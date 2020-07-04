|
|
|
|
Atomic Dog
|
http://fansonline.net/middlesbrough/mb/view.php?id=6144050
Had a look on that shit rag site
this maggot in the link above BoroLad or bad dad going on about banning any right wing people the same prick
comes on here with fake accounts to communicate with right wing people
This bad dad tag he has ? Was it because he had someone seriously ill in hospital and never went to see em instead spending his time tying lefty shite on bore me ..
100% pure lefty filth
HE'S A FUCKING ARSEHOLE I WOULD LOVE TO BUMP INTO THE CUNT
He's not hard to find. Nick Small, lives in Halifax, Works as a TV producer on third rate TV shows (Though never gets asked back for a second series).
Regards himself as being "Very physically fit"
Isn't a "Yes man"
And likes "Developing younger talent" https://www.thetalentmanager.com/talent/30475/nick-small
Looks another Cunt
imagine a night out with Him, Nichols, His fucking 'Star Wars' Mate Fischer and their 'Posse'.
I can just imagine the Ladies dripping off them,
wanting to hear their witty repartee.
|
|
|
« Last Edit: Today at 12:39:52 AM by Atomic Dog »
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Block21
Offline
Posts: 3
|
Borolad is a good man, he looks after the board well and doesn't let posters get too big for their boots
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
RiversideRifle
Offline
Posts: 8
|
He has problems- serious problems - truly is a nutter. Lockdown seems to have sent Im more crazy....
Who says that was me? Got rifle on the brain you lad
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
Ural Quntz
|
This is possibly the creepiest exchange I have ever seen on a football message board
These people are seriously deranged power mad lefties
parnabyscrosses Posted on 04/07/2020 21:13
Posters on the new board
Report Message | Email Message To A Friend | Reply To Message
Calling anybody a m0ron isnt particularly in the spirit of the forum rules about courtesy to other users. Calling the owner off the site a m0ron is just asking for a rebuke.
I agree really although I dont class mor0n as a particularly strong insult, but its not my style to resort to name calling so in hindsight I could have acted better.
IP: Logged
borolad259 Posted on 04/07/2020 21:17
Posters on the new board
Report Message | Email Message To A Friend | Reply To Message
A personal email to Rob should rectify the matter (yeah, another one).
|
|
|
|
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
|
|
|
monkeyman
|
This is possibly the creepiest exchange I have ever seen on a football message board
These people are seriously deranged power mad lefties
parnabyscrosses Posted on 04/07/2020 21:13
Posters on the new board
Report Message | Email Message To A Friend | Reply To Message
Calling anybody a m0ron isnt particularly in the spirit of the forum rules about courtesy to other users. Calling the owner off the site a m0ron is just asking for a rebuke.
I agree really although I dont class mor0n as a particularly strong insult, but its not my style to resort to name calling so in hindsight I could have acted better.
IP: Logged
borolad259 Posted on 04/07/2020 21:17
Posters on the new board
Report Message | Email Message To A Friend | Reply To Message
A personal email to Rob should rectify the matter (yeah, another one).
SAD CUNTS
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
RIK MAYALL
|
http://fansonline.net/middlesbrough/mb/view.php?id=6144050
Had a look on that shit rag site
this maggot in the link above BoroLad or bad dad going on about banning any right wing people the same prick
comes on here with fake accounts to communicate with right wing people
This bad dad tag he has ? Was it because he had someone seriously ill in hospital and never went to see em instead spending his time tying lefty shite on bore me ..
100% pure lefty filth
HE'S A FUCKING ARSEHOLE I WOULD LOVE TO BUMP INTO THE CUNT
He's not hard to find. Nick Small, lives in Halifax, Works as a TV producer on third rate TV shows (Though never gets asked back for a second series).
Regards himself as being "Very physically fit"
Isn't a "Yes man"
And likes "Developing younger talent" https://www.thetalentmanager.com/talent/30475/nick-small
fucking size of his head.
|
|
|
|
Logged
Glory Glory Man United
|
|
|
LEON TROTSKY
|
http://fansonline.net/middlesbrough/mb/view.php?id=6144050
Had a look on that shit rag site
this maggot in the link above BoroLad or bad dad going on about banning any right wing people the same prick
comes on here with fake accounts to communicate with right wing people
This bad dad tag he has ? Was it because he had someone seriously ill in hospital and never went to see em instead spending his time tying lefty shite on bore me ..
100% pure lefty filth
HE'S A FUCKING ARSEHOLE I WOULD LOVE TO BUMP INTO THE CUNT
He's not hard to find. Nick Small, lives in Halifax, Works as a TV producer on third rate TV shows (Though never gets asked back for a second series).
Regards himself as being "Very physically fit"
Isn't a "Yes man"
And likes "Developing younger talent" https://www.thetalentmanager.com/talent/30475/nick-small
fucking size of his head.
FUCK ME THEM SHIT STOPPERS WENT OUT OF FASHION IN THE EARLY 80'S 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
FFS 👎
|
|
|
|
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ural Quntz
|
Borolad is a good man, he looks after the board well and doesn't let posters get too big for their boots
Looks like we've got another one
Spread like Covid-19 these cunts
|
|
|
|
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
|
|
|
|
|
Block21
Offline
Posts: 3
|
Why are you picking on borolad? You are all just a bunch of RWNJ bullies, i bet none of you take the knee of BLM either you horrid bunch
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|