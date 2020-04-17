|
livefastdieyoung
Brentford
Fulham
Wolves
All to win and both teams to score.
I'm on with a £5 free bet and £5 of my own pennies.
Got a good horse racing tip for later aswell.
Russian Emperor 7-1. Money back if it finishes in the first 4.
monkeyman
GOOD LUCK WITH THE FOOTY BET
DONT BOTHER WITH YER TIP
livefastdieyoung
Just put it up. It's a winner I tell ya!!
nekder365
Mogul is the Derby.....After Ascot im put right off him......Highland Chief E/W...
