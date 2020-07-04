Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: 50-1 football roll up today  (Read 27 times)
livefastdieyoung
« on: Today at 09:33:30 AM »
Brentford
Fulham
Wolves

All to win and both teams to score.

I'm on with a £5 free bet and £5 of my own pennies.

Got a good horse racing tip for later aswell.

Russian Emperor 7-1. Money back if it finishes in the first 4.
monkeyman
« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:36:49 AM »
GOOD LUCK WITH THE FOOTY BET
DONT BOTHER WITH YER TIP  mcl
livefastdieyoung
« Reply #2 on: Today at 09:38:54 AM »
GOOD LUCK WITH THE FOOTY BET
DONT BOTHER WITH YER TIP  mcl

 

Just put it up. It's a winner I tell ya!!

 
Tortured_Mind
TM
« Reply #3 on: Today at 09:39:34 AM »
AS WELL   mcl
