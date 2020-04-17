Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
July 06, 2020, 01:23:16 AM
News:
IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Bobpup and Oldfields mate Starkey
Pages:
1
[
2
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Bobpup and Oldfields mate Starkey (Read 955 times)
Wee_Willie
Offline
Posts: 9 088
Re: Bobpup and Oldfields mate Starkey
«
Reply #50 on:
Yesterday
at 09:09:45 AM »
Quote from: towz on
Yesterday
at 07:03:39 AM
Quote from: Don pepe on
Yesterday
at 12:19:28 AM
Quote from: towz on July 04, 2020, 03:32:16 PM
Quote from: Don pepe on July 04, 2020, 02:09:14 PM
Quote from: towz on July 04, 2020, 12:25:49 PM
Just because certain supporters of BLM may be racist, it does not detract from the fact that black people often suffer institutionalized racial prejudice, as highlighted nicely by the eminent Dr Starkey
Only read a few of his quotes so I may have missed what youre specifically referring to but, how does the view of one man highlight nicely institutionalised racial prejudice? Youd have to give an example of racial bias from an institution to demonstrate that, a policy for example. His views are just that, personal opinion.
If you are trying to tell me that people like Starkey, highly educated members of elite learning institutions don't hold similar views, and that these similar views don't permeate these institutions you are deluded. These attitudes, not only in elite learning institutions, but all higher echelons of British commercial and intellectual establishments to a greater or lesser extent, permeate society as a whole, from the top down and hold back those from less privileged backgrounds from attaining what they could in life. This is what I mean by institutionalized racism, and it is also institutionalized classism aswell
Got any other examples of people like him then? Universities in this country are notoriously left wing. Youre funny towz, you sexy the words you use in an attempt to come across as intelligent but the point you try to make betrays your stupidity. You said permeate twice, was that one a struggle
Fact is, discrimination and control of opportunity in this country is not race based and hasnt been for 30 years or more. Its class based. Class system was oppressing people in this country for centuries before ethnics even arrived. Theyre just too blinkered to realise thats what theyre being subjected to. And so it seems, are you.
Keep it simple stupid - youre not fooling anyone
Class and race are both ideological concepts used by the elites to keep themselves in power, and in the post-modern world the boundaries have become blurred of what class means. Ultimately, unless you have sufficient capital to ensure you have a comfortable income without the need to work, you are working class. Race is an outdated concept but race politics are used to sow division and discord amongst the dispossessed. The ruling elites sit back and laugh and keep sucking the wealth.
so you are right in a sense but I would suggest that someone born into a poor black family in US or UK has less opportunities in life than someone born into a poor white family. You can change your accent, work hard, educate yourself but you can never change the colour of your skin, Michael Jacksons excepted
The only people I see sowing division are BLM, ANTIFA, lazy blacks with a chip and condescending young whites thinking that black people need help. They don't need help - it starts from them being in nappies and with good parenting.
You are comparing UK and US again ... why? We have very little common with the yanks culturally nowadays apart from similarities in language and UK millennials and MSM being infatuated by certain elements of it. Why not compare the UK with Saudi, Japan, Russia, Qatar, etc
The views you have read about about blacks being disadvantaged is flawed. Asian ethnics do not suffer ... so you suggesting that the elite are only racially prejudiced against blacks?
Logged
Wee_Willie
Offline
Posts: 9 088
Re: Bobpup and Oldfields mate Starkey
«
Reply #51 on:
Yesterday
at 09:10:56 AM »
Quote from: towz on
Yesterday
at 09:07:43 AM
He had assimilated himself into the elite. Have you heard the way he speaks?
It doe not matter if he speaks with RP, he has working class roots. It is the way it is - you should know that.
Logged
sockets
Welch
Offline
Posts: 893
WELCHER RAT SNAKE
Re: Bobpup and Oldfields mate Starkey
«
Reply #52 on:
Yesterday
at 09:12:15 AM »
"lazy blacks with a chip "
fucking bang right Willy lad
Logged
Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM
Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt
£100.00 it is ..
In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..
Bobupanddown
Offline
Posts: 3 068
Re: Bobpup and Oldfields mate Starkey
«
Reply #53 on:
Yesterday
at 11:04:02 AM »
Towz spins in circles so much anyone would think he's a dog chasing its tail.
Race doesn't exist but racism is real, Starkey is a memeber of the elite but that ragged white hating woman isn't and the treatment of them both isn't an example of racial prejudice and institutional racism is real but there's no evidence to support it.
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
towz
Offline
Posts: 8 585
Re: Bobpup and Oldfields mate Starkey
«
Reply #54 on:
Yesterday
at 12:27:43 PM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on
Yesterday
at 09:09:45 AM
Quote from: towz on
Yesterday
at 07:03:39 AM
Quote from: Don pepe on
Yesterday
at 12:19:28 AM
Quote from: towz on July 04, 2020, 03:32:16 PM
Quote from: Don pepe on July 04, 2020, 02:09:14 PM
Quote from: towz on July 04, 2020, 12:25:49 PM
Just because certain supporters of BLM may be racist, it does not detract from the fact that black people often suffer institutionalized racial prejudice, as highlighted nicely by the eminent Dr Starkey
Only read a few of his quotes so I may have missed what youre specifically referring to but, how does the view of one man highlight nicely institutionalised racial prejudice? Youd have to give an example of racial bias from an institution to demonstrate that, a policy for example. His views are just that, personal opinion.
