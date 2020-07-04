Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
July 04, 2020, 01:43:57 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: THE OLD BILL !  (Read 165 times)
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 74 882

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« on: Today at 12:26:47 PM »
EMBARRSLEY CHASED OUT OF WHITE CITY  WEST LONDON LAST NIGHT WHEN TRYING TO BREAK UP ILLEGAL PARTYS IN A BLOCK OF FLATS LAST NIGHT 👎😠👎

YES THE BENDED KNEE WORKS  😠

FUNNY HOW WHEN IT'S PATRIOTS OR VETERANS  THEY ARE POLICING THE FULL RIOT GEAR IS ON  👍

LAST NIGHT NO RIOT GEAR  👎

WILL TAKE A COPPER TO BE KILLED BEFORE PEOPLE TAKE NOTE  👎

WE SHOULD BE CRACKING SKULLS LIKE IN HONG KONG AND MOSCOW  👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Tortured_Mind
TM
*****
Online Online

Posts: 15 686



View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:30:20 PM »
WHAT HAPPENS IF YER LIVE IN THE BLOCK OF FLATS AND YER FANCYING  A GOOD NIGHT'S KIP ???   
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
nekder365
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 991


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:31:14 PM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Today at 12:30:20 PM
WHAT HAPPENS IF YER LIVE IN THE BLOCK OF FLATS AND YER FANCYING  A GOOD NIGHT'S KIP ???   

Made me laugh...... :alf: :alf:
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Online Online

Posts: 42 164


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 12:32:20 PM »
Embarrrrrrrrsley
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Tortured_Mind
TM
*****
Online Online

Posts: 15 686



View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 12:35:16 PM »
ARE WE TALKIN FAGS ???   
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
monkeyman
*****
Online Online

Posts: 9 965


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 12:35:55 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 12:32:20 PM
Embarrrrrrrrsley
  mick
Logged
ZombieNadger
**
Online Online

Posts: 99


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 12:44:03 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 12:26:47 PM
EMBARRSLEY CHASED OUT OF WHITE CITY  WEST LONDON LAST NIGHT WHEN TRYING TO BREAK UP ILLEGAL PARTYS IN A BLOCK OF FLATS LAST NIGHT 👎😠👎

YES THE BENDED KNEE WORKS  😠

FUNNY HOW WHEN IT'S PATRIOTS OR VETERANS  THEY ARE POLICING THE FULL RIOT GEAR IS ON  👍

LAST NIGHT NO RIOT GEAR  👎

WILL TAKE A COPPER TO BE KILLED BEFORE PEOPLE TAKE NOTE  👎

WE SHOULD BE CRACKING SKULLS LIKE IN HONG KONG AND MOSCOW  👍

Thick as mince 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣👍👍
Logged
Tortured_Mind
TM
*****
Online Online

Posts: 15 686



View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 12:44:17 PM »
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
nekder365
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 991


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 12:48:49 PM »
Zombie is good at being a troll....The clues are adding up......Hates Lids...

Good knowledge of posts and posters, knows Goldby well...

Been around long enough to know what every emoji means on here......

I think the reveal would shock people actually.......
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 74 882

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Today at 12:53:23 PM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Today at 12:44:17 PM


YOU BEST ASK TWATTY TO GET YOU A BIGGER T SHIRT  👍

YOU WON'T BE ABLE TO FIT ANYMORE  WORDS ON SOON  👎
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Tortured_Mind
TM
*****
Online Online

Posts: 15 686



View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Today at 12:57:04 PM »
YOU COULD MAKE LIFE EASY FOR ME BY SPELING PRACTISE !!!    oleary
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
ZombieNadger
**
Online Online

Posts: 99


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Today at 12:57:24 PM »
Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 12:48:49 PM
Zombie is good at being a troll....The clues are adding up......Hates Lids...

Good knowledge of posts and posters, knows Goldby well...

Been around long enough to know what every emoji means on here......

I think the reveal would shock people actually.......

Its a skill knowing what emojis mean to be fair.

🐔
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Online Online

Posts: 42 164


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Today at 12:58:37 PM »
🐧🐧🐧
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
ZombieNadger
**
Online Online

Posts: 99


View Profile
« Reply #13 on: Today at 12:59:38 PM »
🍉🍉🤷‍♂️
Logged
monkeyman
*****
Online Online

Posts: 9 965


View Profile
« Reply #14 on: Today at 01:01:30 PM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Today at 12:57:04 PM
YOU COULD MAKE LIFE EASY FOR ME BY SPELING PRACTISE !!!    oleary
SPELLING  oleary
Logged
Tortured_Mind
TM
*****
Online Online

Posts: 15 686



View Profile
« Reply #15 on: Today at 01:02:35 PM »
👹 👹 👹
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
ZombieNadger
**
Online Online

Posts: 99


View Profile
« Reply #16 on: Today at 01:03:37 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 01:01:30 PM
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Today at 12:57:04 PM
YOU COULD MAKE LIFE EASY FOR ME BY SPELING PRACTISE !!!    oleary
SPELLING  oleary

🤦‍♂️
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Online Online

Posts: 42 164


View Profile
« Reply #17 on: Today at 01:05:05 PM »
Practice
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
nekder365
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 991


View Profile
« Reply #18 on: Today at 01:07:11 PM »
Poor T.M............. :nige:
Logged
ZombieNadger
**
Online Online

Posts: 99


View Profile
« Reply #19 on: Today at 01:07:38 PM »
Do yer reckon he done it purpose🤷‍♂️🤷‍♂️🤷‍♂️🤷‍♂️🤷‍♂️

Like what that clever clogs Leon always does to catch us out?

And embbba, emmba, embarrr.

Make us look silly 🤷‍♂️👍
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 74 882

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #20 on: Today at 01:28:16 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 01:01:30 PM
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Today at 12:57:04 PM
YOU COULD MAKE LIFE EASY FOR ME BY SPELING PRACTISE !!!    oleary
SPELLING  oleary


😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

WHAT A FUCKING DOYLE  👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 74 882

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #21 on: Today at 01:29:49 PM »
Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 01:07:11 PM
Poor T.M............. :nige:


DON'T BE BULLYING THE DOYLUM  😂😂😂😂😂
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
ZombieNadger
**
Online Online

Posts: 99


View Profile
« Reply #22 on: Today at 01:37:17 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 01:29:49 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 01:07:11 PM
Poor T.M............. :nige:


DON'T BE BULLYING THE DOYLUM  😂😂😂😂😂

Where were ya? 🤷‍♂️🤷‍♂️🤷‍♂️🤷‍♂️🐔🐔🐔🐔🐔🐔🐔🐔🐔🐔🐔
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 