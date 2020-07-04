|
LEON TROTSKY
LIDS DOESN'T FUCK ABOUT 👍😋😜😁🍢🍢🍢🍢🌶️🌶️🌶️🍺🍺🍺👍
Nice, though not sure about the toothpaste on both sides of the plate
CANNOT BEAT CHILLIS 🌶️🌶️🌶️
AND GARLIC SAUCE 😋
Other than the man fat on the side I reckon this could be your best effort yet.
But how about throwing a salad together once in a while?
SALAD ON A SATURDAY NIGHT YA DAFT CUNT 😂😂😂😂😂
FUCK OFF 👍
RedSteel
CLEM FANDANGO
6/10
+ves
- Beef doesn't look cremated.
- Portion size is, as usual, large
-ves
- If the beef is nice and pink then so will the chicken be
- Spunk-based condiment
Over-all: quite a good effort LIDSY. Keep it up buddy - some day you will be a more than adequate home cook.
RedSteel
Them finger chilli's, you'll have an arsehole like a flute players lip in the morning
If i had them i would it would be like a white knuckle ride the next morning sat on the pot.
Pallys bar stool
Simple food but healthy and delicious. It is a yes from me.
LEON TROTSKY
YES 🔥🔥🔥 I COULDN'T EAT A FULL. PACKET 😂😂😂
LOVELY AND SPICY THOUGH WITH THE MEAT..... AND THE COLD GARLIC SAUCE OUT THE FRIDGE COOLS THE MOUTH DOWN 👍😋👍
