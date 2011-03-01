http://fansonline.net/middlesbrough/mb/view.php?id=6144050
Had a look on that shit rag site
this maggot in the link above BoroLad or bad dad going on about banning any right wing people the same prick
comes on here with fake accounts to communicate with right wing people
This bad dad tag he has ? Was it because he had someone seriously ill in hospital and never went to see em instead spending his time tying lefty shite on bore me ..
100% pure lefty filth
HE'S A FUCKING ARSEHOLE I WOULD LOVE TO BUMP INTO THE CUNT
He's not hard to find. Nick Small, lives in Halifax, Works as a TV producer on third rate TV shows (Though never gets asked back for a second series).
Regards himself as being "Very physically fit"
Isn't a "Yes man"
And likes "Developing younger talent" https://www.thetalentmanager.com/talent/30475/nick-small
Looks another Cunt
imagine a night out with Him, Nichols, His fucking 'Star Wars' Mate Fischer and their 'Posse'.
I can just imagine the Ladies dripping off them,
wanting to hear their witty repartee.