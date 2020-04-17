Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Oaks and Derby  (Read 268 times)
BigNasty
Posts: 2 133

« Reply #50 on: Today at 05:11:03 PM »


« Reply #50 on: Today at 05:11:03 PM »
Quote from: Freddie Boswell on Today at 05:09:11 PM
Jockeys seems like none of them dared actually go and try to catch it, shite ride by most of them. That horse has a great pedigree but no one saw that coming.


Aiden Did
Freddie Boswell
Posts: 56


« Reply #51 on: Today at 05:12:47 PM »
Yeah, I mean from us mere mortals...
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 74 903

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #52 on: Today at 05:14:10 PM »
Quote from: Freddie Boswell on Today at 05:09:11 PM
Jockeys seems like none of them dared actually go and try to catch it, shite ride by most of them. That horse has a great pedigree but no one saw that coming.


ONLY WON ONCE BEFORE THOUGH  👍

DEFFO A RABBITT 🐰🐇🐰 AWAY IN THAT RACE  👎
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
BigNasty
Posts: 2 133

Be consistent you hypocritical fuckwits.


« Reply #53 on: Today at 05:15:32 PM »
you're right could never have backed it.The way the race was run i wouldnt give that form much substance.

I need a touch in the lucky last now
RIK MAYALL
Posts: 11 769


Once in every lifetime


« Reply #54 on: Today at 05:26:56 PM »
Quote from: Freddie Boswell on Today at 05:09:11 PM
Jockeys seems like none of them dared actually go and try to catch it, shite ride by most of them. That horse has a great pedigree but no one saw that coming.


Maybe they didn't wanna catch Coronavirus
Glory Glory Man United
sockets
Welch
Posts: 851


WELCHER RAT SNAKE


« Reply #55 on: Today at 06:19:05 PM »
Quote from: sockets on Today at 03:29:46 PM
Not bet nowt in it . If I did I would have an each way on Khalifa Sat 66/1



You know I ended up In bookies. Cleaned em out   

30 each way. Come to daddy. 520 large  :mido:
CapsDave
Posts: 5 039


« Reply #56 on: Today at 08:33:48 PM »
 
sockets
Welch
Posts: 851


WELCHER RAT SNAKE


« Reply #57 on: Today at 08:38:05 PM »
 :alf: :alf: :alf:

Told yer my tips. I don't fuck about

 
