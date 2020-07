Tortured_Mind



Online



Posts: 15 694







TMPosts: 15 694 T_M FOOTBALL BET !!! « on: Today at 08:09:36 AM » BARKLEY TO SCORE ANYTIME FOR CHELSEA (v WATFORD).



2-1 BETFRED « Last Edit: Today at 10:06:17 PM by Tortured_Mind » Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

LEON TROTSKY

Online



Posts: 74 904



I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Posts: 74 904I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: T_M FOOTY BET !!! « Reply #1 on: Today at 08:26:33 AM » CHELSEA WILL WIN 👍



BUT I THINK YOU HAVE PUT THE KISS 💋 OF DEATH ON THE POOR HAM SHANK 👍😂😂😂👍



WHAT DID HE EVER DO TO DESERVE THIS ?



ON FUCKING AMERICAN INDEPENDANCE DAY TOO 👎



😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......

Tortured_Mind



Online



Posts: 15 694







TMPosts: 15 694 Re: T_M FOOTBALL BET !!! « Reply #4 on: Today at 09:25:40 AM » MUST AGREE HE'S BEEN A BIT UNLUCKY NOT TO SCORE IN THE LAST TWO !!! Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

ZombieNadger

Offline



Posts: 103





Posts: 103 Re: T_M FOOTY BET !!! « Reply #5 on: Today at 09:29:20 AM » Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 08:26:33 AM CHELSEA WILL WIN 👍



BUT I THINK YOU HAVE PUT THE KISS 💋 OF DEATH ON THE POOR HAM SHANK 👍😂😂😂👍



WHAT DID HE EVER DO TO DESERVE THIS ?



ON FUCKING AMERICAN INDEPENDANCE DAY TOO 👎



😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂



Says the king of putting the mockers on🤫🤫🤫🤫🤫🤫👍



11am then tubby tits? Or are you going to be a noshow again? Says the king of putting the mockers on🤫🤫🤫🤫🤫🤫👍11am then tubby tits? Or are you going to be a noshow again? Logged

livefastdieyoung

Offline



Posts: 724





Posts: 724 Re: T_M FOOTBALL BET !!! « Reply #6 on: Today at 09:30:31 AM »



This will be the fourth time you've put this bet on. The odds are usually around 2-1. Come on TM lad get a grip of yourself son.



The last of the the very VERY little faith I had in you has just evaporated.



This will be the fourth time you've put this bet on. The odds are usually around 2-1. Come on TM lad get a grip of yourself son.The last of the the very VERY little faith I had in you has just evaporated. Logged

Tortured_Mind



Online



Posts: 15 694







TMPosts: 15 694 Re: T_M FOOTBALL BET !!! « Reply #8 on: Today at 09:33:45 AM » YOU COULD EVEN GET A BIT GREEDY AND GO FOR HIM SCORING 2 OR MORE GOALS AT 14-1 WITH BETFRED !!! Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

Tortured_Mind



Online



Posts: 15 694







TMPosts: 15 694 Re: T_M FOOTBALL BET !!! « Reply #10 on: Today at 09:36:55 AM » GET IT RIGHT, THREE GAMES IN TOTAL. IF I'M LOSING I ADJUST THE STAKES ACCORDINGLY !!! Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

Tortured_Mind



Online



Posts: 15 694







TMPosts: 15 694 Re: T_M FOOTBALL BET !!! « Reply #12 on: Today at 09:40:20 AM » SO YOU ARE STILL STICKING WITH IT'S THE FOURTH TIME ??? Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

Tortured_Mind



Online



Posts: 15 694







TMPosts: 15 694 Re: T_M FOOTBALL BET !!! « Reply #14 on: Today at 11:26:43 AM » SO YOU'VE ACCEPTED IT WASN'T FOUR IN AN INDIRECT WAY ??? Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

Tortured_Mind



Online



Posts: 15 694







TMPosts: 15 694 Re: T_M FOOTBALL BET !!! « Reply #16 on: Today at 12:58:24 PM » 3 . . . . . . . . . OR 4 ??? Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

livefastdieyoung

Offline



Posts: 724





Posts: 724 Re: T_M FOOTBALL BET !!! « Reply #17 on: Today at 01:03:52 PM »



Get back on the horses mate. You haven't had a football winner in yer life!



This will be your fourth but I think you already knew thatGet back on the horses mate. You haven't had a football winner in yer life! Logged

Tortured_Mind



Online



Posts: 15 694







TMPosts: 15 694 Re: T_M FOOTBALL BET !!! « Reply #18 on: Today at 01:15:23 PM » GOING FOR AN OUTSIDER TOMORROW SO DON'T EXPECT TOO MUCH. BUT CAN'T BE PESTERED WITH ALL THE MOANS WHEN THEY GET BEAT. BUT I'LL GO AHEAD WITH IT ANYWAY !!! Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

Tortured_Mind



Online



Posts: 15 694







TMPosts: 15 694 Re: T_M FOOTBALL BET !!! « Reply #21 on: Today at 01:52:59 PM » AND WHAT HAPPENS IF OR WHEN IT GETS BEAT ??? Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

livefastdieyoung

Offline



Posts: 724





Posts: 724 Re: T_M FOOTBALL BET !!! « Reply #22 on: Today at 02:08:15 PM »







I have total faith in you so even if it gets beat and you get butchered just take it on the chin and keep tipping. Form is temporary, class isnpermananent. Just remember that.



If it gets beat it gets beat. I'm sure people will go easy on you like you go easy on them when they have a loser. You're a big boy, I'm sure you can take it.I have total faith in you so even if it gets beat and you get butchered just take it on the chin and keep tipping. Form is temporary, class isnpermananent. Just remember that. Logged

LEON TROTSKY

Online



Posts: 74 904



I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Posts: 74 904I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: T_M FOOTBALL BET !!! « Reply #23 on: Today at 09:56:11 PM » 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂



FFS LEAVE THE POOR YANK ALONE 👍



WHAT'S HE EVER DONE TO YOU FRUIT & NUT. 😂😂😂😂😂😂 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......

Tortured_Mind



Online



Posts: 15 694







TMPosts: 15 694 Re: T_M FOOTBALL BET !!! « Reply #24 on: Today at 10:09:40 PM » Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

CapsDave

Online



Posts: 5 041





Posts: 5 041 Re: T_M FOOTBALL BET !!! « Reply #25 on: Today at 10:13:22 PM » Great punting TM Logged Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.