Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
July 04, 2020, 11:51:25 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Bobpup and Oldfields mate Starkey  (Read 390 times)
towz
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 565


View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 07:53:36 PM »
https://www.bbc.com/news/entertainment-arts-53279273

Sacked for being a racist cunt  :alf:
Logged
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 993


Pack o cunts


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 08:19:44 PM »
Pointless Post award 2020

 jc
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Bobupanddown
*****
Online Online

Posts: 3 058


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 08:28:51 PM »
Whats funny is you're jumping up and down at this but when the same tactic is used against you you cry like a little bitch.

Imagine hating the jews but being scared to say it.

This is the far left, complete cowards each and every last one.
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 684



View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 08:31:55 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 08:28:51 PM
Whats funny is you're jumping up and down at this but when the same tactic is used against you you cry like a little bitch.

Imagine hating the jews but being scared to say it.

This is the far left, complete cowards each and every last one.



Easy fishing in this pool
Logged
towz
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 565


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 08:33:49 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 08:28:51 PM
Whats funny is you're jumping up and down at this but when the same tactic is used against you you cry like a little bitch.

Imagine hating the jews but being scared to say it.

This is the far left, complete cowards each and every last one.



Yeah at least he's had the balls to come out as a full blown racist whereas you still laughably claim not to be
Logged
Bobupanddown
*****
Online Online

Posts: 3 058


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 08:42:51 PM »
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 08:33:49 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 08:28:51 PM
Whats funny is you're jumping up and down at this but when the same tactic is used against you you cry like a little bitch.

Imagine hating the jews but being scared to say it.

This is the far left, complete cowards each and every last one.



Yeah at least he's had the balls to come out as a full blown racist whereas you still laughably claim not to be

As do you.
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Bobupanddown
*****
Online Online

Posts: 3 058


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 08:44:24 PM »
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 08:33:49 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 08:28:51 PM
Whats funny is you're jumping up and down at this but when the same tactic is used against you you cry like a little bitch.

Imagine hating the jews but being scared to say it.

This is the far left, complete cowards each and every last one.



Yeah at least he's had the balls to come out as a full blown racist whereas you still laughably claim not to be

Oh and no I don't.

I don't believe my race is better than all others but I do believe some races are clearly better than others.

I suppose that makes me a racist - so be it.
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Wee_Willie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 071



View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 08:47:55 PM »
Cambridge Uni has disassociated itself from Diane Abbott too for being racist too, and this has been pushed by the bbc.  :like:
Logged
CapsDave
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 038


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 08:49:31 PM »
Serious question Bob, what do you actually get out of coming on the internet everyday and pushing your agenda?

If you cant answer and just reply with some silly insult then dont waste your time.
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
towz
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 565


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 08:50:53 PM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 08:47:55 PM
Cambridge Uni has disassociated itself from Diane Abbott too for being racist too, and this has been pushed by the bbc.  :like:

Good, no place for racists in public life
Logged
towz
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 565


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 08:54:34 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 08:44:24 PM
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 08:33:49 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 08:28:51 PM
Whats funny is you're jumping up and down at this but when the same tactic is used against you you cry like a little bitch.

Imagine hating the jews but being scared to say it.

This is the far left, complete cowards each and every last one.



Yeah at least he's had the balls to come out as a full blown racist whereas you still laughably claim not to be

Oh and no I don't.

I don't believe my race is better than all others but I do believe some races are clearly better than others.

I suppose that makes me a racist - so be it.


The fact you believe in race makes you a racist
Logged
Wee_Willie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 071



View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 08:59:25 PM »
Does blm believe in race?
Logged
SmogOnTour
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 671


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 09:03:07 PM »
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 08:54:34 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 08:44:24 PM
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 08:33:49 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 08:28:51 PM
Whats funny is you're jumping up and down at this but when the same tactic is used against you you cry like a little bitch.

Imagine hating the jews but being scared to say it.

This is the far left, complete cowards each and every last one.



Yeah at least he's had the balls to come out as a full blown racist whereas you still laughably claim not to be

Oh and no I don't.

