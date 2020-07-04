This is possibly the creepiest exchange I have ever seen on a football message board
These people are seriously deranged power mad lefties
parnabyscrosses Posted on 04/07/2020 21:13
Posters on the new board
Report Message | Email Message To A Friend | Reply To Message
Calling anybody a m0ron isnt particularly in the spirit of the forum rules about courtesy to other users. Calling the owner off the site a m0ron is just asking for a rebuke.
I agree really although I dont class mor0n as a particularly strong insult, but its not my style to resort to name calling so in hindsight I could have acted better.
IP: Logged
borolad259 Posted on 04/07/2020 21:17
Posters on the new board
Report Message | Email Message To A Friend | Reply To Message
A personal email to Rob should rectify the matter (yeah, another one).