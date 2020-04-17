Welcome,
July 04, 2020, 08:41:12 PM
News:
IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!
Oaks and Derby
Author
Topic: Oaks and Derby (Read 268 times)
BigNasty
Posts: 2 133
Be consistent you hypocritical fuckwits.
Re: Oaks and Derby
«
Reply #50 on:
Today
at 05:11:03 PM
Quote from: Freddie Boswell on
Today
at 05:09:11 PM
Jockeys seems like none of them dared actually go and try to catch it, shite ride by most of them. That horse has a great pedigree but no one saw that coming.
Aiden Did
Freddie Boswell
Posts: 56
Re: Oaks and Derby
«
Reply #51 on:
Today
at 05:12:47 PM
Yeah, I mean from us mere mortals...
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 74 903
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: Oaks and Derby
«
Reply #52 on:
Today
at 05:14:10 PM
Quote from: Freddie Boswell on
Today
at 05:09:11 PM
Jockeys seems like none of them dared actually go and try to catch it, shite ride by most of them. That horse has a great pedigree but no one saw that coming.
ONLY WON ONCE BEFORE THOUGH 👍
DEFFO A RABBITT 🐰🐇🐰 AWAY IN THAT RACE 👎
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
BigNasty
Posts: 2 133
Be consistent you hypocritical fuckwits.
Re: Oaks and Derby
«
Reply #53 on:
Today
at 05:15:32 PM
you're right could never have backed it.The way the race was run i wouldnt give that form much substance.
I need a touch in the lucky last now
RIK MAYALL
Posts: 11 769
Once in every lifetime
Re: Oaks and Derby
«
Reply #54 on:
Today
at 05:26:56 PM
Quote from: Freddie Boswell on
Today
at 05:09:11 PM
Jockeys seems like none of them dared actually go and try to catch it, shite ride by most of them. That horse has a great pedigree but no one saw that coming.
Maybe they didn't wanna catch Coronavirus
Glory Glory Man United
sockets
Welch
Posts: 851
WELCHER RAT SNAKE
Re: Oaks and Derby
«
Reply #55 on:
Today
at 06:19:05 PM
Quote from: sockets on
Today
at 03:29:46 PM
Not bet nowt in it . If I did I would have an each way on Khalifa Sat 66/1
You know I ended up In bookies. Cleaned em out
30 each way. Come to daddy. 520 large
Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM
Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt
£100.00 it is ..
In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..
CapsDave
Posts: 5 039
Re: Oaks and Derby
«
Reply #56 on:
Today
at 08:33:48 PM
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
sockets
Welch
Posts: 851
WELCHER RAT SNAKE
Re: Oaks and Derby
«
Reply #57 on:
Today
at 08:38:05 PM
Told yer my tips. I don't fuck about
Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM
Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt
£100.00 it is ..
In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..
