July 04, 2020, 09:52:56 AM
News:
IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
50-1 football roll up today
Author
Topic: 50-1 football roll up today (Read 27 times)
livefastdieyoung
Online
Posts: 707
50-1 football roll up today
«
on:
Today
at 09:33:30 AM »
Brentford
Fulham
Wolves
All to win and both teams to score.
I'm on with a £5 free bet and £5 of my own pennies.
Got a good horse racing tip for later aswell.
Russian Emperor 7-1. Money back if it finishes in the first 4.
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 09:38:15 AM by livefastdieyoung
»
Logged
monkeyman
Online
Posts: 9 955
Re: 50-1 football roll up today
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 09:36:49 AM »
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on
Today
at 09:33:30 AM
Brentford
Fulham
Wolves
All to win and both teams to score.
I'm on with a £5 free bet and £5 of my own pennies.
Got a good horse racing tip for later aswell.
GOOD LUCK WITH THE FOOTY BET
DONT BOTHER WITH YER TIP
Logged
livefastdieyoung
Online
Posts: 707
Re: 50-1 football roll up today
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 09:38:54 AM »
Quote from: monkeyman on
Today
at 09:36:49 AM
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on
Today
at 09:33:30 AM
Brentford
Fulham
Wolves
All to win and both teams to score.
I'm on with a £5 free bet and £5 of my own pennies.
Got a good horse racing tip for later aswell.
GOOD LUCK WITH THE FOOTY BET
DONT BOTHER WITH YER TIP
Just put it up. It's a winner I tell ya!!
Logged
Tortured_Mind
TM
Online
Posts: 15 671
Re: 50-1 football roll up today
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 09:39:34 AM »
AS WELL
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Login with username, password and session length
