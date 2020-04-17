|
Freddie Boswell
Highland Chief e/w Derby........
Considered this also yesterday.
Think the preparation has made the Derby wide open this time.
Freddie Boswell
Love and that Russian cunt.
Should get the distance the Russian cunt.
Frankel against Galileo in the Oaks.
Freddie Boswell
Great ride by Moore, different class that horse.
The arc winner right there.
Id like to see it go for the St Leger, but agree probably run the Arc.
BigNasty
Great ride by Moore, different class that horse.
The arc winner right there.
Excellent shout....
5/1.....
/quote]#
where can i get 5-1?im in
Freddie Boswell
Shame it couldnt run in the Derby she would have won it.......
Tend to agree with you on that...real classy filly.
Funny thing is, obviously its a half sister but the gait of Love reminded me of Frankel.
