July 05, 2020, 11:28:52 PM
News: IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!

Author Topic: Bobpup and Oldfields mate Starkey  (Read 934 times)
« Reply #50 on: Today at 09:09:45 AM »
Quote from: towz on Today at 07:03:39 AM
Quote from: Don pepe on Today at 12:19:28 AM
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 03:32:16 PM
Quote from: Don pepe on Yesterday at 02:09:14 PM
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 12:25:49 PM
Just because certain supporters of BLM may be racist, it does not detract from the fact that black people often suffer institutionalized racial prejudice, as highlighted nicely by the eminent Dr Starkey

Only read a few of his quotes so I may have missed what youre specifically referring to but, how does the view of one man highlight nicely institutionalised racial prejudice? Youd have to give an example of racial bias from an institution to demonstrate that, a policy for example. His views are just that, personal opinion.

If you are trying to tell me that people like Starkey, highly educated members of elite learning institutions don't hold similar views, and that these similar views don't permeate these institutions you are deluded. These attitudes, not only in elite learning institutions, but all higher echelons of British commercial and intellectual establishments to a greater or lesser extent,  permeate society as a whole, from the top down and hold back those from less privileged backgrounds from attaining what they could in life. This is what I mean by institutionalized racism, and it is also institutionalized classism aswell

Got any other examples of people like him then? Universities in this country are notoriously left wing. Youre funny towz, you sexy the words you use in an attempt to come across as intelligent but the point you try to make betrays your stupidity. You said permeate twice, was that one a struggle  :alf:

Fact is, discrimination and control of opportunity in this country is not race based and hasnt been for 30 years or more. Its class based. Class system was oppressing people in this country for centuries before ethnics even arrived. Theyre just too blinkered to realise thats what theyre being subjected to. And so it seems, are you.

Keep it simple stupid - youre not fooling anyone

Class and race are both ideological concepts used by the elites to keep themselves in power, and in the post-modern world the boundaries have become blurred of what class means. Ultimately, unless you have sufficient capital to ensure you have a comfortable income without the need to work, you are working class. Race is an outdated concept but race politics are used to sow division and discord amongst the dispossessed. The ruling elites sit back and laugh and keep sucking the wealth.

 so you are right in a sense but I would suggest that someone born into a poor black family in US or UK has less opportunities in life than someone born into a poor white family. You can change your accent, work hard, educate yourself but you can never change the colour of your skin, Michael Jacksons excepted

The only people I see sowing division are BLM, ANTIFA, lazy blacks with a chip and condescending young whites thinking that black people need help. They don't need help - it starts from them being in nappies and with good parenting.

You are comparing UK and US again ... why? We have very little common with the yanks culturally nowadays apart from similarities in language and UK millennials and MSM being infatuated by certain elements of it. Why not compare the UK with Saudi, Japan, Russia, Qatar, etc

The views you have read about about blacks being disadvantaged is flawed. Asian ethnics do not suffer ... so you suggesting that the elite are only racially prejudiced against blacks?
« Reply #51 on: Today at 09:10:56 AM »
Quote from: towz on Today at 09:07:43 AM
He had assimilated himself into the elite. Have you heard the way he speaks?

It doe not matter if he speaks with RP, he has working class roots. It is the way it is - you should know that.
« Reply #52 on: Today at 09:12:15 AM »
"lazy blacks with a chip "    :alf: :alf: :alf: :alf: :alf:


fucking bang right Willy lad  :like: :like: :like:
« Reply #53 on: Today at 11:04:02 AM »
Towz spins in circles so much anyone would think he's a dog chasing its tail.

Race doesn't exist but racism is real, Starkey is a memeber of the elite but that ragged white hating woman isn't and the treatment of them both isn't an example of racial prejudice and institutional racism is real but there's no evidence to support it.

« Reply #54 on: Today at 12:27:43 PM »
Q.E.D
« Reply #55 on: Today at 12:46:00 PM »
I wish Bob would get a girlfriend.
« Reply #56 on: Today at 12:48:21 PM »
Quote from: Archie Stevens on Today at 12:46:00 PM
I wish Bob would get a girlfriend.


Ill clear that with my wife, I think 
« Reply #57 on: Today at 12:49:57 PM »
Q.E.D

argument lost ... easier to call me racist
« Reply #58 on: Today at 01:00:29 PM »
Pretty pointless denying it
« Reply #59 on: Today at 01:03:25 PM »
Your debating skills are fucking atrocious ...
« Reply #60 on: Today at 01:10:40 PM »
 You just repeat yourself ad nauseam
« Reply #61 on: Today at 01:28:19 PM »
It's 'ad nauseam'
« Reply #62 on: Today at 03:00:23 PM »
Let's just agree to disagree willie :like:
« Reply #63 on: Today at 09:49:11 PM »
His debating skills are not atrocious, theyre non-existent. He maybe gets away with it at home because his family think just let him yap on, he will shut up in a few hours

Willies done you here towz, hence you shotting the towel in. Probably the smartest thing youve done in quite some time
« Reply #64 on: Today at 10:02:32 PM »
It's great this tactic of the RWNJs to proclaim victory in any debate. There's nothing to win,chill out. I have a different opinion, I challenge your ideas. Get over it
« Reply #65 on: Today at 10:33:41 PM »
You have definitely lost.
« Reply #66 on: Today at 10:37:24 PM »
What have I lost?
« Reply #67 on: Today at 10:40:17 PM »
Youre raging.
« Reply #68 on: Today at 10:44:02 PM »
Yes mate I'm absolutely livid