If you are trying to tell me that people like Starkey, highly educated members of elite learning institutions don't hold similar views, and that these similar views don't permeate these institutions you are deluded. These attitudes, not only in elite learning institutions, but all higher echelons of British commercial and intellectual establishments to a greater or lesser extent, permeate society as a whole, from the top down and hold back those from less privileged backgrounds from attaining what they could in life. This is what I mean by institutionalized racism, and it is also institutionalized classism aswell
Got any other examples of people like him then? Universities in this country are notoriously left wing. Youre funny towz, you sexy the words you use in an attempt to come across as intelligent but the point you try to make betrays your stupidity. You said permeate twice, was that one a struggle
Fact is, discrimination and control of opportunity in this country is not race based and hasnt been for 30 years or more. Its class based. Class system was oppressing people in this country for centuries before ethnics even arrived. Theyre just too blinkered to realise thats what theyre being subjected to. And so it seems, are you.
Keep it simple stupid - youre not fooling anyone
Class and race are both ideological concepts used by the elites to keep themselves in power, and in the post-modern world the boundaries have become blurred of what class means. Ultimately, unless you have sufficient capital to ensure you have a comfortable income without the need to work, you are working class. Race is an outdated concept but race politics are used to sow division and discord amongst the dispossessed. The ruling elites sit back and laugh and keep sucking the wealth.
so you are right in a sense but I would suggest that someone born into a poor black family in US or UK has less opportunities in life than someone born into a poor white family. You can change your accent, work hard, educate yourself but you can never change the colour of your skin, Michael Jacksons excepted
The only people I see sowing division are BLM, ANTIFA, lazy blacks with a chip and condescending young whites thinking that black people need help. They don't need help - it starts from them being in nappies and with good parenting.
You are comparing UK and US again ... why? We have very little common with the yanks culturally nowadays apart from similarities in language and UK millennials and MSM being infatuated by certain elements of it. Why not compare the UK with Saudi, Japan, Russia, Qatar, etc
The views you have read about about blacks being disadvantaged is flawed. Asian ethnics do not suffer ... so you suggesting that the elite are only racially prejudiced against blacks?
Q.E.D
Logged
Archie Stevens
Offline
Posts: 227
Re: Bobpup and Oldfields mate Starkey
«
Reply #55 on:
Yesterday
at 12:46:00 PM »
I wish Bob would get a girlfriend.
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 14 694
Re: Bobpup and Oldfields mate Starkey
«
Reply #56 on:
Yesterday
at 12:48:21 PM »
Quote from: Archie Stevens on
Yesterday
at 12:46:00 PM
I wish Bob would get a girlfriend.
Ill clear that with my wife, I think
Logged
Wee_Willie
Offline
Posts: 9 088
Re: Bobpup and Oldfields mate Starkey
«
Reply #57 on:
Yesterday
at 12:49:57 PM »
Quote from: towz on
Yesterday
at 12:27:43 PM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on
Yesterday
at 09:09:45 AM
Quote from: towz on
Yesterday
at 07:03:39 AM
Quote from: Don pepe on
Yesterday
at 12:19:28 AM
Quote from: towz on July 04, 2020, 03:32:16 PM
Quote from: Don pepe on July 04, 2020, 02:09:14 PM
Quote from: towz on July 04, 2020, 12:25:49 PM
Just because certain supporters of BLM may be racist, it does not detract from the fact that black people often suffer institutionalized racial prejudice, as highlighted nicely by the eminent Dr Starkey
Only read a few of his quotes so I may have missed what youre specifically referring to but, how does the view of one man highlight nicely institutionalised racial prejudice? Youd have to give an example of racial bias from an institution to demonstrate that, a policy for example. His views are just that, personal opinion.
If you are trying to tell me that people like Starkey, highly educated members of elite learning institutions don't hold similar views, and that these similar views don't permeate these institutions you are deluded. These attitudes, not only in elite learning institutions, but all higher echelons of British commercial and intellectual establishments to a greater or lesser extent, permeate society as a whole, from the top down and hold back those from less privileged backgrounds from attaining what they could in life. This is what I mean by institutionalized racism, and it is also institutionalized classism aswell
Got any other examples of people like him then? Universities in this country are notoriously left wing. Youre funny towz, you sexy the words you use in an attempt to come across as intelligent but the point you try to make betrays your stupidity. You said permeate twice, was that one a struggle
Fact is, discrimination and control of opportunity in this country is not race based and hasnt been for 30 years or more. Its class based. Class system was oppressing people in this country for centuries before ethnics even arrived. Theyre just too blinkered to realise thats what theyre being subjected to. And so it seems, are you.
