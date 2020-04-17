Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
News: IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!

Author Topic: Bobpup and Oldfields mate Starkey  (Read 637 times)
towz
Posts: 8 571


« on: July 03, 2020, 07:53:36 PM »
https://www.bbc.com/news/entertainment-arts-53279273

Sacked for being a racist cunt  :alf:
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Posts: 6 997


Pack o cunts


« Reply #1 on: July 03, 2020, 08:19:44 PM »
Pointless Post award 2020

 jc
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Bobupanddown
Posts: 3 059


« Reply #2 on: July 03, 2020, 08:28:51 PM »
Whats funny is you're jumping up and down at this but when the same tactic is used against you you cry like a little bitch.

Imagine hating the jews but being scared to say it.

This is the far left, complete cowards each and every last one.
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 14 687



« Reply #3 on: July 03, 2020, 08:31:55 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on July 03, 2020, 08:28:51 PM
Whats funny is you're jumping up and down at this but when the same tactic is used against you you cry like a little bitch.

Imagine hating the jews but being scared to say it.

This is the far left, complete cowards each and every last one.



Easy fishing in this pool
towz
Posts: 8 571


« Reply #4 on: July 03, 2020, 08:33:49 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on July 03, 2020, 08:28:51 PM
Whats funny is you're jumping up and down at this but when the same tactic is used against you you cry like a little bitch.

Imagine hating the jews but being scared to say it.

This is the far left, complete cowards each and every last one.



Yeah at least he's had the balls to come out as a full blown racist whereas you still laughably claim not to be
Bobupanddown
Posts: 3 059


« Reply #5 on: July 03, 2020, 08:42:51 PM »
Quote from: towz on July 03, 2020, 08:33:49 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on July 03, 2020, 08:28:51 PM
Whats funny is you're jumping up and down at this but when the same tactic is used against you you cry like a little bitch.

Imagine hating the jews but being scared to say it.

This is the far left, complete cowards each and every last one.



Yeah at least he's had the balls to come out as a full blown racist whereas you still laughably claim not to be

As do you.
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Bobupanddown
Posts: 3 059


« Reply #6 on: July 03, 2020, 08:44:24 PM »
Quote from: towz on July 03, 2020, 08:33:49 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on July 03, 2020, 08:28:51 PM
Whats funny is you're jumping up and down at this but when the same tactic is used against you you cry like a little bitch.

Imagine hating the jews but being scared to say it.

This is the far left, complete cowards each and every last one.



Yeah at least he's had the balls to come out as a full blown racist whereas you still laughably claim not to be

Oh and no I don't.

I don't believe my race is better than all others but I do believe some races are clearly better than others.

I suppose that makes me a racist - so be it.
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Wee_Willie
Posts: 9 072



« Reply #7 on: July 03, 2020, 08:47:55 PM »
Cambridge Uni has disassociated itself from Diane Abbott too for being racist too, and this has been pushed by the bbc.  :like:
CapsDave
Posts: 5 041


« Reply #8 on: July 03, 2020, 08:49:31 PM »
Serious question Bob, what do you actually get out of coming on the internet everyday and pushing your agenda?

If you cant answer and just reply with some silly insult then dont waste your time.
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
towz
Posts: 8 571


« Reply #9 on: July 03, 2020, 08:50:53 PM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on July 03, 2020, 08:47:55 PM
Cambridge Uni has disassociated itself from Diane Abbott too for being racist too, and this has been pushed by the bbc.  :like:

Good, no place for racists in public life
towz
Posts: 8 571


« Reply #10 on: July 03, 2020, 08:54:34 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on July 03, 2020, 08:44:24 PM
Quote from: towz on July 03, 2020, 08:33:49 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on July 03, 2020, 08:28:51 PM
Whats funny is you're jumping up and down at this but when the same tactic is used against you you cry like a little bitch.

Imagine hating the jews but being scared to say it.

This is the far left, complete cowards each and every last one.



Yeah at least he's had the balls to come out as a full blown racist whereas you still laughably claim not to be

Oh and no I don't.

I don't believe my race is better than all others but I do believe some races are clearly better than others.

I suppose that makes me a racist - so be it.


