July 04, 2020, 03:31:39 PM
IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Oaks and Derby
Author
Topic: Oaks and Derby (Read 52 times)
Freddie Boswell
Online
Posts: 42
Oaks and Derby
«
on:
Today
at 03:15:28 PM »
Whos everyone punting on today?
nekder365
Online
Posts: 1 997
Re: Oaks and Derby
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 03:16:54 PM »
Highland Chief e/w Derby........
Freddie Boswell
Online
Posts: 42
Re: Oaks and Derby
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 03:18:26 PM »
Love and English King for me.
Freddie Boswell
Online
Posts: 42
Re: Oaks and Derby
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 03:19:41 PM »
Quote from: nekder365 on
Today
at 03:16:54 PM
Highland Chief e/w Derby........
Considered this also yesterday.
Think the preparation has made the Derby wide open this time.
livefastdieyoung
Offline
Posts: 719
Re: Oaks and Derby
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 03:21:06 PM »
Love and that Russian cunt.
nekder365
Online
Posts: 1 997
Re: Oaks and Derby
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 03:22:44 PM »
Quote from: Freddie Boswell on
Today
at 03:19:41 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on
Today
at 03:16:54 PM
Highland Chief e/w Derby........
Considered this also yesterday.
Think the preparation has made the Derby wide open this time.
Yeah i agree a below par Derby tbh. I really fancied Mogul at Ascot but it flopped so im going to swerve it today....
RIK MAYALL
Online
Posts: 11 765
Once in every lifetime
Re: Oaks and Derby
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 03:23:42 PM »
Pyledriver ew
Glory Glory Man United
Freddie Boswell
Online
Posts: 42
Re: Oaks and Derby
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 03:23:54 PM »
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on
Today
at 03:21:06 PM
Love and that Russian cunt.
Should get the distance the Russian cunt.
Frankel against Galileo in the Oaks.
nekder365
Online
Posts: 1 997
Re: Oaks and Derby
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 03:27:27 PM »
Ennistymon in the Oaks........
monkeyman
Online
Posts: 9 970
Re: Oaks and Derby
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 03:27:43 PM »
MOHICAN HEIGHTS IN THE DERBY E/W
Freddie Boswell
Online
Posts: 42
Re: Oaks and Derby
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 03:28:35 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on
Today
at 03:23:42 PM
Pyledriver ew
Might be a good ew that Rick, has some form with the win, not sure it can beat the top horses in the field. Will keep a look out for it, good luck
sockets
Welch
Online
Posts: 845
WELCHER RAT SNAKE
Re: Oaks and Derby
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 03:29:46 PM »
Not bet nowt in it . If I did I would have an each way on Khalifa Sat 66/1
Logged