Keep it simple stupid - youre not fooling anyone
Class and race are both ideological concepts used by the elites to keep themselves in power, and in the post-modern world the boundaries have become blurred of what class means. Ultimately, unless you have sufficient capital to ensure you have a comfortable income without the need to work, you are working class. Race is an outdated concept but race politics are used to sow division and discord amongst the dispossessed. The ruling elites sit back and laugh and keep sucking the wealth.
so you are right in a sense but I would suggest that someone born into a poor black family in US or UK has less opportunities in life than someone born into a poor white family. You can change your accent, work hard, educate yourself but you can never change the colour of your skin, Michael Jacksons excepted
The only people I see sowing division are BLM, ANTIFA, lazy blacks with a chip and condescending young whites thinking that black people need help. They don't need help - it starts from them being in nappies and with good parenting.
You are comparing UK and US again ... why? We have very little common with the yanks culturally nowadays apart from similarities in language and UK millennials and MSM being infatuated by certain elements of it. Why not compare the UK with Saudi, Japan, Russia, Qatar, etc
The views you have read about about blacks being disadvantaged is flawed. Asian ethnics do not suffer ... so you suggesting that the elite are only racially prejudiced against blacks?
Q.E.D
argument lost ... easier to call me racist
Logged
towz
Offline
Posts: 8 585
Re: Bobpup and Oldfields mate Starkey
«
Reply #58 on:
Yesterday
at 01:00:29 PM »
Pretty pointless denying it
Logged
Wee_Willie
Offline
Posts: 9 088
Re: Bobpup and Oldfields mate Starkey
«
Reply #59 on:
Yesterday
at 01:03:25 PM »
Your debating skills are fucking atrocious ...
«
Last Edit:
Yesterday
at 01:06:34 PM by Wee_Willie
»
Logged
towz
Offline
Posts: 8 585
Re: Bobpup and Oldfields mate Starkey
«
Reply #60 on:
Yesterday
at 01:10:40 PM »
You just repeat yourself ad nauseam
«
Last Edit:
Yesterday
at 01:21:58 PM by towz
»
Logged
Wee_Willie
Offline
Posts: 9 088
Re: Bobpup and Oldfields mate Starkey
«
Reply #61 on:
Yesterday
at 01:28:19 PM »
It's 'ad nauseam'
Logged
towz
Offline
Posts: 8 585
Re: Bobpup and Oldfields mate Starkey
«
Reply #62 on:
Yesterday
at 03:00:23 PM »
Let's just agree to disagree willie
Logged
Don pepe
Offline
Posts: 383
Re: Bobpup and Oldfields mate Starkey
«
Reply #63 on:
Yesterday
at 09:49:11 PM »
Quote from: towz on
Yesterday
at 03:00:23 PM
Let's just agree to disagree willie
His debating skills are not atrocious, theyre non-existent. He maybe gets away with it at home because his family think just let him yap on, he will shut up in a few hours
Willies done you here towz, hence you shotting the towel in. Probably the smartest thing youve done in quite some time
Logged
towz
Offline
Posts: 8 585
Re: Bobpup and Oldfields mate Starkey
«
Reply #64 on:
Yesterday
at 10:02:32 PM »
It's great this tactic of the RWNJs to proclaim victory in any debate. There's nothing to win,chill out. I have a different opinion, I challenge your ideas. Get over it
Logged
Pile
Offline
Posts: 39 976
Re: Bobpup and Oldfields mate Starkey
«
Reply #65 on:
Yesterday
at 10:33:41 PM »
Quote from: towz on
Yesterday
at 10:02:32 PM
It's great this tactic of the RWNJs to proclaim victory in any debate. There's nothing to win,chill out. I have a different opinion, I challenge your ideas. Get over it
You have definitely lost.
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
towz
Offline
Posts: 8 585
Re: Bobpup and Oldfields mate Starkey
«
Reply #66 on:
Yesterday
at 10:37:24 PM »
What have I lost?
Logged
Pile
Offline
Posts: 39 976
Re: Bobpup and Oldfields mate Starkey
«
Reply #67 on:
Yesterday
at 10:40:17 PM »
Quote from: towz on
Yesterday
at 10:37:24 PM
What have I lost?
Youre raging.
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
towz
Offline
Posts: 8 585
Re: Bobpup and Oldfields mate Starkey
«
Reply #68 on:
Yesterday
at 10:44:02 PM »
Yes mate I'm absolutely livid
Logged
maggiethatcherrulesok
Offline
Posts: 340
WLM
Re: Bobpup and Oldfields mate Starkey
«
Reply #69 on:
Yesterday
at 11:29:54 PM »
Its a big weakness with the left. Once they have no answer they either go off at a tangent to try and divert away from the subject matter. Or they try to shut you down with a slur. Calling you a racist or something.
You lost. Best off just accepting it and be a man about it
Logged
WLM
towz
Offline
Posts: 8 585
Re: Bobpup and Oldfields mate Starkey
«
Reply #70 on:
Yesterday
at 11:35:37 PM »
here's another one
Logged
Pages:
1
[
2
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...