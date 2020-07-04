|
ZombieNadger
Zombie is good at being a troll....The clues are adding up......Hates Lids...
Good knowledge of posts and posters, knows Goldby well...
Been around long enough to know what every emoji means on here......
I think the reveal would shock people actually.......
Its a skill knowing what emojis mean to be fair.
LEON TROTSKY
YOU COULD MAKE LIFE EASY FOR ME BY SPELING PRACTISE !!!
SPELLING
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
WHAT A FUCKING DOYLE 👍
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
ZombieNadger
Poor T.M.............
DON'T BE BULLYING THE DOYLUM 😂😂😂😂😂
Where were ya? 🤷♂️🤷♂️🤷♂️🤷♂️🐔🐔🐔🐔🐔🐔🐔🐔🐔🐔🐔
