July 06, 2020, 06:30:17 PM
IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!
Roberts
Topic: Roberts (Read 365 times)
El Capitan
Roberts
Quality
Reminds me a lot of Grealish
monkeyman
Re: Roberts
Quote from: El Capitan on
Yesterday
at 02:22:09 PM
Quality
Reminds me a lot of Grealish
El Capitan
Re: Roberts
In style of play.
Im not suggesting hes going to sign for Man Utd for £70m in the summer
LEON TROTSKY
Re: Roberts
Quote from: El Capitan on
Yesterday
at 02:22:09 PM
Quality
Reminds me a lot of Grealish
OK COCO 🤡🤡🤡
😂😂😂😂😂
El Capitan
Re: Roberts
😂😂😂🐧🐧🐧🍉🍉🍉
Bill Buxton
Re: Roberts
I think even I would look good playing with this shower of Shxte.
Pile
Re: Roberts
He has it all at this level until the ball leaves his foot, theres no end product and his crossing is erratic. Hopefully after a few games hell get his eye in.
Wee_Willie
Re: Roberts
Technically gifted but zero end product. Will be brilliant if the game was at Goals
Pile
Re: Roberts
Id rather score scruffy goals than show flair in innocuous areas of the pitch.
Jake Andrews
Re: Roberts
Is he really our best hope?
CLEM FANDANGO
Re: Roberts
Skillful, quick, can get past a player - but holds it too long, keeps his head own, runs into dead-ends and there has been bugger all end product so far as a result.
Jake Andrews
Re: Roberts
Maybe Wingy will save us.
ZombieNadger
Re: Roberts
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on
Today
at 05:42:35 PM
Skillful, quick, can get past a player - but holds it too long, keeps his head own, runs into dead-ends and there has been bugger all end product so far as a result.
Spot on 👍
CLEM FANDANGO
Re: Roberts
Quote from: Jake Andrews on
Today
at 05:50:04 PM
Maybe Wingy will save us.
You stupid attention seeking cunt.
LEON TROTSKY
Re: Roberts
STILL LAUGHING AT THIS ONE DAY LATER 👍😂😂😂👍
MATTHEW YOU 🤡😂😂😂
Loading...