Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 07:03:39 AM Quote from: Don pepe on Yesterday at 12:19:28 AM Quote from: towz on July 04, 2020, 03:32:16 PM Quote from: Don pepe on July 04, 2020, 02:09:14 PM Quote from: towz on July 04, 2020, 12:25:49 PM Just because certain supporters of BLM may be racist, it does not detract from the fact that black people often suffer institutionalized racial prejudice, as highlighted nicely by the eminent Dr Starkey



Only read a few of his quotes so I may have missed what youre specifically referring to but, how does the view of one man highlight nicely institutionalised racial prejudice? Youd have to give an example of racial bias from an institution to demonstrate that, a policy for example. His views are just that, personal opinion.

If you are trying to tell me that people like Starkey, highly educated members of elite learning institutions don't hold similar views, and that these similar views don't permeate these institutions you are deluded. These attitudes, not only in elite learning institutions, but all higher echelons of British commercial and intellectual establishments to a greater or lesser extent, permeate society as a whole, from the top down and hold back those from less privileged backgrounds from attaining what they could in life. This is what I mean by institutionalized racism, and it is also institutionalized classism aswell

Fact is, discrimination and control of opportunity in this country is not race based and hasnt been for 30 years or more. Its class based. Class system was oppressing people in this country for centuries before ethnics even arrived. Theyre just too blinkered to realise thats what theyre being subjected to. And so it seems, are you.



Class and race are both ideological concepts used by the elites to keep themselves in power, and in the post-modern world the boundaries have become blurred of what class means. Ultimately, unless you have sufficient capital to ensure you have a comfortable income without the need to work, you are working class. Race is an outdated concept but race politics are used to sow division and discord amongst the dispossessed. The ruling elites sit back and laugh and keep sucking the wealth.



so you are right in a sense but I would suggest that someone born into a poor black family in US or UK has less opportunities in life than someone born into a poor white family. You can change your accent, work hard, educate yourself but you can never change the colour of your skin, Michael Jacksons excepted

The only people I see sowing division are BLM, ANTIFA, lazy blacks with a chip and condescending young whites thinking that black people need help. They don't need help - it starts from them being in nappies and with good parenting.



You are comparing UK and US again ... why? We have very little common with the yanks culturally nowadays apart from similarities in language and UK millennials and MSM being infatuated by certain elements of it. Why not compare the UK with Saudi, Japan, Russia, Qatar, etc



Class and race are both ideological concepts used by the elites to keep themselves in power, and in the post-modern world the boundaries have become blurred of what class means. Ultimately, unless you have sufficient capital to ensure you have a comfortable income without the need to work, you are working class. Race is an outdated concept but race politics are used to sow division and discord amongst the dispossessed. The ruling elites sit back and laugh and keep sucking the wealth.



so you are right in a sense but I would suggest that someone born into a poor black family in US or UK has less opportunities in life than someone born into a poor white family. You can change your accent, work hard, educate yourself but you can never change the colour of your skin, Michael Jacksons excepted

The only people I see sowing division are BLM, ANTIFA, lazy blacks with a chip and condescending young whites thinking that black people need help. They don't need help - it starts from them being in nappies and with good parenting.



You are comparing UK and US again ... why? We have very little common with the yanks culturally nowadays apart from similarities in language and UK millennials and MSM being infatuated by certain elements of it. Why not compare the UK with Saudi, Japan, Russia, Qatar, etc



The views you have read about about blacks being disadvantaged is flawed. Asian ethnics do not suffer ... so you suggesting that the elite are only racially prejudiced against blacks?

The only people I see sowing division are BLM, ANTIFA, lazy blacks with a chip and condescending young whites thinking that black people need help. They don't need help - it starts from them being in nappies and with good parenting.



You are comparing UK and US again ... why? We have very little common with the yanks culturally nowadays apart from similarities in language and UK millennials and MSM being infatuated by certain elements of it. Why not compare the UK with Saudi, Japan, Russia, Qatar, etc



The views you have read about about blacks being disadvantaged is flawed. Asian ethnics do not suffer ... so you suggesting that the elite are only racially prejudiced against blacks?

Q.E.D

argument lost ... easier to call me racist

Posts: 383 Re: Bobpup and Oldfields mate Starkey « Reply #63 on: Yesterday at 09:49:11 PM » Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 03:00:23 PM

Let's just agree to disagree willie

His debating skills are not atrocious, theyre non-existent. He maybe gets away with it at home because his family think just let him yap on, he will shut up in a few hours



Willies done you here towz, hence you shotting the towel in. Probably the smartest thing youve done in quite some time

It's great this tactic of the RWNJs to proclaim victory in any debate. There's nothing to win,chill out. I have a different opinion, I challenge your ideas. Get over it