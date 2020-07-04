Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
July 06, 2020, 04:40:25 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!

Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Rifle being a dick on Flyme  (Read 1248 times)
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 695



View Profile
« Reply #50 on: Yesterday at 09:20:59 AM »
Are you still fucking high from last night
Logged
Atomic Dog
**
Offline Offline

Posts: 75


Bow Wow Wow


View Profile
« Reply #51 on: Yesterday at 11:53:34 PM »
Quote from: Bernie on Yesterday at 08:45:07 AM
Quote from: monkeyman on July 04, 2020, 02:59:38 PM
Quote from: sockets on July 04, 2020, 02:56:36 PM


http://fansonline.net/middlesbrough/mb/view.php?id=6144050


Had  a look on that shit rag site  :unlike:

this maggot in the link above BoroLad or bad dad going on about banning any right wing people the same prick

 comes on here with fake accounts to communicate with right wing people  

This bad dad tag he has ? Was it because he had someone seriously ill in hospital and never went to see em instead spending his time tying lefty shite on bore me ..


100% pure lefty filth  :wanker: :wanker:
HE'S A FUCKING ARSEHOLE I WOULD LOVE TO BUMP INTO THE CUNT  

He's not hard to find. Nick Small, lives in Halifax, Works as a TV producer on third rate TV shows (Though never gets asked back for a second series).

Regards himself as being "Very physically fit"  :nige:

Isn't a "Yes man"  

And likes "Developing younger talent"  klins

https://www.thetalentmanager.com/talent/30475/nick-small




Looks another Cunt
 imagine a night out with Him, Nichols, His fucking 'Star Wars' Mate Fischer and their 'Posse'.

I can just imagine the Ladies dripping off them,

 wanting to hear their witty repartee.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:39:52 AM by Atomic Dog » Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 499



View Profile
« Reply #52 on: Today at 06:53:27 AM »
He's now wielding even more of his immense power on Board Deux.

 mick

https://fmttmboro.com/index.php?threads/behaviour-on-this-board.5559/


 :wanker:
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Pile
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 39 977



View Profile
« Reply #53 on: Today at 07:10:49 AM »
Quote from: monkeyman on July 04, 2020, 03:29:18 PM
Quote from: sockets on July 04, 2020, 03:27:37 PM
Good point u make like, These lefty bastards from boreme come on here with 1 intention to ruin the board , they want this place gone.
AYE THE 2 CUNTS NOBBY BARNES AND DOWNING ALBION WILL BE OVER SOON  :wanker:
2 cunts?

Its the same person isnt it? Cant imagine two different people are that daft.
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
Pile
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 39 977



View Profile
« Reply #54 on: Today at 07:16:05 AM »
Quote from: sockets on July 04, 2020, 02:56:36 PM


http://fansonline.net/middlesbrough/mb/view.php?id=6144050


Who is the cob nipple? Got to be clem.  charles
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 499



View Profile
« Reply #55 on: Today at 07:20:20 AM »
Quote from: Pile on Today at 07:16:05 AM
Quote from: sockets on July 04, 2020, 02:56:36 PM


http://fansonline.net/middlesbrough/mb/view.php?id=6144050


Who is the cob nipple? Got to be clem.  charles

A boy can dream.
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
livefastdieyoung
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 773


View Profile
« Reply #56 on: Today at 07:22:54 AM »
Quote from: Bernie on Yesterday at 08:45:07 AM
Quote from: monkeyman on July 04, 2020, 02:59:38 PM
Quote from: sockets on July 04, 2020, 02:56:36 PM


http://fansonline.net/middlesbrough/mb/view.php?id=6144050


Had  a look on that shit rag site  :unlike:

this maggot in the link above BoroLad or bad dad going on about banning any right wing people the same prick

 comes on here with fake accounts to communicate with right wing people 

This bad dad tag he has ? Was it because he had someone seriously ill in hospital and never went to see em instead spending his time tying lefty shite on bore me ..


100% pure lefty filth  :wanker: :wanker:
HE'S A FUCKING ARSEHOLE I WOULD LOVE TO BUMP INTO THE CUNT 

He's not hard to find. Nick Small, lives in Halifax, Works as a TV producer on third rate TV shows (Though never gets asked back for a second series).

Regards himself as being "Very physically fit"  :nige:

Isn't a "Yes man"  

And likes "Developing younger talent"  klins

https://www.thetalentmanager.com/talent/30475/nick-small



Oh dear. I can imagine a few pranks being pulled on him using all that info. Schoolboy error Nick.

 
Logged
Block21

Offline Offline

Posts: 1


View Profile
« Reply #57 on: Today at 08:27:48 AM »
Borolad is a good man, he looks after the board well and doesn't let posters get too big for their boots
Logged
RiversideRifle

Offline Offline

Posts: 6


View Profile
« Reply #58 on: Today at 08:34:52 AM »
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on July 04, 2020, 09:01:11 AM
He has problems- serious problems - truly is a nutter. Lockdown seems to have sent Im more crazy....



