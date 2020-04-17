Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: 50-1 football roll up today  (Read 246 times)
livefastdieyoung
« on: Today at 09:33:30 AM »
Brentford
Fulham
Wolves

All to win and both teams to score.

I'm on with a £5 free bet and £5 of my own pennies.

 :mido:

Got a good horse racing tip for later aswell.

Russian Emperor 7-1. Money back if it finishes in the first 4.
monkeyman
« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:36:49 AM »
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Today at 09:33:30 AM
Brentford
Fulham
Wolves

All to win and both teams to score.

I'm on with a £5 free bet and £5 of my own pennies.

 :mido:

Got a good horse racing tip for later aswell.
GOOD LUCK WITH THE FOOTY BET
DONT BOTHER WITH YER TIP  mcl
livefastdieyoung
« Reply #2 on: Today at 09:38:54 AM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 09:36:49 AM
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Today at 09:33:30 AM
Brentford
Fulham
Wolves

All to win and both teams to score.

I'm on with a £5 free bet and £5 of my own pennies.

 :mido:

Got a good horse racing tip for later aswell.
GOOD LUCK WITH THE FOOTY BET
DONT BOTHER WITH YER TIP  mcl

 

Just put it up. It's a winner I tell ya!!

 
Tortured_Mind
« Reply #3 on: Today at 09:39:34 AM »
AS WELL   mcl
sockets
« Reply #4 on: Today at 10:07:42 AM »
Gonna pick me 200 back up at 11  doing the same 100 each way on Miss Celestial 18.40 Chelmsford 9/1
livefastdieyoung
« Reply #5 on: Today at 11:14:17 AM »
Nice one mate.

A few knowledgeable gamblers on here. Plenty of wins flying around.

 :mido:
monkeyman
« Reply #6 on: Today at 11:14:50 AM »
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Today at 11:14:17 AM
Nice one mate.

A few knowledgeable gamblers on here. Plenty of wins flying around.

 :mido:
  oleary
livefastdieyoung
« Reply #7 on: Today at 11:17:00 AM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 11:14:50 AM
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Today at 11:14:17 AM
Nice one mate.

A few knowledgeable gamblers on here. Plenty of wins flying around.

 :mido:
  oleary

  
nekder365
« Reply #8 on: Today at 12:25:05 PM »
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Today at 09:33:30 AM
Brentford
Fulham
Wolves

All to win and both teams to score.

I'm on with a £5 free bet and £5 of my own pennies.

 :mido:

Got a good horse racing tip for later aswell.

Russian Emperor 7-1. Money back if it finishes in the first 4.

Mogul is the Derby.....After Ascot im put right off him......Highland Chief E/W...
nekder365
« Reply #9 on: Today at 12:37:07 PM »
Aweedram 2.40 Haydock E/W.....
livefastdieyoung
« Reply #10 on: Today at 12:47:09 PM »
 :like:
monkeyman
« Reply #11 on: Today at 01:20:23 PM »
20E/W MOHICAN HEIGHTS IN THE DERBY FOR ME 
livefastdieyoung
« Reply #12 on: Today at 02:09:10 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 01:20:23 PM
20E/W MOHICAN HEIGHTS IN THE DERBY FOR ME 

Skybet doing money back if your horse finishes in first four.

 :like:
monkeyman
« Reply #13 on: Today at 02:31:24 PM »
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Today at 02:09:10 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 01:20:23 PM
20E/W MOHICAN HEIGHTS IN THE DERBY FOR ME 

Skybet doing money back if your horse finishes in first four.

 :like:
  :like:
nekder365
« Reply #14 on: Today at 02:46:48 PM »
Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 12:37:07 PM
Aweedram 2.40 Haydock E/W.....

Short of room 2 out hung final 1f ran on 2nd 8/1  :like:
livefastdieyoung
« Reply #15 on: Today at 03:01:33 PM »
Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 02:46:48 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 12:37:07 PM
Aweedram 2.40 Haydock E/W.....

Short of room 2 out hung final 1f ran on 2nd 8/1  :like:

  :like:

In profit.
livefastdieyoung
« Reply #16 on: Today at 04:46:51 PM »
80 pence down with the big one to come.

 :duh:
Tortured_Mind
« Reply #17 on: Today at 04:56:48 PM »
El Capitan
« Reply #18 on: Today at 04:57:29 PM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Today at 04:56:48 PM




 
livefastdieyoung
« Reply #19 on: Today at 05:02:36 PM »
 

Cost me £40 that. Funny though watching that win.

 :mido:
livefastdieyoung
« Reply #20 on: Today at 05:04:41 PM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Today at 04:56:48 PM


Have I got to you mate?

 

Never bet what you can't afford to lose.
sockets
« Reply #21 on: Today at 06:53:26 PM »
Quote from: sockets on Today at 10:07:42 AM
Gonna pick me 200 back up at 11  doing the same 100 each way on Miss Celestial 18.40 Chelmsford 9/1




Crocky only goes n strikes again.  :alf: :alf:

Darnt even think of the faces  behind that counter when I turn up for another 500 in 15 mins.  jc


Wish I took that 9s