The fact you believe in race makes you a racist
Wee_Willie
Posts: 9 072



« Reply #11 on: July 03, 2020, 08:59:25 PM »
Does blm believe in race?
SmogOnTour
Posts: 1 674


« Reply #12 on: July 03, 2020, 09:03:07 PM »
Quote from: towz on July 03, 2020, 08:54:34 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on July 03, 2020, 08:44:24 PM
Quote from: towz on July 03, 2020, 08:33:49 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on July 03, 2020, 08:28:51 PM
Whats funny is you're jumping up and down at this but when the same tactic is used against you you cry like a little bitch.

Imagine hating the jews but being scared to say it.

This is the far left, complete cowards each and every last one.



Yeah at least he's had the balls to come out as a full blown racist whereas you still laughably claim not to be

Oh and no I don't.

I don't believe my race is better than all others but I do believe some races are clearly better than others.

I suppose that makes me a racist - so be it.


The fact you believe in race makes you a racist

Race may be an absurd concept, but comments like this just demonstrate what an unbelievably stupid bitch you are.
towz
Posts: 8 571


« Reply #13 on: July 03, 2020, 09:08:39 PM »
Quote from: SmogOnTour on July 03, 2020, 09:03:07 PM
Quote from: towz on July 03, 2020, 08:54:34 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on July 03, 2020, 08:44:24 PM
Quote from: towz on July 03, 2020, 08:33:49 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on July 03, 2020, 08:28:51 PM
Whats funny is you're jumping up and down at this but when the same tactic is used against you you cry like a little bitch.

Imagine hating the jews but being scared to say it.

This is the far left, complete cowards each and every last one.



Yeah at least he's had the balls to come out as a full blown racist whereas you still laughably claim not to be

Oh and no I don't.

I don't believe my race is better than all others but I do believe some races are clearly better than others.

I suppose that makes me a racist - so be it.


The fact you believe in race makes you a racist

Race may be an absurd concept, but comments like this just demonstrate what an unbelievably stupid bitch you are.

As I said , we lesser mortals can only aspire to your level of intellectual brilliance smog  jc
SmogOnTour
Posts: 1 674


« Reply #14 on: July 03, 2020, 09:12:44 PM »
Quote from: towz on July 03, 2020, 09:08:39 PM
Quote from: SmogOnTour on July 03, 2020, 09:03:07 PM
Quote from: towz on July 03, 2020, 08:54:34 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on July 03, 2020, 08:44:24 PM
Quote from: towz on July 03, 2020, 08:33:49 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on July 03, 2020, 08:28:51 PM
Whats funny is you're jumping up and down at this but when the same tactic is used against you you cry like a little bitch.

Imagine hating the jews but being scared to say it.

This is the far left, complete cowards each and every last one.



Yeah at least he's had the balls to come out as a full blown racist whereas you still laughably claim not to be

Oh and no I don't.

I don't believe my race is better than all others but I do believe some races are clearly better than others.

I suppose that makes me a racist - so be it.


The fact you believe in race makes you a racist

Race may be an absurd concept, but comments like this just demonstrate what an unbelievably stupid bitch you are.

As I said , we lesser mortals can only aspire to your level of intellectual brilliance smog  jc

Or you can simply try and not be a thick cunt.
Bobupanddown
Posts: 3 059


« Reply #15 on: July 03, 2020, 10:32:56 PM »
Quote from: towz on July 03, 2020, 08:54:34 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on July 03, 2020, 08:44:24 PM
Quote from: towz on July 03, 2020, 08:33:49 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on July 03, 2020, 08:28:51 PM
Whats funny is you're jumping up and down at this but when the same tactic is used against you you cry like a little bitch.

Imagine hating the jews but being scared to say it.

This is the far left, complete cowards each and every last one.



Yeah at least he's had the balls to come out as a full blown racist whereas you still laughably claim not to be

Oh and no I don't.

I don't believe my race is better than all others but I do believe some races are clearly better than others.

I suppose that makes me a racist - so be it.


The fact you believe in race makes you a racist

The fact you don't makes you a fantasist. But everyone here already knew that.

Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Bobupanddown
Posts: 3 059


« Reply #16 on: July 03, 2020, 10:35:20 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on July 03, 2020, 08:49:31 PM
Serious question Bob, what do you actually get out of coming on the internet everyday and pushing your agenda?

If you cant answer and just reply with some silly insult then dont waste your time.

Why do you white knight for Matty so hard, is not just in debates against me - literally anyone who has a dig at him you come riding to the rescue like like Teesside's answer to the Lone Ranger.