I don't believe my race is better than all others but I do believe some races are clearly better than others.

I suppose that makes me a racist - so be it.


The fact you believe in race makes you a racist

Race may be an absurd concept, but comments like this just demonstrate what an unbelievably stupid bitch you are.
Logged
towz
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 565


View Profile
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 09:08:39 PM »
Quote from: SmogOnTour on Yesterday at 09:03:07 PM
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 08:54:34 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 08:44:24 PM
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 08:33:49 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 08:28:51 PM
Whats funny is you're jumping up and down at this but when the same tactic is used against you you cry like a little bitch.

Imagine hating the jews but being scared to say it.

This is the far left, complete cowards each and every last one.



Yeah at least he's had the balls to come out as a full blown racist whereas you still laughably claim not to be

Oh and no I don't.

I don't believe my race is better than all others but I do believe some races are clearly better than others.

I suppose that makes me a racist - so be it.


The fact you believe in race makes you a racist

Race may be an absurd concept, but comments like this just demonstrate what an unbelievably stupid bitch you are.

As I said , we lesser mortals can only aspire to your level of intellectual brilliance smog  jc
Logged
SmogOnTour
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 671


View Profile
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 09:12:44 PM »
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 09:08:39 PM
Quote from: SmogOnTour on Yesterday at 09:03:07 PM
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 08:54:34 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 08:44:24 PM
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 08:33:49 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 08:28:51 PM
Whats funny is you're jumping up and down at this but when the same tactic is used against you you cry like a little bitch.

Imagine hating the jews but being scared to say it.

This is the far left, complete cowards each and every last one.



Yeah at least he's had the balls to come out as a full blown racist whereas you still laughably claim not to be

Oh and no I don't.

I don't believe my race is better than all others but I do believe some races are clearly better than others.

I suppose that makes me a racist - so be it.


The fact you believe in race makes you a racist

Race may be an absurd concept, but comments like this just demonstrate what an unbelievably stupid bitch you are.

As I said , we lesser mortals can only aspire to your level of intellectual brilliance smog  jc

Or you can simply try and not be a thick cunt.
Logged
Bobupanddown
*****
Online Online

Posts: 3 058


View Profile
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 10:32:56 PM »
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 08:54:34 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 08:44:24 PM
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 08:33:49 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 08:28:51 PM
Whats funny is you're jumping up and down at this but when the same tactic is used against you you cry like a little bitch.

Imagine hating the jews but being scared to say it.

This is the far left, complete cowards each and every last one.



Yeah at least he's had the balls to come out as a full blown racist whereas you still laughably claim not to be

Oh and no I don't.

I don't believe my race is better than all others but I do believe some races are clearly better than others.

I suppose that makes me a racist - so be it.


The fact you believe in race makes you a racist

The fact you don't makes you a fantasist. But everyone here already knew that.

Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Bobupanddown
*****
Online Online

Posts: 3 058


View Profile
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 10:35:20 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Yesterday at 08:49:31 PM
Serious question Bob, what do you actually get out of coming on the internet everyday and pushing your agenda?

If you cant answer and just reply with some silly insult then dont waste your time.

Why do you white knight for Matty so hard, is not just in debates against me - literally anyone who has a dig at him you come riding to the rescue like like Teesside's answer to the Lone Ranger.

Why?
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
CapsDave
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 038


View Profile
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 11:00:37 PM »
So you cant answer the question then? You do it hour after hour, day after day but cant answer why, very strange.
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
Bobupanddown
*****
Online Online

Posts: 3 058


View Profile
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 11:09:04 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Yesterday at 11:00:37 PM
So you cant answer the question then? You do it hour after hour, day after day but cant answer why, very strange.

Right back at you. You're on here every day and 90% of your content is white knigting for Matty. Very strange.


Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Don pepe
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 379


View Profile
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 11:16:41 PM »
Nothing happening to that racist poc (piece of crap) Indian professor at Cambridge?

