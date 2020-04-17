Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
July 05, 2020, 02:33:20 PM
News:
IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Covid 19 is dead
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Covid 19 is dead (Read 337 times)
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 14 694
Covid 19 is dead
«
on:
Today
at 09:15:11 AM »
The country is free of it. Seen the papers and the news?
I am ashamed of this country sometimes
Logged
sockets
Welch
Offline
Posts: 871
WELCHER RAT SNAKE
Re: Covid 19 is dead
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 09:16:45 AM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Today
at 09:15:11 AM
The country is free of it. Seen the papers and the news?
I am ashamed of this country sometimes
Should have all went out on Riots , looting's ripped a few statues down n all that I say
Logged
Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM
Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt
£100.00 it is ..
In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 14 694
Re: Covid 19 is dead
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 09:20:08 AM »
Quote from: sockets on
Today
at 09:16:45 AM
Should have all went out on Riots , looting's ripped a few statues down n all that I say
Logged
Wee_Willie
Offline
Posts: 9 084
Re: Covid 19 is dead
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 09:36:39 AM »
Was asked by the NHS to provide a swab which was pernickety as fuck - got the results back and they were negative. Phew!! And then it said the test is not 100% accurate and does not indicate if you have had it previously. Waste of time.
Logged
Bobupanddown
Online
Posts: 3 064
Re: Covid 19 is dead
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 10:53:15 AM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Today
at 09:15:11 AM
I am ashamed of this country sometimes
Sometimes?
But it was ok for BLM protesters?
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
sockets
Welch
Offline
Posts: 871
WELCHER RAT SNAKE
Re: Covid 19 is dead
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 11:34:24 AM »
Working link
Define Irony
2 dumb white Antifa scrubbers screaming black lives matter squished by a speeding car driven by a black man
https://youtu.be/l2dfCHZ1FQg
http://youtu.be/l2dfCHZ1FQg
Logged
Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM
Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt
£100.00 it is ..
In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 14 694
Re: Covid 19 is dead
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 12:51:59 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on
Today
at 10:53:15 AM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Today
at 09:15:11 AM
I am ashamed of this country sometimes
Sometimes?
But it was ok for BLM protesters?
You are yet again stating as fact what you think I believe and you are wrong. Again.
Logged
Skinz
Offline
Posts: 2 320
Re: Covid 19 is dead
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 02:07:59 PM »
Quote from: sockets on
Today
at 11:34:24 AM
Working link
Define Irony
2 dumb white Antifa scrubbers screaming black lives matter squished by a speeding car driven by a black man
https://youtu.be/l2dfCHZ1FQg
http://youtu.be/l2dfCHZ1FQg
White car
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...