Why?
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
CapsDave
Posts: 5 041


« Reply #17 on: July 03, 2020, 11:00:37 PM »
So you cant answer the question then? You do it hour after hour, day after day but cant answer why, very strange.
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
Bobupanddown
Posts: 3 059


« Reply #18 on: July 03, 2020, 11:09:04 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on July 03, 2020, 11:00:37 PM
So you cant answer the question then? You do it hour after hour, day after day but cant answer why, very strange.

Right back at you. You're on here every day and 90% of your content is white knigting for Matty. Very strange.


Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Don pepe
Posts: 382


« Reply #19 on: July 03, 2020, 11:16:41 PM »
Nothing happening to that racist poc (piece of crap) Indian professor at Cambridge?

No, I didnt think so

Anything to say on that one? No, Mark
CapsDave
Posts: 5 041


« Reply #20 on: July 03, 2020, 11:18:29 PM »
I asked you the question first, what do you get out of pushing your agenda on a football message board for 15 hours a day?
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
Wee_Willie
Posts: 9 072



« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 05:53:57 AM »
Quote from: towz on July 03, 2020, 08:54:34 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on July 03, 2020, 08:44:24 PM
Quote from: towz on July 03, 2020, 08:33:49 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on July 03, 2020, 08:28:51 PM
Whats funny is you're jumping up and down at this but when the same tactic is used against you you cry like a little bitch.

Imagine hating the jews but being scared to say it.

This is the far left, complete cowards each and every last one.



Yeah at least he's had the balls to come out as a full blown racist whereas you still laughably claim not to be

Oh and no I don't.

I don't believe my race is better than all others but I do believe some races are clearly better than others.

I suppose that makes me a racist - so be it.


The fact you believe in race makes you a racist

I will ask again ... does BLM believe in race?
towz
Posts: 8 571


« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 08:08:35 AM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 05:53:57 AM
Quote from: towz on July 03, 2020, 08:54:34 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on July 03, 2020, 08:44:24 PM
Quote from: towz on July 03, 2020, 08:33:49 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on July 03, 2020, 08:28:51 PM
Whats funny is you're jumping up and down at this but when the same tactic is used against you you cry like a little bitch.

Imagine hating the jews but being scared to say it.

This is the far left, complete cowards each and every last one.



Yeah at least he's had the balls to come out as a full blown racist whereas you still laughably claim not to be

Oh and no I don't.

I don't believe my race is better than all others but I do believe some races are clearly better than others.

I suppose that makes me a racist - so be it.


The fact you believe in race makes you a racist

I will ask again ... does BLM believe in race?

Not sure, they believe that black people are often subjected to raicst prejudice, which I can't disagree with
Oldfield
Posts: 828



« Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 08:56:04 AM »
Oh Towz ......... im really deep under your skin arnt i? Mr Towser?

The only thing Cambridge has done is demonstrate a very vicious double standard in their position on rascism in the academy.

Best look up a certain Indian professor last week who has a whole twitter feed full of the most vile racism imaginable and Cambridge promoted her.

Cambridge is hanging itself just like the BBC have done. The movement to defund it is ahoy......
towz
Posts: 8 571


« Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 09:35:23 AM »
Quote from: Oldfield on Yesterday at 08:56:04 AM
Oh Towz ......... im really deep under your skin arnt i? Mr Towser?

The only thing Cambridge has done is demonstrate a very vicious double standard in their position on rascism in the academy.

Best look up a certain Indian professor last week who has a whole twitter feed full of the most vile racism imaginable and Cambridge promoted her.

Cambridge is hanging itself just like the BBC have done. The movement to defund it is ahoy......




No
Wee_Willie
Posts: 9 072



« Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 09:52:51 AM »
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 08:08:35 AM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 05:53:57 AM
Quote from: towz on July 03, 2020, 08:54:34 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on July 03, 2020, 08:44:24 PM
Quote from: towz on July 03, 2020, 08:33:49 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on July 03, 2020, 08:28:51 PM
Whats funny is you're jumping up and down at this but when the same tactic is used against you you cry like a little bitch.

Imagine hating the jews but being scared to say it.

This is the far left, complete cowards each and every last one.



Yeah at least he's had the balls to come out as a full blown racist whereas you still laughably claim not to be

Oh and no I don't.

