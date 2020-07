Tortured_Mind



Online



Posts: 15 671







TMPosts: 15 671 T_M FOOTBALL BET !!! « on: Today at 08:09:36 AM » CHRISTIAN PULISIC TO SCORE ANYTIME FOR CHELSEA (v WATFORD).



2-1 BETFRED « Last Edit: Today at 09:15:39 AM by Tortured_Mind » Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

LEON TROTSKY

Online



Posts: 74 872



I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Posts: 74 872I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: T_M FOOTY BET !!! « Reply #1 on: Today at 08:26:33 AM » CHELSEA WILL WIN 👍



BUT I THINK YOU HAVE PUT THE KISS 💋 OF DEATH ON THE POOR HAM SHANK 👍😂😂😂👍



WHAT DID HE EVER DO TO DESERVE THIS ?



ON FUCKING AMERICAN INDEPENDANCE DAY TOO 👎



😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......

Tortured_Mind



Online



Posts: 15 671







TMPosts: 15 671 Re: T_M FOOTBALL BET !!! « Reply #4 on: Today at 09:25:40 AM » MUST AGREE HE'S BEEN A BIT UNLUCKY NOT TO SCORE IN THE LAST TWO !!! Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

ZombieNadger

Offline



Posts: 84





Posts: 84 Re: T_M FOOTY BET !!! « Reply #5 on: Today at 09:29:20 AM » Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 08:26:33 AM CHELSEA WILL WIN 👍



BUT I THINK YOU HAVE PUT THE KISS 💋 OF DEATH ON THE POOR HAM SHANK 👍😂😂😂👍



WHAT DID HE EVER DO TO DESERVE THIS ?



ON FUCKING AMERICAN INDEPENDANCE DAY TOO 👎



😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂



Says the king of putting the mockers on🤫🤫🤫🤫🤫🤫👍



11am then tubby tits? Or are you going to be a noshow again? Says the king of putting the mockers on🤫🤫🤫🤫🤫🤫👍11am then tubby tits? Or are you going to be a noshow again? Logged

livefastdieyoung

Online



Posts: 707





Posts: 707 Re: T_M FOOTBALL BET !!! « Reply #6 on: Today at 09:30:31 AM »



This will be the fourth time you've put this bet on. The odds are usually around 2-1. Come on TM lad get a grip of yourself son.



The last of the the very VERY little faith I had in you has just evaporated.



This will be the fourth time you've put this bet on. The odds are usually around 2-1. Come on TM lad get a grip of yourself son.The last of the the very VERY little faith I had in you has just evaporated. Logged

Tortured_Mind



Online



Posts: 15 671







TMPosts: 15 671 Re: T_M FOOTBALL BET !!! « Reply #8 on: Today at 09:33:45 AM » YOU COULD EVEN GET A BIT GREEDY AND GO FOR HIM SCORING 2 OR MORE GOALS AT 14-1 WITH BETFRED !!! Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

Tortured_Mind



Online



Posts: 15 671







TMPosts: 15 671 Re: T_M FOOTBALL BET !!! « Reply #10 on: Today at 09:36:55 AM » GET IT RIGHT, THREE GAMES IN TOTAL. IF I'M LOSING I ADJUST THE STAKES ACCORDINGLY !!! Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats