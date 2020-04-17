|
towz
Whats funny is you're jumping up and down at this but when the same tactic is used against you you cry like a little bitch.
Imagine hating the jews but being scared to say it.
This is the far left, complete cowards each and every last one.
Yeah at least he's had the balls to come out as a full blown racist whereas you still laughably claim not to be
Oh and no I don't.
I don't believe my race is better than all others but I do believe some races are clearly better than others.
I suppose that makes me a racist - so be it.
The fact you believe in race makes you a racist
Logged
SmogOnTour
Race may be an absurd concept, but comments like this just demonstrate what an unbelievably stupid bitch you are.
Logged
towz
As I said , we lesser mortals can only aspire to your level of intellectual brilliance smog
Logged
SmogOnTour
Or you can simply try and not be a thick cunt.
Logged
Bobupanddown
Logged
Wee_Willie
I will ask again ... does BLM believe in race?
Logged
towz
Not sure, they believe that black people are often subjected to raicst prejudice, which I can't disagree with
Logged
Wee_Willie
So you're not sure if they (followers and founders) are a racist outfit, by your definition. Fair enough you answered.
I would argue though that statements like this are racist, divisive and inflammatory, and a classic example of double standards, and far worse than Starkey's use of clumsy language - his point was valid.
Logged
towz
Just because certain supporters of BLM may be racist, it does not detract from the fact that black people often suffer institutionalized racial prejudice, as highlighted nicely by the eminent Dr Starkey
Only read a few of his quotes so I may have missed what youre specifically referring to but, how does the view of one man highlight nicely institutionalised racial prejudice? Youd have to give an example of racial bias from an institution to demonstrate that, a policy for example. His views are just that, personal opinion.
If you are trying to tell me that people like Starkey, highly educated members of elite learning institutions don't hold similar views, and that these similar views don't permeate these institutions you are deluded. These attitudes, not only in elite learning institutions, but all higher echelons of British commercial and intellectual establishments to a greater or lesser extent, permeate society as a whole, from the top down and hold back those from less privileged backgrounds from attaining what they could in life. This is what I mean by institutionalized racism, and it is also institutionalized classism aswell
Logged
Ural Quntz
Just because certain supporters of BLM may be racist, it does not detract from the fact that black people often suffer institutionalized racial prejudice, as highlighted nicely by the eminent Dr Starkey
Do they fuck...
Easy to say that, as a white person
On the other hand you know they do suffer (as a white person)
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
