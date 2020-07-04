Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
July 04, 2020, 11:51:31 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Hey Village....  (Read 48 times)
ZombieNadger
**
Offline Offline

Posts: 90


View Profile
« on: Today at 11:15:35 AM »
....🤥🤥🤥🤥🤥🤥

Where are ya?
Logged
Tortured_Mind
TM
*****
Online Online

Posts: 15 679



View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 11:29:21 AM »
I OFTEN WONDER WHERE HE IS !!!    :pd:
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
ZombieNadger
**
Offline Offline

Posts: 90


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 11:34:33 AM »
I checked his favourite hiding spot, no luck!
Logged
ZombieNadger
**
Offline Offline

Posts: 90


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 11:39:25 AM »
Oh well back to my beer 👍 drink responsible everyone 👍👍

I was looking foward to a pensioner special 🤣🤣🤣👍👍🐔🐔🍉🍉

No point arranging a meet with the village. That's two meets arranged and two he has failed to show. Poor show 👎 The lad is a clown 👍
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 