And why was this underreported by the BBC? It is a riot and if it was football hooligans it would be first item of news on BBC and ITV. This is what is divisive and people are getting sick and tired of the double standards.

Posts: 9 084 Re: do you agree with this policing strategy? « Reply #3 on: Today at 10:02:21 AM » Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 09:54:59 AM I'D SACK EM ALL 👍😠👍



SHITHOUSE CUNTS 😠😠😠



Possibly, but more likely related to the orders the are working to. A tactic that is underpinned by taking the knee, surrendering to PC and fears of accusations of being racist. So fucking wrong!



I dont want to defund the police but would support the reforming of police and make them depoliticised.