July 04, 2020, 11:50:11 PM
IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Anyone in the Poob
Author
Topic: Anyone in the Poob (Read 103 times)
Gingerpig
Anyone in the Poob
«
on:
Today
at 09:20:35 PM »
Not a chance here ...bet the Pig Was full
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
Tortured_Mind
Re: Anyone in the Poob
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 09:26:54 PM »
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
ZombieNadger
Re: Anyone in the Poob
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 09:45:46 PM »
I was earlier...only for a couple of pints of Guinness 👍
monkeyman
Re: Anyone in the Poob
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 10:47:04 PM »
Quote from: ZombieNadger on
Today
at 09:45:46 PM
I was earlier...only for a couple of pints of Guinness 👍
ZombieNadger
Re: Anyone in the Poob
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 11:38:23 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on
Today
at 10:47:04 PM
Quote from: ZombieNadger on
Today
at 09:45:46 PM
I was earlier...only for a couple of pints of Guinness 👍
Bore off MonkeyMong 👍
monkeyman
Re: Anyone in the Poob
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 11:44:50 PM »
Quote from: ZombieNadger on
Today
at 11:38:23 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on
Today
at 10:47:04 PM
Quote from: ZombieNadger on
Today
at 09:45:46 PM
I was earlier...only for a couple of pints of Guinness 👍
Bore off MonkeyMong 👍