I don't believe my race is better than all others but I do believe some races are clearly better than others.

I suppose that makes me a racist - so be it.


The fact you believe in race makes you a racist

I will ask again ... does BLM believe in race?

Not sure, they believe that black people are often subjected to raicst prejudice, which I can't disagree with

So you're not sure if they (followers and founders) are a racist outfit, by your definition. Fair enough you answered.

I would argue though that statements like this are racist, divisive and inflammatory, and a classic example of double standards, and far worse than Starkey's use of clumsy language - his point was valid.






Bobupanddown
Posts: 3 059


« Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 11:38:28 AM »
Is any surprised at the hypocrisy and double standards?

Those are the two pillars of the political left.
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
towz
Posts: 8 571


« Reply #27 on: Yesterday at 12:25:49 PM »
Just because certain supporters of BLM may be racist, it does not detract from the fact that black people often suffer institutionalized racial prejudice, as highlighted nicely by the eminent Dr Starkey
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Posts: 6 997


Pack o cunts


« Reply #28 on: Yesterday at 12:30:16 PM »
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 12:25:49 PM
Just because certain supporters of BLM may be racist, it does not detract from the fact that black people often suffer institutionalized racial prejudice, as highlighted nicely by the eminent Dr Starkey

Do they fuck...

 :pd:
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
38red
Posts: 367


« Reply #29 on: Yesterday at 12:33:00 PM »
Gopal's underlying point was also valid, but perhaps Twitter was not the place to make it. Here's an elaboration for anyone who's interested https://www.livemint.com/mint-lounge/features/priyamvada-gopal-s-white-lives-tweet-matters-here-s-why-11593512962676.html

TL/DR - she's not saying white lives are unimportant, she's saying that whiteness, in itself, is rarely a source of disadvantage.
towz
Posts: 8 571


« Reply #30 on: Yesterday at 01:00:57 PM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Yesterday at 12:30:16 PM
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 12:25:49 PM
Just because certain supporters of BLM may be racist, it does not detract from the fact that black people often suffer institutionalized racial prejudice, as highlighted nicely by the eminent Dr Starkey

Do they fuck...

 :pd:

Easy to say that, as a white person
Wee_Willie
Posts: 9 072



« Reply #31 on: Yesterday at 01:14:30 PM »
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 12:25:49 PM
Just because certain supporters of BLM may be racist, it does not detract from the fact that black people often suffer institutionalized racial prejudice, as highlighted nicely by the eminent Dr Starkey

And by the racist Indian women that seems more concerned with race than solving the major divisions in wealth, prejudice and abject in her native country.

I do not think Starkey is racist, a little old and clumsy with his choice of words but his povs cannot be questioned.
towz
Posts: 8 571


« Reply #32 on: Yesterday at 01:18:36 PM »
Many people are racist and prejudiced without even recognizing it
El Capitan
Posts: 42 171


« Reply #33 on: Yesterday at 01:19:34 PM »
Quote from: towz on July 03, 2020, 07:53:36 PM
https://www.bbc.com/news/entertainment-arts-53279273

Sacked for being a racist cunt  :alf:


Whats racist about that? 







 
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Don pepe
Posts: 382


« Reply #34 on: Yesterday at 02:09:14 PM »
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 12:25:49 PM
Just because certain supporters of BLM may be racist, it does not detract from the fact that black people often suffer institutionalized racial prejudice, as highlighted nicely by the eminent Dr Starkey

Only read a few of his quotes so I may have missed what youre specifically referring to but, how does the view of one man highlight nicely institutionalised racial prejudice? Youd have to give an example of racial bias from an institution to demonstrate that, a policy for example. His views are just that, personal opinion.
Oldfield
Posts: 828



« Reply #35 on: Yesterday at 02:56:15 PM »
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 09:35:23 AM
Quote from: Oldfield on Yesterday at 08:56:04 AM
Oh Towz ......... im really deep under your skin arnt i? Mr Towser?

The only thing Cambridge has done is demonstrate a very vicious double standard in their position on rascism in the academy.

Best look up a certain Indian professor last week who has a whole twitter feed full of the most vile racism imaginable and Cambridge promoted her.

Cambridge is hanging itself just like the BBC have done. The movement to defund it is ahoy......




