan
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 02:39:04 PM »
😂😂😂🐧🐧🐧🍉🍉🍉
Bill Buxton
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 02:39:42 PM »
I think even I would look good playing with this shower of Shxte.
Pile
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 02:53:45 PM »
He has it all at this level until the ball leaves his foot, theres no end product and his crossing is erratic. Hopefully after a few games hell get his eye in.
Wee_Willie
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 02:59:00 PM »
Technically gifted but zero end product. Will be brilliant if the game was at Goals
Pile
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 03:00:30 PM »
Id rather score scruffy goals than show flair in innocuous areas of the pitch.
Jake Andrews
« Reply #9 on: Today at 05:21:46 PM »
Is he really our best hope?


        klins
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #10 on: Today at 05:42:35 PM »
Skillful, quick, can get past a player - but holds it too long, keeps his head own, runs into dead-ends and there has been bugger all end product so far as a result.

 oleary
Jake Andrews
« Reply #11 on: Today at 05:50:04 PM »
Maybe Wingy will save us.


        klins
ZombieNadger
« Reply #12 on: Today at 05:50:14 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 05:42:35 PM
Skillful, quick, can get past a player - but holds it too long, keeps his head own, runs into dead-ends and there has been bugger all end product so far as a result.

 oleary

Spot on 👍
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #13 on: Today at 05:58:36 PM »
Quote from: Jake Andrews on Today at 05:50:04 PM
Maybe Wingy will save us.


        klins

You stupid attention seeking cunt.

 :lenin:








 :alastair:
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #14 on: Today at 06:28:06 PM »
STILL LAUGHING AT THIS ONE DAY LATER  👍😂😂😂👍

MATTHEW YOU 🤡😂😂😂
