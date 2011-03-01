Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Bobpup and Oldfields mate Starkey  (Read 157 times)
towz
« on: Today at 07:53:36 PM »
https://www.bbc.com/news/entertainment-arts-53279273

Sacked for being a racist cunt  :alf:
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Pack o cunts


« Reply #1 on: Today at 08:19:44 PM »
Pointless Post award 2020

 jc
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Bobupanddown
« Reply #2 on: Today at 08:28:51 PM »
Whats funny is you're jumping up and down at this but when the same tactic is used against you you cry like a little bitch.

Imagine hating the jews but being scared to say it.

This is the far left, complete cowards each and every last one.
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #3 on: Today at 08:31:55 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 08:28:51 PM
Whats funny is you're jumping up and down at this but when the same tactic is used against you you cry like a little bitch.

Imagine hating the jews but being scared to say it.

This is the far left, complete cowards each and every last one.



Easy fishing in this pool
towz
« Reply #4 on: Today at 08:33:49 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 08:28:51 PM
Whats funny is you're jumping up and down at this but when the same tactic is used against you you cry like a little bitch.

Imagine hating the jews but being scared to say it.

This is the far left, complete cowards each and every last one.



Yeah at least he's had the balls to come out as a full blown racist whereas you still laughably claim not to be
Bobupanddown
« Reply #5 on: Today at 08:42:51 PM »
Quote from: towz on Today at 08:33:49 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 08:28:51 PM
Whats funny is you're jumping up and down at this but when the same tactic is used against you you cry like a little bitch.

Imagine hating the jews but being scared to say it.

This is the far left, complete cowards each and every last one.



Yeah at least he's had the balls to come out as a full blown racist whereas you still laughably claim not to be

As do you.
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Bobupanddown
« Reply #6 on: Today at 08:44:24 PM »
Quote from: towz on Today at 08:33:49 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 08:28:51 PM
Whats funny is you're jumping up and down at this but when the same tactic is used against you you cry like a little bitch.

Imagine hating the jews but being scared to say it.

This is the far left, complete cowards each and every last one.



Yeah at least he's had the balls to come out as a full blown racist whereas you still laughably claim not to be

Oh and no I don't.

I don't believe my race is better than all others but I do believe some races are clearly better than others.

I suppose that makes me a racist - so be it.
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Wee_Willie
« Reply #7 on: Today at 08:47:55 PM »
Cambridge Uni has disassociated itself from Diane Abbott too for being racist too, and this has been pushed by the bbc.  :like:
CapsDave
« Reply #8 on: Today at 08:49:31 PM »
Serious question Bob, what do you actually get out of coming on the internet everyday and pushing your agenda?

If you cant answer and just reply with some silly insult then dont waste your time.
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
towz
« Reply #9 on: Today at 08:50:53 PM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 08:47:55 PM
Cambridge Uni has disassociated itself from Diane Abbott too for being racist too, and this has been pushed by the bbc.  :like:

Good, no place for racists in public life
towz
« Reply #10 on: Today at 08:54:34 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 08:44:24 PM
Quote from: towz on Today at 08:33:49 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 08:28:51 PM
Whats funny is you're jumping up and down at this but when the same tactic is used against you you cry like a little bitch.

Imagine hating the jews but being scared to say it.

This is the far left, complete cowards each and every last one.



Yeah at least he's had the balls to come out as a full blown racist whereas you still laughably claim not to be

Oh and no I don't.

I don't believe my race is better than all others but I do believe some races are clearly better than others.

I suppose that makes me a racist - so be it.


The fact you believe in race makes you a racist
Wee_Willie
« Reply #11 on: Today at 08:59:25 PM »
Does blm believe in race?
SmogOnTour
« Reply #12 on: Today at 09:03:07 PM »
Quote from: towz on Today at 08:54:34 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 08:44:24 PM
Quote from: towz on Today at 08:33:49 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 08:28:51 PM
Whats funny is you're jumping up and down at this but when the same tactic is used against you you cry like a little bitch.

Imagine hating the jews but being scared to say it.

This is the far left, complete cowards each and every last one.



Yeah at least he's had the balls to come out as a full blown racist whereas you still laughably claim not to be

Oh and no I don't.

I don't believe my race is better than all others but I do believe some races are clearly better than others.

I suppose that makes me a racist - so be it.


The fact you believe in race makes you a racist

Race may be an absurd concept, but comments like this just demonstrate what an unbelievably stupid bitch you are.
towz
« Reply #13 on: Today at 09:08:39 PM »
Quote from: SmogOnTour on Today at 09:03:07 PM
Quote from: towz on Today at 08:54:34 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 08:44:24 PM
Quote from: towz on Today at 08:33:49 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 08:28:51 PM
Whats funny is you're jumping up and down at this but when the same tactic is used against you you cry like a little bitch.

Imagine hating the jews but being scared to say it.

This is the far left, complete cowards each and every last one.



Yeah at least he's had the balls to come out as a full blown racist whereas you still laughably claim not to be

Oh and no I don't.

I don't believe my race is better than all others but I do believe some races are clearly better than others.

I suppose that makes me a racist - so be it.


The fact you believe in race makes you a racist

Race may be an absurd concept, but comments like this just demonstrate what an unbelievably stupid bitch you are.

As I said , we lesser mortals can only aspire to your level of intellectual brilliance smog  jc
SmogOnTour
« Reply #14 on: Today at 09:12:44 PM »
Quote from: towz on Today at 09:08:39 PM
Quote from: SmogOnTour on Today at 09:03:07 PM
Quote from: towz on Today at 08:54:34 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 08:44:24 PM
Quote from: towz on Today at 08:33:49 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 08:28:51 PM
Whats funny is you're jumping up and down at this but when the same tactic is used against you you cry like a little bitch.

Imagine hating the jews but being scared to say it.

This is the far left, complete cowards each and every last one.



Yeah at least he's had the balls to come out as a full blown racist whereas you still laughably claim not to be

Oh and no I don't.

I don't believe my race is better than all others but I do believe some races are clearly better than others.

I suppose that makes me a racist - so be it.


The fact you believe in race makes you a racist

Race may be an absurd concept, but comments like this just demonstrate what an unbelievably stupid bitch you are.

As I said , we lesser mortals can only aspire to your level of intellectual brilliance smog  jc

Or you can simply try and not be a thick cunt.