No

And yet here you are starting threads with my name in them ......... ive got you bouncing on a string my little antisemitic, marxist piece of CPS avoiding shit.
Oldfield
Posts: 828



« Reply #36 on: Yesterday at 02:58:58 PM »
Quote from: 38red on Yesterday at 12:33:00 PM
Gopal's underlying point was also valid, but perhaps Twitter was not the place to make it. Here's an elaboration for anyone who's interested https://www.livemint.com/mint-lounge/features/priyamvada-gopal-s-white-lives-tweet-matters-here-s-why-11593512962676.html

TL/DR - she's not saying white lives are unimportant, she's saying that whiteness, in itself, is rarely a source of disadvantage.

Identity politics words soup obfuscation and bullshit..... if Starkeys a racist so is she....... Cambridge is about to get defunded
SmogOnTour
Posts: 1 674


« Reply #37 on: Yesterday at 03:01:43 PM »
Quote from: 38red on Yesterday at 12:33:00 PM
Gopal's underlying point was also valid, but perhaps Twitter was not the place to make it. Here's an elaboration for anyone who's interested https://www.livemint.com/mint-lounge/features/priyamvada-gopal-s-white-lives-tweet-matters-here-s-why-11593512962676.html

TL/DR - she's not saying white lives are unimportant, she's saying that whiteness, in itself, is rarely a source of disadvantage.

Then why not just say that? Why word it in a deliberately provocative and antagonistic manner? It's because she's a sad and unfulfilled attention-seeker desperate to be acknowledged and then act like a victim when she inevitably gets abused on Twitter.

She has form though.
sockets
Welch
Posts: 851


WELCHER RAT SNAKE


« Reply #38 on: Yesterday at 03:03:37 PM »
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 01:18:36 PM
Many people are racist and prejudiced without even recognizing it







Watched a comedian earlier from Bernie's post , never seen him before really good very funny bloke  :like:

http://forum.comeonboro.com/index.php?topic=145176.0


get stuck into it Towz it's only comedy
Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM
Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt




£100.00 it is ..

In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..
38red
Posts: 367


« Reply #39 on: Yesterday at 03:19:26 PM »
Quote from: SmogOnTour on Yesterday at 03:01:43 PM
Quote from: 38red on Yesterday at 12:33:00 PM
Gopal's underlying point was also valid, but perhaps Twitter was not the place to make it. Here's an elaboration for anyone who's interested https://www.livemint.com/mint-lounge/features/priyamvada-gopal-s-white-lives-tweet-matters-here-s-why-11593512962676.html

TL/DR - she's not saying white lives are unimportant, she's saying that whiteness, in itself, is rarely a source of disadvantage.

Then why not just say that? Why word it in a deliberately provocative and antagonistic manner? It's because she's a sad and unfulfilled attention-seeker desperate to be acknowledged and then act like a victim when she inevitably gets abused on Twitter.

She has form though.

I agree she was trying to be smart-arsed and it has bitten her on the bum. She could have made her point much more clearly had she been less cryptic.
towz
Posts: 8 571


« Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 03:32:16 PM »
Quote from: Don pepe on Yesterday at 02:09:14 PM
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 12:25:49 PM
Just because certain supporters of BLM may be racist, it does not detract from the fact that black people often suffer institutionalized racial prejudice, as highlighted nicely by the eminent Dr Starkey

Only read a few of his quotes so I may have missed what youre specifically referring to but, how does the view of one man highlight nicely institutionalised racial prejudice? Youd have to give an example of racial bias from an institution to demonstrate that, a policy for example. His views are just that, personal opinion.

If you are trying to tell me that people like Starkey, highly educated members of elite learning institutions don't hold similar views, and that these similar views don't permeate these institutions you are deluded. These attitudes, not only in elite learning institutions, but all higher echelons of British commercial and intellectual establishments to a greater or lesser extent,  permeate society as a whole, from the top down and hold back those from less privileged backgrounds from attaining what they could in life. This is what I mean by institutionalized racism, and it is also institutionalized classism aswell
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Posts: 6 997


Pack o cunts


« Reply #41 on: Yesterday at 03:57:06 PM »
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 01:00:57 PM
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Yesterday at 12:30:16 PM
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 12:25:49 PM
Just because certain supporters of BLM may be racist, it does not detract from the fact that black people often suffer institutionalized racial prejudice, as highlighted nicely by the eminent Dr Starkey

Do they fuck...

