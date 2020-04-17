Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
July 04, 2020, 05:18:46 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!

Pages: [1] 2   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Oaks and Derby  (Read 202 times)
Freddie Boswell
**
Online Online

Posts: 56


View Profile
« on: Today at 03:15:28 PM »
Whos everyone punting on today?
Logged
nekder365
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 016


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 03:16:54 PM »
Highland Chief e/w Derby........
Logged
Freddie Boswell
**
Online Online

Posts: 56


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 03:18:26 PM »
Love and English King for me.
Logged
Freddie Boswell
**
Online Online

Posts: 56


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 03:19:41 PM »
Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 03:16:54 PM
Highland Chief e/w Derby........
Considered this also yesterday.

Think the preparation has made the Derby wide open this time.
Logged
livefastdieyoung
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 724


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 03:21:06 PM »
Love and that Russian cunt.

 :mido:
Logged
nekder365
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 016


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 03:22:44 PM »
Quote from: Freddie Boswell on Today at 03:19:41 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 03:16:54 PM
Highland Chief e/w Derby........
Considered this also yesterday.

Think the preparation has made the Derby wide open this time.

Yeah i agree a below par Derby tbh. I really fancied Mogul at Ascot but it flopped so im going to swerve it today.... lost
Logged
RIK MAYALL
*****
Online Online

Posts: 11 768


Once in every lifetime


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 03:23:42 PM »
Pyledriver ew
Logged
Glory Glory Man United
Freddie Boswell
**
Online Online

Posts: 56


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 03:23:54 PM »
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Today at 03:21:06 PM
Love and that Russian cunt.

 :mido:
Should get the distance the Russian cunt.

Frankel against Galileo in the Oaks.
Logged
nekder365
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 016


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 03:27:27 PM »
Ennistymon in the Oaks........
Logged
monkeyman
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 973


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Today at 03:27:43 PM »
MOHICAN HEIGHTS IN THE DERBY E/W  :like:
Logged
Freddie Boswell
**
Online Online

Posts: 56


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Today at 03:28:35 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 03:23:42 PM
Pyledriver ew
Might be a good ew that Rick, has some form with the win, not sure it can beat the top horses in the field. Will keep a look out for it, good luck  
Logged
sockets
Welch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 846


WELCHER RAT SNAKE


View Profile WWW
« Reply #11 on: Today at 03:29:46 PM »
Not bet nowt in it . If I did I would have an each way on Khalifa Sat 66/1
Logged
Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM
Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt




£100.00 it is ..

In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..
nekder365
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 016


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Today at 03:33:02 PM »
Quote from: Freddie Boswell on Today at 03:28:35 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 03:23:42 PM
Pyledriver ew
Might be a good ew that Rick, has some form with the win, not sure it can beat the top horses in the field. Will keep a look out for it, good luck  

I had a look at also. Should handle the track/going up in distance but it did win pulling a cart at Ascot not a bad shout........ :like:
Logged
Freddie Boswell
**
Online Online

Posts: 56


View Profile
« Reply #13 on: Today at 03:37:54 PM »
Only 1f extra here though, fitness should be good. Im gonna keep an eye on it, not really one for the ew bets and I dont have an explanation why. Just like having a decent sized bet on the nose in the big races.
Logged
nekder365
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 016


View Profile
« Reply #14 on: Today at 03:40:06 PM »
Quote from: Freddie Boswell on Today at 03:37:54 PM
Only 1f extra here though, fitness should be good. Im gonna keep an eye on it, not really one for the ew bets and I dont have an explanation why. Just like having a decent sized bet on the nose in the big races.

Yeah i know what you mean  :like:  I am an e/w backer on the flat but like on the nose over jumps.....
Logged
BigNasty
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 133

Be consistent you hypocritical fuckwits.


View Profile
« Reply #15 on: Today at 03:41:53 PM »
Love. she looks the one to beat in the oaks.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:44:08 PM by BigNasty » Logged
Freddie Boswell
**
Online Online

Posts: 56


View Profile
« Reply #16 on: Today at 03:43:12 PM »
Here we go, good luck  jc
Logged
BigNasty
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 133

Be consistent you hypocritical fuckwits.


View Profile
« Reply #17 on: Today at 03:46:41 PM »
that was impressive
Logged
Freddie Boswell
**
Online Online

Posts: 56


View Profile
« Reply #18 on: Today at 03:46:55 PM »
Great ride by Moore, different class that horse.
Logged
nekder365
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 016


View Profile
« Reply #19 on: Today at 03:47:00 PM »
Quote from: Freddie Boswell on Today at 03:18:26 PM
Love and English King for me.

