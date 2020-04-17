Tortured_Mind



HORSE FOR SUNDAY !!!
INTRINSIC BOND 2.50 DONCASTER
12-1 GENERAL
16-1 PADDY POWER



12-1 GENERAL

Tortured_Mind:

sockets



sockets





WelchPosts: 886WELCHER RAT SNAKE Re: HORSE FOR SUNDAY !!! « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 08:36:08 PM »







livefastdieyoung

Posts: 760 Re: HORSE FOR SUNDAY !!! « Reply #7 on: Today at 06:33:56 PM »







He hasn't had a winner for years!







The worst tipster in the history of the internet.He hasn't had a winner for years!

Tortured_Mind



Tortured_Mind
Re: HORSE FOR SUNDAY !!!







He hasn't had a winner for years!









The worst tipster in the history of the internet.He hasn't had a winner for years!



SO YOU SET ME UP !!!





SO YOU SET ME UP !!!
I DON'T THINK YOU'RE TO BE TRUSTED !!!

Tortured_Mind



Tortured_Mind
Re: HORSE FOR SUNDAY !!!
4TH AT 40-1. JUST DONE OUT OF 3RD. SOME BOOKIES WERE PAYING FIRST 4.

sockets



WELCHER RAT SNAKE





Tortured_Mind



Tortured_Mind
Re: HORSE FOR SUNDAY !!!
DON'T PESTER ME FOR ANY MORE TIPS !!!

Tortured_Mind



Tortured_Mind
Re: HORSE FOR SUNDAY !!!
I'VE GOT YOU WEIGHED UP !!!

Tortured_Mind



TMPosts: 15 719 Re: HORSE FOR SUNDAY !!! « Reply #24 on: Today at 07:13:01 PM »

Fulham

Wolves



All to win and both teams to score.



Tortured_Mind
Re: HORSE FOR SUNDAY !!!
Brentford
Fulham
Wolves
All to win and both teams to score.
I'm on with a £5 free bet and £5 of my own pennies.