 :pd:

Easy to say that, as a white person

On the other hand you know they do suffer (as a white person)

 :wanker:
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Bobupanddown
Posts: 3 059


« Reply #42 on: Yesterday at 05:07:17 PM »
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 12:25:49 PM
Just because certain supporters of BLM may be racist, it does not detract from the fact that black people often suffer institutionalized racial prejudice, as highlighted nicely by the eminent Dr Starkey

Nor does it distract from the fact 'institutionalised racism' is a fictional creation of the radical left, used to push black people into a victim mentality and to promote 'white guilt'.

Not a shred of evidence has ever existed for it.

The same racial prejudice now used against whites by Cambridge University professors?
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
towz
Posts: 8 571


« Reply #43 on: Yesterday at 06:45:17 PM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Yesterday at 03:57:06 PM
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 01:00:57 PM
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Yesterday at 12:30:16 PM
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 12:25:49 PM
Just because certain supporters of BLM may be racist, it does not detract from the fact that black people often suffer institutionalized racial prejudice, as highlighted nicely by the eminent Dr Starkey

Do they fuck...

 :pd:

Easy to say that, as a white person

On the other hand you know they do suffer (as a white person)

 :wanker:

No, but I'm prepared to accept it. I will never know what it's like to be black and neither will you
Don pepe
Posts: 382


« Reply #44 on: Today at 12:19:28 AM »
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 03:32:16 PM
Quote from: Don pepe on Yesterday at 02:09:14 PM
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 12:25:49 PM
Just because certain supporters of BLM may be racist, it does not detract from the fact that black people often suffer institutionalized racial prejudice, as highlighted nicely by the eminent Dr Starkey

Only read a few of his quotes so I may have missed what youre specifically referring to but, how does the view of one man highlight nicely institutionalised racial prejudice? Youd have to give an example of racial bias from an institution to demonstrate that, a policy for example. His views are just that, personal opinion.

If you are trying to tell me that people like Starkey, highly educated members of elite learning institutions don't hold similar views, and that these similar views don't permeate these institutions you are deluded. These attitudes, not only in elite learning institutions, but all higher echelons of British commercial and intellectual establishments to a greater or lesser extent,  permeate society as a whole, from the top down and hold back those from less privileged backgrounds from attaining what they could in life. This is what I mean by institutionalized racism, and it is also institutionalized classism aswell

Got any other examples of people like him then? Universities in this country are notoriously left wing. Youre funny towz, you sexy the words you use in an attempt to come across as intelligent but the point you try to make betrays your stupidity. You said permeate twice, was that one a struggle  :alf:

Fact is, discrimination and control of opportunity in this country is not race based and hasnt been for 30 years or more. Its class based. Class system was oppressing people in this country for centuries before ethnics even arrived. Theyre just too blinkered to realise thats what theyre being subjected to. And so it seems, are you.

Keep it simple stupid - youre not fooling anyone
monkeyman
Posts: 9 983


« Reply #45 on: Today at 12:29:20 AM »
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 06:45:17 PM
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Yesterday at 03:57:06 PM
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 01:00:57 PM
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Yesterday at 12:30:16 PM
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 12:25:49 PM
Just because certain supporters of BLM may be racist, it does not detract from the fact that black people often suffer institutionalized racial prejudice, as highlighted nicely by the eminent Dr Starkey

Do they fuck...

 :pd:

Easy to say that, as a white person

On the other hand you know they do suffer (as a white person)

 :wanker:

No, but I'm prepared to accept it. I will never know what it's like to be black and neither will you
WHAT ABOUT WHEN YER  SUN BURNED TO FUCK DRIVING YER CAMEL DOWN THE ALGERIAN STRIP WITH YER SHADES ON  mcl
Skinz
Posts: 2 319


« Reply #46 on: Today at 12:53:56 AM »
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 06:45:17 PM
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Yesterday at 03:57:06 PM
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 01:00:57 PM
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Yesterday at 12:30:16 PM
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 12:25:49 PM
Just because certain supporters of BLM may be racist, it does not detract from the fact that black people often suffer institutionalized racial prejudice, as highlighted nicely by the eminent Dr Starkey

Do they fuck...

 :pd:

Easy to say that, as a white person

On the other hand you know they do suffer (as a white person)

 :wanker:

No, but I'm prepared to accept it. I will never know what it's like to be black and neither will you

Have you tried violently looting shops and leaving your kids?
