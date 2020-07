CLEM FANDANGO

Online



Posts: 14 483







Posts: 14 483

Re: HOME MADE KEBABS 👍 « Reply #11 on: Today at 06:54:35 PM » Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 06:09:15 PM





LIDS DOESN'T FUCK ABOUT 👍😋😜😁🍢🍢🍢🍢🌶️🌶️🌶️🍺🍺🍺👍

6/10



+ves



- Beef doesn't look cremated.

- Portion size is, as usual, large



-ves



- If the beef is nice and pink then so will the chicken be

- Spunk-based condiment



Over-all: quite a good effort LIDSY. Keep it up buddy - some day you will be a more than adequate home cook.



6/10+ves- Beef doesn't look cremated.- Portion size is, as usual, large-ves- If the beef is nice and pink then so will the chicken be- Spunk-based condimentOver-all: quite a good effort LIDSY. Keep it up buddy - some day you will be a more than adequate home cook.