 :like: 1 to go  :like:
Logged
Freddie Boswell
**
Online Online

Posts: 56


View Profile
« Reply #20 on: Today at 03:49:30 PM »
Not so confident in the Derby but really enjoyed that!
Logged
nekder365
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 016


View Profile
« Reply #21 on: Today at 03:51:00 PM »
Shame it couldnt run in the Derby she would have won it.......
Logged
BigNasty
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 133

Be consistent you hypocritical fuckwits.


View Profile
« Reply #22 on: Today at 03:53:18 PM »
Quote from: Freddie Boswell on Today at 03:46:55 PM
Great ride by Moore, different class that horse.
The arc winner right there.
Logged
nekder365
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 016


View Profile
« Reply #23 on: Today at 03:54:17 PM »
Quote from: BigNasty on Today at 03:53:18 PM
Quote from: Freddie Boswell on Today at 03:46:55 PM
Great ride by Moore, different class that horse.
The arc winner right there.

Excellent shout.... :like: :like: 5/1.....
Logged
Freddie Boswell
**
Online Online

Posts: 56


View Profile
« Reply #24 on: Today at 03:56:20 PM »
Quote from: BigNasty on Today at 03:53:18 PM
Quote from: Freddie Boswell on Today at 03:46:55 PM
Great ride by Moore, different class that horse.
The arc winner right there.
Id like to see it go for the St Leger, but agree probably run the Arc.
Logged
BigNasty
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 133

Be consistent you hypocritical fuckwits.


View Profile
« Reply #25 on: Today at 03:57:33 PM »
Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 03:54:17 PM
Quote from: BigNasty on Today at 03:53:18 PM
Quote from: Freddie Boswell on Today at 03:46:55 PM
Great ride by Moore, different class that horse.
The arc winner right there.

Excellent shout.... :like: :like: 5/1.....
/quote]#

where can i get 5-1?im in
Logged
Freddie Boswell
**
Online Online

Posts: 56


View Profile
« Reply #26 on: Today at 03:59:24 PM »
Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 03:51:00 PM
Shame it couldnt run in the Derby she would have won it.......
Tend to agree with you on that...real classy filly.

Funny thing is, obviously its a half sister but the gait of Love reminded me of Frankel.
Logged
nekder365
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 016


View Profile
« Reply #27 on: Today at 04:01:10 PM »
Quote from: BigNasty on Today at 03:57:33 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 03:54:17 PM
Quote from: BigNasty on Today at 03:53:18 PM
Quote from: Freddie Boswell on Today at 03:46:55 PM
Great ride by Moore, different class that horse.
The arc winner right there.

Excellent shout.... :like: :like: 5/1.....
/quote]#




where can i get 5-1?im in

8/1 on Coral right now..... :like: :like:
Logged
BigNasty
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 133

Be consistent you hypocritical fuckwits.


View Profile
« Reply #28 on: Today at 04:02:07 PM »
Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 04:01:10 PM
Quote from: BigNasty on Today at 03:57:33 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 03:54:17 PM
Quote from: BigNasty on Today at 03:53:18 PM
Quote from: Freddie Boswell on Today at 03:46:55 PM
Great ride by Moore, different class that horse.
The arc winner right there.

Excellent shout.... :like: :like: 5/1.....
/quote]#




where can i get 5-1?im in

8/1 on Coral right now..... :like: :like:
cheers
Logged
Itchy_ring
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 552


View Profile
« Reply #29 on: Today at 04:04:42 PM »
Definitely pretty open, had a couple of £ each way on Worthily as he could be anything and dont really fancy anything else much.
Logged
nekder365
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 016


View Profile
« Reply #30 on: Today at 04:07:39 PM »
Quote from: Freddie Boswell on Today at 03:59:24 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 03:51:00 PM
Shame it couldnt run in the Derby she would have won it.......
Tend to agree with you on that...real classy filly.

Funny thing is, obviously its a half sister but the gait of Love reminded me of Frankel.

Moore gave her a kick at the corner at the gear change was impressive....I like Nasty,s shout for the Arc round that bend at the top of the straight....
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 74 895

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #31 on: Today at 04:08:58 PM »
FOORAAT  👍

JOHNNY THUNDER BE ALL OVER THAT  👍😂😂😂👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
BigNasty
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 133

Be consistent you hypocritical fuckwits.


View Profile
« Reply #32 on: Today at 04:42:48 PM »
Quote from: BigNasty on Today at 04:02:07 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 04:01:10 PM
Quote from: BigNasty on Today at 03:57:33 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 03:54:17 PM
Quote from: BigNasty on Today at 03:53:18 PM
Quote from: Freddie Boswell on Today at 03:46:55 PM
Great ride by Moore, different class that horse.
The arc winner right there.

