El Capitan

Roberts « on: Yesterday at 02:22:09 PM »





Reminds me a lot of Grealish QualityReminds me a lot of Grealish Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life.

Re: Roberts « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 02:37:17 PM »





Im not suggesting hes going to sign for Man Utd for £70m in the summer In style of play.Im not suggesting hes going to sign for Man Utd for £70m in the summer Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life.

Re: Roberts « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 02:39:04 PM » 😂😂😂🐧🐧🐧🍉🍉🍉 Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life.

Re: Roberts « Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 02:39:42 PM » I think even I would look good playing with this shower of Shxte. Logged

Re: Roberts « Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 02:53:45 PM » He has it all at this level until the ball leaves his foot, theres no end product and his crossing is erratic. Hopefully after a few games hell get his eye in. Logged History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.

Re: Roberts « Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 02:59:00 PM » Technically gifted but zero end product. Will be brilliant if the game was at Goals Logged

Re: Roberts « Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 03:00:30 PM » Id rather score scruffy goals than show flair in innocuous areas of the pitch. Logged History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.

Re: Roberts « Reply #9 on: Today at 05:21:46 PM »





Is he really our best hope? Logged

Re: Roberts « Reply #10 on: Today at 05:42:35 PM »



Skillful, quick, can get past a player - but holds it too long, keeps his head own, runs into dead-ends and there has been bugger all end product so far as a result. Logged Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19

Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY

COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion

Re: Roberts « Reply #11 on: Today at 05:50:04 PM »





Maybe Wingy will save us. Logged