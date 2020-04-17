RIK MAYALL

Re: Oaks and Derby « Reply #6 on: Today at 03:23:42 PM » Pyledriver ew

Freddie Boswell

Re: Oaks and Derby « Reply #10 on: Today at 03:28:35 PM » Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 03:23:42 PM Pyledriver ew

Might be a good ew that Rick, has some form with the win, not sure it can beat the top horses in the field. Will keep a look out for it, good luck

Freddie Boswell

Re: Oaks and Derby « Reply #13 on: Today at 03:37:54 PM » Only 1f extra here though, fitness should be good. Im gonna keep an eye on it, not really one for the ew bets and I dont have an explanation why. Just like having a decent sized bet on the nose in the big races.

nekder365

Re: Oaks and Derby « Reply #14 on: Today at 03:40:06 PM » Quote from: Freddie Boswell on Today at 03:37:54 PM Only 1f extra here though, fitness should be good. Im gonna keep an eye on it, not really one for the ew bets and I dont have an explanation why. Just like having a decent sized bet on the nose in the big races.



Yeah i know what you mean I am an e/w backer on the flat but like on the nose over jumps.....

BigNasty

Re: Oaks and Derby « Reply #15 on: Today at 03:41:53 PM » Love. she looks the one to beat in the oaks.

BigNasty

Re: Oaks and Derby « Reply #17 on: Today at 03:46:41 PM » that was impressive

nekder365

Re: Oaks and Derby « Reply #21 on: Today at 03:51:00 PM » Shame it couldnt run in the Derby she would have won it.......

Itchy_ring

Re: Oaks and Derby « Reply #29 on: Today at 04:04:42 PM » Definitely pretty open, had a couple of £ each way on Worthily as he could be anything and dont really fancy anything else much.

LEON TROTSKY

Re: Oaks and Derby « Reply #31 on: Today at 04:08:58 PM » FOORAAT 👍

JOHNNY THUNDER BE ALL OVER THAT 👍😂😂😂👍



JOHNNY THUNDER BE ALL OVER THAT 👍😂😂😂👍 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......

Freddie Boswell

Re: Oaks and Derby « Reply #33 on: Today at 04:44:25 PM » Me too, still hope it gets pulled at it goes for the triple crown

BigNasty

Re: Oaks and Derby « Reply #34 on: Today at 04:44:47 PM » Backed English king to win

Mogul ew



Mogul ew Logged

Freddie Boswell

Re: Oaks and Derby « Reply #38 on: Today at 04:48:14 PM » Quote from: BigNasty on Today at 04:44:47 PM Backed English king to win

Mogul ew



Mogul ew

A while ago I would have considered Mogul - absolutely made for this race, didnt look impressive at Ascot though. Lots of chances here though, looking forward to it.

BigNasty

Re: Oaks and Derby « Reply #41 on: Today at 04:54:17 PM » Good luck lads this should be something special

BigNasty

Re: Oaks and Derby « Reply #43 on: Today at 05:01:10 PM » wtf happened there

LEON TROTSKY

Re: Oaks and Derby « Reply #45 on: Today at 05:03:03 PM » SOME PACEMAKER 👍🏇👍