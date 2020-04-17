Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
July 04, 2020, 03:31:34 PM
News: IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!

Author Topic: Oaks and Derby  (Read 51 times)
Freddie Boswell

Posts: 42


« on: Today at 03:15:28 PM »
Whos everyone punting on today?
nekder365
Posts: 1 997


« Reply #1 on: Today at 03:16:54 PM »
Highland Chief e/w Derby........
Freddie Boswell

Posts: 42


« Reply #2 on: Today at 03:18:26 PM »
Love and English King for me.
Freddie Boswell

Posts: 42


« Reply #3 on: Today at 03:19:41 PM »
Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 03:16:54 PM
Highland Chief e/w Derby........
Considered this also yesterday.

Think the preparation has made the Derby wide open this time.
livefastdieyoung
Posts: 719


« Reply #4 on: Today at 03:21:06 PM »
Love and that Russian cunt.

 :mido:
nekder365
Posts: 1 997


« Reply #5 on: Today at 03:22:44 PM »
Quote from: Freddie Boswell on Today at 03:19:41 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 03:16:54 PM
Highland Chief e/w Derby........
Considered this also yesterday.

Think the preparation has made the Derby wide open this time.

Yeah i agree a below par Derby tbh. I really fancied Mogul at Ascot but it flopped so im going to swerve it today.... lost
RIK MAYALL
Posts: 11 765


Once in every lifetime


« Reply #6 on: Today at 03:23:42 PM »
Pyledriver ew
Glory Glory Man United
Freddie Boswell

Posts: 42


« Reply #7 on: Today at 03:23:54 PM »
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Today at 03:21:06 PM
Love and that Russian cunt.

 :mido:
Should get the distance the Russian cunt.

Frankel against Galileo in the Oaks.
nekder365
Posts: 1 997


« Reply #8 on: Today at 03:27:27 PM »
Ennistymon in the Oaks........
monkeyman
Posts: 9 970


« Reply #9 on: Today at 03:27:43 PM »
MOHICAN HEIGHTS IN THE DERBY E/W  :like:
Freddie Boswell

Posts: 42


« Reply #10 on: Today at 03:28:35 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 03:23:42 PM
Pyledriver ew
Might be a good ew that Rick, has some form with the win, not sure it can beat the top horses in the field. Will keep a look out for it, good luck  
sockets
Welch
Posts: 845


WELCHER RAT SNAKE


« Reply #11 on: Today at 03:29:46 PM »
Not bet nowt in it . If I did I would have an each way on Khalifa Sat 66/1
