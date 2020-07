sockets



Online



Posts: 836





WELCHER RAT SNAKE





WelchPosts: 836WELCHER RAT SNAKE Punt « on: Yesterday at 05:26:30 PM » Backing the filly Lismore 11/2 to beat the colts in the 8.30 wolves tonight Logged Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM

Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM

Iíll take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt









£100.00 it is ..



In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..

nekder365

Offline



Posts: 1 980





Posts: 1 980 Re: Punt « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:47:08 PM » I took 11/2. Abit back but a win is a win Logged

sockets



Online



Posts: 836





WELCHER RAT SNAKE





WelchPosts: 836WELCHER RAT SNAKE Re: Punt « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 10:00:26 PM » aye I only got 5/1 never backed it to win did the each way when I got to bookies thought a place is a better bet especially if it did win, money back tomorra best I could do Logged Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM

Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM

Iíll take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt









£100.00 it is ..



In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..

sockets



Online



Posts: 836





WELCHER RAT SNAKE





WelchPosts: 836WELCHER RAT SNAKE Re: Punt « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 10:35:38 PM » nearly came true I drove down to back it to win. Bottled it in the bookies went EW Logged Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM

Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM

Iíll take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt









£100.00 it is ..



In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..