July 03, 2020, 09:45:01 PM
News:
IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
WASHINGTON REDSKINS !!!
Author
Topic: WASHINGTON REDSKINS !!! (Read 67 times)
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 74 871
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
WASHINGTON REDSKINS !!!
Today
Today at 08:54:31 PM
BEEN TOLD TO CHANGE THERE NAME 👎👎👎
FFS 😠
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
Posts: 10 089
Re: WASHINGTON REDSKINS !!!
Today
Today at 09:06:05 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 08:54:31 PM
BEEN TOLD TO CHANGE THERE NAME 👎👎👎
FFS 😠
To blackskins?
All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.