No, I didnt think so

Anything to say on that one? No, Mark
Logged
CapsDave
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 038


View Profile
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 11:18:29 PM »
I asked you the question first, what do you get out of pushing your agenda on a football message board for 15 hours a day?
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
Wee_Willie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 071



View Profile
« Reply #21 on: Today at 05:53:57 AM »
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 08:54:34 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 08:44:24 PM
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 08:33:49 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 08:28:51 PM
Whats funny is you're jumping up and down at this but when the same tactic is used against you you cry like a little bitch.

Imagine hating the jews but being scared to say it.

This is the far left, complete cowards each and every last one.



Yeah at least he's had the balls to come out as a full blown racist whereas you still laughably claim not to be

Oh and no I don't.

I don't believe my race is better than all others but I do believe some races are clearly better than others.

I suppose that makes me a racist - so be it.


The fact you believe in race makes you a racist

I will ask again ... does BLM believe in race?
Logged
towz
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 565


View Profile
« Reply #22 on: Today at 08:08:35 AM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 05:53:57 AM
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 08:54:34 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 08:44:24 PM
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 08:33:49 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 08:28:51 PM
Whats funny is you're jumping up and down at this but when the same tactic is used against you you cry like a little bitch.

Imagine hating the jews but being scared to say it.

This is the far left, complete cowards each and every last one.



Yeah at least he's had the balls to come out as a full blown racist whereas you still laughably claim not to be

Oh and no I don't.

I don't believe my race is better than all others but I do believe some races are clearly better than others.

I suppose that makes me a racist - so be it.


The fact you believe in race makes you a racist

I will ask again ... does BLM believe in race?

Not sure, they believe that black people are often subjected to raicst prejudice, which I can't disagree with
Logged
Oldfield
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 826



View Profile
« Reply #23 on: Today at 08:56:04 AM »
Oh Towz ......... im really deep under your skin arnt i? Mr Towser?

The only thing Cambridge has done is demonstrate a very vicious double standard in their position on rascism in the academy.

Best look up a certain Indian professor last week who has a whole twitter feed full of the most vile racism imaginable and Cambridge promoted her.

Cambridge is hanging itself just like the BBC have done. The movement to defund it is ahoy......
« Last Edit: Today at 09:32:32 AM by Oldfield » Logged
towz
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 565


View Profile
« Reply #24 on: Today at 09:35:23 AM »
Quote from: Oldfield on Today at 08:56:04 AM
Oh Towz ......... im really deep under your skin arnt i? Mr Towser?

The only thing Cambridge has done is demonstrate a very vicious double standard in their position on rascism in the academy.

Best look up a certain Indian professor last week who has a whole twitter feed full of the most vile racism imaginable and Cambridge promoted her.

Cambridge is hanging itself just like the BBC have done. The movement to defund it is ahoy......




No
Logged
Wee_Willie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 071



View Profile
« Reply #25 on: Today at 09:52:51 AM »
Quote from: towz on Today at 08:08:35 AM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 05:53:57 AM
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 08:54:34 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 08:44:24 PM
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 08:33:49 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 08:28:51 PM
Whats funny is you're jumping up and down at this but when the same tactic is used against you you cry like a little bitch.

Imagine hating the jews but being scared to say it.

This is the far left, complete cowards each and every last one.



Yeah at least he's had the balls to come out as a full blown racist whereas you still laughably claim not to be

Oh and no I don't.

I don't believe my race is better than all others but I do believe some races are clearly better than others.

I suppose that makes me a racist - so be it.


The fact you believe in race makes you a racist

I will ask again ... does BLM believe in race?

Not sure, they believe that black people are often subjected to raicst prejudice, which I can't disagree with

So you're not sure if they (followers and founders) are a racist outfit, by your definition. Fair enough you answered.

I would argue though that statements like this are racist, divisive and inflammatory, and a classic example of double standards, and far worse than Starkey's use of clumsy language - his point was valid.






Logged
Bobupanddown
*****
Online Online

Posts: 3 058


View Profile
« Reply #26 on: Today at 11:38:28 AM »
Is any surprised at the hypocrisy and double standards?

Those are the two pillars of the political left.
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 