Excellent shout.... :like: :like: 5/1.....
/quote]#




where can i get 5-1?im in

8/1 on Coral right now..... :like: :like:
cheers

Missed the 8-1 but got on at 6s. cheers.
Logged
Freddie Boswell
**
Online Online

Posts: 56


View Profile
« Reply #33 on: Today at 04:44:25 PM »
Me too, still hope it gets pulled at it goes for the triple crown  :bc:
Logged
BigNasty
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 133

Be consistent you hypocritical fuckwits.


View Profile
« Reply #34 on: Today at 04:44:47 PM »
Backed English king to win

Mogul ew
Logged
nekder365
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 016


View Profile
« Reply #35 on: Today at 04:46:09 PM »
Quote from: BigNasty on Today at 04:42:48 PM
Quote from: BigNasty on Today at 04:02:07 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 04:01:10 PM
Quote from: BigNasty on Today at 03:57:33 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 03:54:17 PM
Quote from: BigNasty on Today at 03:53:18 PM
Quote from: Freddie Boswell on Today at 03:46:55 PM
Great ride by Moore, different class that horse.
The arc winner right there.

Excellent shout.... :like: :like: 5/1.....
/quote]#




where can i get 5-1?im in

8/1 on Coral right now..... :like: :like:
cheers

Missed the 8-1 but got on at 6s. cheers.

 :like:
Logged
BigNasty
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 133

Be consistent you hypocritical fuckwits.


View Profile
« Reply #36 on: Today at 04:46:46 PM »
Quote from: Freddie Boswell on Today at 04:44:25 PM
Me too, still hope it gets pulled at it goes for the triple crown  :bc:

Her and Enable will be some race.I look forward to seeing that
Logged
livefastdieyoung
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 724


View Profile
« Reply #37 on: Today at 04:47:59 PM »
One to go

 :mido:
Logged
Freddie Boswell
**
Online Online

Posts: 56


View Profile
« Reply #38 on: Today at 04:48:14 PM »
Quote from: BigNasty on Today at 04:44:47 PM
Backed English king to win

Mogul ew
A while ago I would have considered Mogul - absolutely made for this race, didnt look impressive at Ascot though. Lots of chances here though, looking forward to it.
« Last Edit: Today at 04:50:08 PM by Freddie Boswell » Logged
Freddie Boswell
**
Online Online

Posts: 56


View Profile
« Reply #39 on: Today at 04:49:04 PM »
Quote from: BigNasty on Today at 04:46:46 PM
Quote from: Freddie Boswell on Today at 04:44:25 PM
Me too, still hope it gets pulled at it goes for the triple crown  :bc:

Her and Enable will be some race.I look forward to seeing that

100%  :like: :like:
Logged
nekder365
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 016


View Profile
« Reply #40 on: Today at 04:49:51 PM »
Quote from: BigNasty on Today at 04:46:46 PM
Quote from: Freddie Boswell on Today at 04:44:25 PM
Me too, still hope it gets pulled at it goes for the triple crown  :bc:

Her and Enable will be some race.I look forward to seeing that

 :like:
Logged
BigNasty
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 133

Be consistent you hypocritical fuckwits.


View Profile
« Reply #41 on: Today at 04:54:17 PM »
Good luck lads this should be something special
Logged
nekder365
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 016


View Profile
« Reply #42 on: Today at 05:00:43 PM »
What a joke...... souey souey souey
Logged
BigNasty
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 133

Be consistent you hypocritical fuckwits.


View Profile
« Reply #43 on: Today at 05:01:10 PM »
wtf happened there
Logged
Freddie Boswell
**
Online Online

Posts: 56


View Profile
« Reply #44 on: Today at 05:02:28 PM »
Didnt see that coming haha!
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 74 895

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #45 on: Today at 05:03:03 PM »
SOME PACEMAKER 👍🏇👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
livefastdieyoung
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 724


View Profile
« Reply #46 on: Today at 05:03:27 PM »
Class. Was good to watch. Might be a good horse that!

 
Logged
nekder365
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 016


View Profile
« Reply #47 on: Today at 05:05:10 PM »
The 3 outsiders...... souey souey
Logged
BigNasty
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 133

Be consistent you hypocritical fuckwits.


View Profile
« Reply #48 on: Today at 05:06:28 PM »
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Today at 05:03:27 PM
Class. Was good to watch. Might be a good horse that!

 
Cant give a horse 20 length at this level.Them jockeys  wanna kick up the arse
Logged
Freddie Boswell
**
Online Online

Posts: 56


View Profile
« Reply #49 on: Today at 05:09:11 PM »
Jockeys seems like none of them dared actually go and try to catch it, shite ride by most of them. That horse has a great pedigree but no one saw that coming.
Logged
Pages: [1] 2   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 