Who says that was me? Got rifle on the brain you lad  :ponce:
Logged
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 002


Pack o cunts


View Profile
« Reply #59 on: Today at 11:07:53 AM »
This is possibly the creepiest exchange I have ever seen on a football message board

These people are seriously deranged power mad lefties

 mick

parnabyscrosses Posted on 04/07/2020 21:13

Posters on the new board
Report Message | Email Message To A Friend | Reply To Message
Calling anybody a m0ron isnt particularly in the spirit of the forum rules about courtesy to other users. Calling the owner off the site a m0ron is just asking for a rebuke.
I agree really although I dont class mor0n as a particularly strong insult, but its not my style to resort to name calling so in hindsight I could have acted better.
IP: Logged
borolad259 Posted on 04/07/2020 21:17

Posters on the new board
Report Message | Email Message To A Friend | Reply To Message
A personal email to Rob should rectify the matter (yeah, another one).


 
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
monkeyman
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 011


View Profile
« Reply #60 on: Today at 11:10:19 AM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Today at 11:07:53 AM
This is possibly the creepiest exchange I have ever seen on a football message board

These people are seriously deranged power mad lefties

 mick

parnabyscrosses Posted on 04/07/2020 21:13

Posters on the new board
Report Message | Email Message To A Friend | Reply To Message
Calling anybody a m0ron isnt particularly in the spirit of the forum rules about courtesy to other users. Calling the owner off the site a m0ron is just asking for a rebuke.
I agree really although I dont class mor0n as a particularly strong insult, but its not my style to resort to name calling so in hindsight I could have acted better.
IP: Logged
borolad259 Posted on 04/07/2020 21:17

Posters on the new board
Report Message | Email Message To A Friend | Reply To Message
A personal email to Rob should rectify the matter (yeah, another one).


 

SAD CUNTS :wanker:
Logged
RIK MAYALL
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 11 778


Once in every lifetime


View Profile
« Reply #61 on: Today at 03:32:57 PM »
Quote from: Bernie on Yesterday at 08:45:07 AM
Quote from: monkeyman on July 04, 2020, 02:59:38 PM
Quote from: sockets on July 04, 2020, 02:56:36 PM


http://fansonline.net/middlesbrough/mb/view.php?id=6144050


Had  a look on that shit rag site  :unlike:

this maggot in the link above BoroLad or bad dad going on about banning any right wing people the same prick

 comes on here with fake accounts to communicate with right wing people 

This bad dad tag he has ? Was it because he had someone seriously ill in hospital and never went to see em instead spending his time tying lefty shite on bore me ..


100% pure lefty filth  :wanker: :wanker:
HE'S A FUCKING ARSEHOLE I WOULD LOVE TO BUMP INTO THE CUNT 

He's not hard to find. Nick Small, lives in Halifax, Works as a TV producer on third rate TV shows (Though never gets asked back for a second series).

Regards himself as being "Very physically fit"  :nige:

Isn't a "Yes man"  

And likes "Developing younger talent"  klins

https://www.thetalentmanager.com/talent/30475/nick-small




fucking size of his head.
Logged
Glory Glory Man United
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 74 950

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #62 on: Today at 03:52:35 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 03:32:57 PM
Quote from: Bernie on Yesterday at 08:45:07 AM
Quote from: monkeyman on July 04, 2020, 02:59:38 PM
Quote from: sockets on July 04, 2020, 02:56:36 PM


http://fansonline.net/middlesbrough/mb/view.php?id=6144050


Had  a look on that shit rag site  :unlike:

this maggot in the link above BoroLad or bad dad going on about banning any right wing people the same prick

 comes on here with fake accounts to communicate with right wing people 

This bad dad tag he has ? Was it because he had someone seriously ill in hospital and never went to see em instead spending his time tying lefty shite on bore me ..


100% pure lefty filth  :wanker: :wanker:
HE'S A FUCKING ARSEHOLE I WOULD LOVE TO BUMP INTO THE CUNT 

He's not hard to find. Nick Small, lives in Halifax, Works as a TV producer on third rate TV shows (Though never gets asked back for a second series).

Regards himself as being "Very physically fit"  :nige:

Isn't a "Yes man"  

And likes "Developing younger talent"  klins

https://www.thetalentmanager.com/talent/30475/nick-small




fucking size of his head.

FUCK ME THEM SHIT STOPPERS WENT OUT OF FASHION IN THE EARLY 80'S  😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

FFS  👎
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
sockets
Welch
*****
Online Online

Posts: 894


WELCHER RAT SNAKE


View Profile WWW
« Reply #63 on: Today at 04:37:58 PM »
Is that Nick Small Cock ?

phwhahahahahah must have just climbed out from under one of them fucking rocks the lefty cunt 



Who's this fucking Halle Burton shit stain calling me a brain dead  sock over on bore me ..?  Must be one of the usual  pricks off here .. rifle you fucker you're the same twat as Queerson I fucking wish I had access to banning on here even for a week you cunts would be dust .. fucking retards spending all day typing shite no wonder everyone's fucking off from here. fucking retard  :wanker: :wanker: :wanker:
Logged
Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM
Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt




£100.00 it is ..

In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 