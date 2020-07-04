Welcome,
July 04, 2020, 11:51:36 AM
IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Hey Village....
Author
Topic: Hey Village.... (Read 49 times)
ZombieNadger
Hey Village....
«
on:
Today
at 11:15:35 AM »
....🤥🤥🤥🤥🤥🤥
Where are ya?
Tortured_Mind
Re: Hey Village....
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 11:29:21 AM »
I OFTEN WONDER WHERE HE IS !!!
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
ZombieNadger
Re: Hey Village....
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 11:34:33 AM »
I checked his favourite hiding spot, no luck!
ZombieNadger
Re: Hey Village....
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 11:39:25 AM »
Oh well back to my beer 👍 drink responsible everyone 👍👍
I was looking foward to a pensioner special 🤣🤣🤣👍👍🐔🐔🍉🍉
No point arranging a meet with the village. That's two meets arranged and two he has failed to show. Poor show 👎 The lad is a clown 👍
Loading...