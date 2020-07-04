LEON TROTSKY

Online



Posts: 74 882



I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Posts: 74 882I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... THE OLD BILL ! « on: Today at 12:26:47 PM » EMBARRSLEY CHASED OUT OF WHITE CITY WEST LONDON LAST NIGHT WHEN TRYING TO BREAK UP ILLEGAL PARTYS IN A BLOCK OF FLATS LAST NIGHT 👎😠👎



YES THE BENDED KNEE WORKS 😠



FUNNY HOW WHEN IT'S PATRIOTS OR VETERANS THEY ARE POLICING THE FULL RIOT GEAR IS ON 👍



LAST NIGHT NO RIOT GEAR 👎



WILL TAKE A COPPER TO BE KILLED BEFORE PEOPLE TAKE NOTE 👎



WE SHOULD BE CRACKING SKULLS LIKE IN HONG KONG AND MOSCOW 👍 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......

Tortured_Mind



Online



Posts: 15 686







TMPosts: 15 686 Re: THE OLD BILL ! « Reply #1 on: Today at 12:30:20 PM » WHAT HAPPENS IF YER LIVE IN THE BLOCK OF FLATS AND YER FANCYING A GOOD NIGHT'S KIP ??? Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

Tortured_Mind



Online



Posts: 15 686







TMPosts: 15 686 Re: THE OLD BILL ! « Reply #4 on: Today at 12:35:16 PM » ARE WE TALKIN FAGS ??? Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

ZombieNadger

Online



Posts: 99





Posts: 99 Re: THE OLD BILL ! « Reply #6 on: Today at 12:44:03 PM » Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 12:26:47 PM EMBARRSLEY CHASED OUT OF WHITE CITY WEST LONDON LAST NIGHT WHEN TRYING TO BREAK UP ILLEGAL PARTYS IN A BLOCK OF FLATS LAST NIGHT 👎😠👎



YES THE BENDED KNEE WORKS 😠



FUNNY HOW WHEN IT'S PATRIOTS OR VETERANS THEY ARE POLICING THE FULL RIOT GEAR IS ON 👍



LAST NIGHT NO RIOT GEAR 👎



WILL TAKE A COPPER TO BE KILLED BEFORE PEOPLE TAKE NOTE 👎



WE SHOULD BE CRACKING SKULLS LIKE IN HONG KONG AND MOSCOW 👍



Thick as mince 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣👍👍 Thick as mince 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣👍👍 Logged

Tortured_Mind



Online



Posts: 15 686







TMPosts: 15 686 Re: THE OLD BILL ! « Reply #7 on: Today at 12:44:17 PM » Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

nekder365

Offline



Posts: 1 991





Posts: 1 991 Re: THE OLD BILL ! « Reply #8 on: Today at 12:48:49 PM »



Good knowledge of posts and posters, knows Goldby well...



Been around long enough to know what every emoji means on here......



I think the reveal would shock people actually....... Zombie is good at being a troll....The clues are adding up......Hates Lids...Good knowledge of posts and posters, knows Goldby well...Been around long enough to know what every emoji means on here......I think the reveal would shock people actually....... Logged

Tortured_Mind



Online



Posts: 15 686







TMPosts: 15 686 Re: THE OLD BILL ! « Reply #10 on: Today at 12:57:04 PM » YOU COULD MAKE LIFE EASY FOR ME BY SPELING PRACTISE !!! Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

ZombieNadger

Online



Posts: 99





Posts: 99 Re: THE OLD BILL ! « Reply #11 on: Today at 12:57:24 PM » Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 12:48:49 PM



Good knowledge of posts and posters, knows Goldby well...



Been around long enough to know what every emoji means on here......



I think the reveal would shock people actually.......

Zombie is good at being a troll....The clues are adding up......Hates Lids...Good knowledge of posts and posters, knows Goldby well...Been around long enough to know what every emoji means on here......I think the reveal would shock people actually.......

Its a skill knowing what emojis mean to be fair.



🐔 Its a skill knowing what emojis mean to be fair. Logged

Tortured_Mind



Online



Posts: 15 686







TMPosts: 15 686 Re: THE OLD BILL ! « Reply #15 on: Today at 01:02:35 PM » 👹 👹 👹 Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats