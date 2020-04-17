Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: HORSE FOR SUNDAY !!!  (Read 217 times)
Tortured_Mind




Posts: 15 719



« on: Yesterday at 07:31:07 PM »
INTRINSIC BOND 2.50 DONCASTER

12-1 GENERAL
16-1 PADDY POWER
Logged
monkeyman



Posts: 10 001


« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 08:30:14 PM »
I WILL TAKE A LOOK TOMORRA  :like:
Logged
sockets




Posts: 886





« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 08:36:08 PM »
£1000 plus in profit today u lads should av took note  :l

 :like: :like: jc
Logged
livefastdieyoung



Posts: 760


« Reply #3 on: Today at 06:18:23 PM »
Any good?  Are you back on form?

 
Logged
LEON TROTSKY



Posts: 74 940




« Reply #4 on: Today at 06:27:12 PM »
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Today at 06:18:23 PM
Any good?  Are you back on form?

 

IS HE FUCK  😂😂😂

WAS 4TH  👎👎👎


CUNT COULDN'T PICK HIS SNOUT  🐷🐷🐷
Logged
livefastdieyoung



Posts: 760


« Reply #5 on: Today at 06:27:45 PM »
He is fuckin useless

 souey
Logged
LEON TROTSKY



Posts: 74 940




« Reply #6 on: Today at 06:30:29 PM »
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Today at 06:27:45 PM
He is fuckin useless

 souey

HE'S A FUCKING CLUELESS  🤡
Logged
livefastdieyoung



Posts: 760


« Reply #7 on: Today at 06:33:56 PM »
The worst tipster in the history of the internet.

 

He hasn't had a winner for years!

 mick
Logged
livefastdieyoung



Posts: 760


« Reply #8 on: Today at 06:36:36 PM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Yesterday at 07:31:07 PM
INTRINSIC BOND 2.50 DONCASTER

12-1 GENERAL
16-1 PADDY POWER

 
Logged
Tortured_Mind




Posts: 15 719



« Reply #9 on: Today at 06:38:21 PM »
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Today at 06:33:56 PM
The worst tipster in the history of the internet.

 

He hasn't had a winner for years!

 mick




SO YOU SET ME UP !!!   


I DON'T THINK YOU'RE TO BE TRUSTED !!!    oleary
Logged
livefastdieyoung



Posts: 760


« Reply #10 on: Today at 06:39:06 PM »
Did it win?

 
Logged
LEON TROTSKY



Posts: 74 940




« Reply #11 on: Today at 06:48:24 PM »
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Today at 06:36:36 PM
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Yesterday at 07:31:07 PM
INTRINSIC BOND 2.50 DONCASTER

12-1 GENERAL
16-1 PADDY POWER

 

ENDED UP 40/1  😂😂😂😂😂😂
Logged
livefastdieyoung



Posts: 760


« Reply #12 on: Today at 06:52:32 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 06:48:24 PM
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Today at 06:36:36 PM
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Yesterday at 07:31:07 PM
INTRINSIC BOND 2.50 DONCASTER

12-1 GENERAL
16-1 PADDY POWER

 

ENDED UP 40/1  😂😂😂😂😂😂



Where did it finish?

 
Logged
LEON TROTSKY



Posts: 74 940




« Reply #13 on: Today at 06:55:12 PM »
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Today at 06:52:32 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 06:48:24 PM
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Today at 06:36:36 PM
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Yesterday at 07:31:07 PM
INTRINSIC BOND 2.50 DONCASTER

12-1 GENERAL
16-1 PADDY POWER

 

ENDED UP 40/1  😂😂😂😂😂😂



Where did it finish?

 

4TH  😂😂😂👍
Logged
Tortured_Mind




Posts: 15 719



« Reply #14 on: Today at 06:55:52 PM »
4TH AT 40-1. JUST DONE OUT OF 3RD. SOME BOOKIES WERE PAYING FIRST 4.
Logged
livefastdieyoung



Posts: 760


« Reply #15 on: Today at 06:56:14 PM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Today at 06:55:52 PM
4TH AT 40-1. JUST DONE OUT OF 3RD. SOME BOOKIES WERE PAYING FIRST 4.

 souey souey souey
Logged
sockets




Posts: 886





« Reply #16 on: Today at 06:57:06 PM »
 charles charles charles
Logged
livefastdieyoung



Posts: 760


« Reply #17 on: Today at 06:57:35 PM »
Quote from: sockets on Today at 06:57:06 PM
charles charles charles

 
Logged
LEON TROTSKY



Posts: 74 940




« Reply #18 on: Today at 06:57:49 PM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Today at 06:55:52 PM
4TH AT 40-1. JUST DONE OUT OF 3RD. SOME BOOKIES WERE PAYING FIRST 4.

PICKED THE WRONG BOOKIE EH  😂😂😂

NEVER MIND 😁
Logged
livefastdieyoung



Posts: 760


« Reply #19 on: Today at 07:02:45 PM »
Where did it finish?

 
Logged
Tortured_Mind




Posts: 15 719



« Reply #20 on: Today at 07:06:40 PM »
DON'T PESTER ME FOR ANY MORE TIPS !!!    mcl
Logged
livefastdieyoung



Posts: 760


« Reply #21 on: Today at 07:08:12 PM »
You are useless. The WORST tipster on here.

 mick
Logged
Tortured_Mind




Posts: 15 719



« Reply #22 on: Today at 07:10:49 PM »
I'VE GOT YOU WEIGHED UP !!!    mcl
Logged
monkeyman



Posts: 10 001


« Reply #23 on: Today at 07:12:52 PM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Today at 06:55:52 PM
4TH AT 40-1. JUST DONE OUT OF 3RD. SOME BOOKIES WERE PAYING FIRST 4.
 
Logged
Tortured_Mind




Posts: 15 719



« Reply #24 on: Today at 07:13:01 PM »
Brentford
Fulham
Wolves

All to win and both teams to score.

I'm on with a £5 free bet and £5 of my own pennies.        
Logged
Tortured_Mind




Posts: 15 719



« Reply #25 on: Today at 07:13:47 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 07:12:52 PM
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Today at 06:55:52 PM
4TH AT 40-1. JUST DONE OUT OF 3RD. SOME BOOKIES WERE PAYING FIRST 4.
 

ANOTHER ONE EY ???   
Logged
livefastdieyoung



Posts: 760


« Reply #26 on: Today at 07:14:28 PM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Today at 07:13:47 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 07:12:52 PM
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Today at 06:55:52 PM
4TH AT 40-1. JUST DONE OUT OF 3RD. SOME BOOKIES WERE PAYING FIRST 4.
 

ANOTHER ONE EY ???   

How angry are you now

 
Logged
Tortured_Mind




Posts: 15 719



« Reply #27 on: Today at 07:17:20 PM »
WELL I KNOW YOU'RE JUST A WIND UP MERCHANT BUT I THOUGHT MONKEY WAS OK BUT YOU JUST NEVER KNOW   
Logged
livefastdieyoung



Posts: 760


« Reply #28 on: Today at 07:18:53 PM »
 

Why are you so sensitive?
Logged
