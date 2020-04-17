|
Wee_Willie
Just because certain supporters of BLM may be racist, it does not detract from the fact that black people often suffer institutionalized racial prejudice, as highlighted nicely by the eminent Dr Starkey
Only read a few of his quotes so I may have missed what youre specifically referring to but, how does the view of one man highlight nicely institutionalised racial prejudice? Youd have to give an example of racial bias from an institution to demonstrate that, a policy for example. His views are just that, personal opinion.
If you are trying to tell me that people like Starkey, highly educated members of elite learning institutions don't hold similar views, and that these similar views don't permeate these institutions you are deluded. These attitudes, not only in elite learning institutions, but all higher echelons of British commercial and intellectual establishments to a greater or lesser extent, permeate society as a whole, from the top down and hold back those from less privileged backgrounds from attaining what they could in life. This is what I mean by institutionalized racism, and it is also institutionalized classism aswell
Got any other examples of people like him then? Universities in this country are notoriously left wing. Youre funny towz, you sexy the words you use in an attempt to come across as intelligent but the point you try to make betrays your stupidity. You said permeate twice, was that one a struggle
Fact is, discrimination and control of opportunity in this country is not race based and hasnt been for 30 years or more. Its class based. Class system was oppressing people in this country for centuries before ethnics even arrived. Theyre just too blinkered to realise thats what theyre being subjected to. And so it seems, are you.
Keep it simple stupid - youre not fooling anyone
Class and race are both ideological concepts used by the elites to keep themselves in power, and in the post-modern world the boundaries have become blurred of what class means. Ultimately, unless you have sufficient capital to ensure you have a comfortable income without the need to work, you are working class. Race is an outdated concept but race politics are used to sow division and discord amongst the dispossessed. The ruling elites sit back and laugh and keep sucking the wealth.
so you are right in a sense but I would suggest that someone born into a poor black family in US or UK has less opportunities in life than someone born into a poor white family. You can change your accent, work hard, educate yourself but you can never change the colour of your skin, Michael Jacksons excepted
The only people I see sowing division are BLM, ANTIFA, lazy blacks with a chip and condescending young whites thinking that black people need help. They don't need help - it starts from them being in nappies and with good parenting.
You are comparing UK and US again ... why? We have very little common with the yanks culturally nowadays apart from similarities in language and UK millennials and MSM being infatuated by certain elements of it. Why not compare the UK with Saudi, Japan, Russia, Qatar, etc
The views you have read about about blacks being disadvantaged is flawed. Asian ethnics do not suffer ... so you suggesting that the elite are only racially prejudiced against blacks?
Logged
towz
Q.E.D
Logged
argument lost ... easier to call me racist
Logged
